Converts WordPress readme.txt file to markdown (readme.md)
This plugin requires Grunt
>=0.4.1
If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:
npm install grunt-wp-readme-to-markdown --save-dev
Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-wp-readme-to-markdown');
In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named
wp_readme_to_markdown to the data object passed into
grunt.initConfig().
grunt.initConfig({
wp_readme_to_markdown: {
your_target: {
// Target-specific file lists go here.
},
},
})
Type:
String/
Bool
Default value:
false
Prior to 2.0.0 the default value had been
http://ps.w.org/{plugin}/assets/{screenshot}.png. Please see #14 for the reasons for the change.
The url/path used for the screenshot images. If left as
false, no screenshot images will be included. Alternatively you can provide a:
assets/{screenshot}.png
http://example.com/{screenshot}.png
http://ps.w.org/{plugin}/assets/{screenshot}.png
There are placeholders to available for use in the URL structure.
{plugin} is replaced by the plug-in name (as determined by the readme) and
{screenshot} is replaced by
screenshot-X where
X is a number indexing the screenshots (starting from 1).
* Actual URL of the wordpress.org hosted screenshots can vary. Please see #14 for details.
Type:
function
Default value:
noop
A function which filters the value of the original readme file before it is converted. You should return the (modified) content. Returning a
false value has the same effect as not providing a callback at all: the original readme file content is used.
Type:
function
Default value:
noop
A function which filters the value of the converted readme content immediately before it is written to file. You should return the (modified) content. Returning a
false value has the same effect as not providing a callback at all: the converted readme content is written to file unchanged.
WordPress
readme.txt should live in the root of your plug-in, so typical usage would be to set the source as
readme.txt and the destination as
readme.md.
grunt.initConfig({
wp_readme_to_markdown: {
your_target: {
files: {
'readme.md': 'readme.txt'
},
},
},
})
In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Grunt.
screenshot_url has been changed from
http://ps.w.org/{plugin}/assets/{screenshot}.png to
false. By default no screenshot images are included in the generated
readme.md. Please see #14 for details.
pre_convert and
post_convert options
Add support for code blocks in WordPress readme (with caveat, see #7. )
Add
screenshot_url option
Handle new lines in a "OS-agnostic" way. Fixes #4. Added unit tests Linted code
Fix bug where plug-in name has multiple spaces: replace all spaces with hypens.
Fixes bug where screenshots section is missing
Don't capture new lines when wrapping in asterisks.
Fixes bug with semicolon present in lists.
Ensure contributors, donate link, etc have their own line.
Initial release