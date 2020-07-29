Wraps text files

Getting Started

Install this grunt plugin next to your project's grunt.js gruntfile with: npm install grunt-wrap

Then add this line to your project's grunt.js gruntfile:

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-wrap' );

Documentation

Configure which files to be copied in your initConfig :

grunt.initConfig({ wrap : { basic : { src : [ 'assets/*.js' ], dest : 'dist/' , options : { wrapper : [ 'define(function (require, exports, module) {

' , '

});' ] } }, advanced : { cwd : 'files/' , expand : true , src : [ '**/*.js' , '**/*.css' ], dest : 'dist/' , options : { separator : '

' , indent : '\t' , wrapper : function ( filepath, options ) { return [ '// ' + filepath, '' ]; }, rename : function ( dest, src ) { return path.join(dest, src.replace( /(\.[\w]+)$/g , '.tagged$1' )); } } } }, });

Grunt 0.3.x support

v0.1.0 is the last version to support grunt 0.3.x. This version is frozen and available here

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using grunt.

Release History

2013 Apr 30 - v0.3.0 - Rewrite with grunt file/option convention, unit test (Bartvds), grunt version to 0.4.1

2013 Jan 31 - v0.2.0 - Implements grunt 0.4 compatibility measures, breaking support for grunt 0.3.x

2012 Oct 4 - v0.1.0 - Initial release.

License

Copyright (c) 2013 Christopher Rogers Licensed under the MIT license.