gwr

grunt-wp-readme-to-markdown

by Stephen Harris
2.1.0 (see all)

Grunt plugin which Converts WP readme.txt file to markdown (readme.md)

npm
GitHub
CDN

Readme

grunt-wp-readme-to-markdown

Converts WordPress readme.txt file to markdown (readme.md)

Getting Started

This plugin requires Grunt >=0.4.1

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-wp-readme-to-markdown --save-dev

Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-wp-readme-to-markdown');

The "wp_readme_to_markdown" task

Overview

In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named wp_readme_to_markdown to the data object passed into grunt.initConfig().

grunt.initConfig({
  wp_readme_to_markdown: {
    your_target: {
      // Target-specific file lists go here.
    },
  },
})

Options

screenshot_url

Type: String/Bool
Default value: false

Prior to 2.0.0 the default value had been http://ps.w.org/{plugin}/assets/{screenshot}.png. Please see #14 for the reasons for the change.

The url/path used for the screenshot images. If left as false, no screenshot images will be included. Alternatively you can provide a:

  1. A relative path to the images (commited to the repo) assets/{screenshot}.png
  2. A URL to a website hosting the images: http://example.com/{screenshot}.png
  3. The wordpress.org hosted screenshots*: http://ps.w.org/{plugin}/assets/{screenshot}.png

There are placeholders to available for use in the URL structure. {plugin} is replaced by the plug-in name (as determined by the readme) and {screenshot} is replaced by screenshot-X where X is a number indexing the screenshots (starting from 1).

* Actual URL of the wordpress.org hosted screenshots can vary. Please see #14 for details.

pre_convert

Type: function
Default value: noop

A function which filters the value of the original readme file before it is converted. You should return the (modified) content. Returning a false value has the same effect as not providing a callback at all: the original readme file content is used.

post_convert

Type: function
Default value: noop

A function which filters the value of the converted readme content immediately before it is written to file. You should return the (modified) content. Returning a false value has the same effect as not providing a callback at all: the converted readme content is written to file unchanged.

Usage Examples

Default Options

WordPress readme.txt should live in the root of your plug-in, so typical usage would be to set the source as readme.txt and the destination as readme.md.

grunt.initConfig({
  wp_readme_to_markdown: {
    your_target: {
        files: {
          'readme.md': 'readme.txt'
        },
    },
  },
})

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Grunt.

Release History

2.1.0 - 13th October 2021

  • Normalize profile usernames. Thanks to szepeviktor.

2.0.1 - 18th July 2016

2.0.0 - 31st May 2016

  • Breaking change: The default value of screenshot_url has been changed from http://ps.w.org/{plugin}/assets/{screenshot}.png to false. By default no screenshot images are included in the generated readme.md. Please see #14 for details.
  • Contributors have their links to their wordpress.org profile automatically inserted. #12
  • Added pre_convert and post_convert options

1.0.0

  • Changed the default value of the screen short URL
  • Fix for the fact lines with colons are being parsed as if they were readme tags. Fixes #3. ). Thanks to @marcochiesi.

0.9.0

Add support for code blocks in WordPress readme (with caveat, see #7. )

0.8.0

Add screenshot_url option

0.7.0

Handle new lines in a "OS-agnostic" way. Fixes #4. Added unit tests Linted code

0.6.0

Fix bug where plug-in name has multiple spaces: replace all spaces with hypens.

0.5.0

Fixes bug where screenshots section is missing

0.4.0

Don't capture new lines when wrapping in asterisks.

0.3.0

Fixes bug with semicolon present in lists.

0.2.0

Ensure contributors, donate link, etc have their own line.

0.1.0

Initial release

