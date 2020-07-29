Wraps text files
Install this grunt plugin next to your project's grunt.js gruntfile with:
npm install grunt-wrap
Then add this line to your project's
grunt.js gruntfile:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-wrap');
Configure which files to be copied in your
initConfig:
grunt.initConfig({
// ... other configs
// wrap my modules with define
wrap: {
basic: {
src: ['assets/*.js'],
dest: 'dist/',
options: {
wrapper: ['define(function (require, exports, module) {\n', '\n});']
}
},
advanced: {
cwd: 'files/',
expand: true,
src: ['**/*.js', '**/*.css'],
dest: 'dist/',
options: {
separator: '\n',
indent: '\t',
wrapper: function(filepath, options) {
return ['// ' + filepath, ''];
},
rename: function(dest, src) {
return path.join(dest, src.replace(/(\.[\w]+)$/g, '.tagged$1'));
}
}
}
},
// ... other configs
});
v0.1.0 is the last version to support grunt 0.3.x. This version is frozen and available here
In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using grunt.
Copyright (c) 2013 Christopher Rogers Licensed under the MIT license.