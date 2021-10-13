Converts WordPress readme.txt file to markdown (readme.md)

Getting Started

This plugin requires Grunt >=0.4.1

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-wp-readme-to-markdown --save-dev

Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-wp-readme-to-markdown' );

The "wp_readme_to_markdown" task

Overview

In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named wp_readme_to_markdown to the data object passed into grunt.initConfig() .

grunt.initConfig({ wp_readme_to_markdown : { your_target : { }, }, })

Options

Type: String / Bool

Default value: false

Prior to 2.0.0 the default value had been http://ps.w.org/{plugin}/assets/{screenshot}.png . Please see #14 for the reasons for the change.

The url/path used for the screenshot images. If left as false , no screenshot images will be included. Alternatively you can provide a:

A relative path to the images (commited to the repo) assets/{screenshot}.png A URL to a website hosting the images: http://example.com/{screenshot}.png The wordpress.org hosted screenshots*: http://ps.w.org/{plugin}/assets/{screenshot}.png

There are placeholders to available for use in the URL structure. {plugin} is replaced by the plug-in name (as determined by the readme) and {screenshot} is replaced by screenshot-X where X is a number indexing the screenshots (starting from 1).

* Actual URL of the wordpress.org hosted screenshots can vary. Please see #14 for details.

Type: function

Default value: noop

A function which filters the value of the original readme file before it is converted. You should return the (modified) content. Returning a false value has the same effect as not providing a callback at all: the original readme file content is used.

Type: function

Default value: noop

A function which filters the value of the converted readme content immediately before it is written to file. You should return the (modified) content. Returning a false value has the same effect as not providing a callback at all: the converted readme content is written to file unchanged.

Usage Examples

Default Options

WordPress readme.txt should live in the root of your plug-in, so typical usage would be to set the source as readme.txt and the destination as readme.md .

grunt.initConfig({ wp_readme_to_markdown : { your_target : { files : { 'readme.md' : 'readme.txt' }, }, }, })

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Grunt.

Release History

2.1.0 - 13th October 2021

Normalize profile usernames. Thanks to szepeviktor.

2.0.1 - 18th July 2016

Updated peerDependencies - see http://gruntjs.com/blog/2016-02-11-grunt-1.0.0-rc1-released

2.0.0 - 31st May 2016

Breaking change: The default value of screenshot_url has been changed from http://ps.w.org/{plugin}/assets/{screenshot}.png to false . By default no screenshot images are included in the generated readme.md . Please see #14 for details.

The default value of has been changed from to . By default no screenshot images are included in the generated . Please see #14 for details. Contributors have their links to their wordpress.org profile automatically inserted. #12

Added pre_convert and post_convert options

Changed the default value of the screen short URL

Fix for the fact lines with colons are being parsed as if they were readme tags. Fixes #3. ). Thanks to @marcochiesi.

Add support for code blocks in WordPress readme (with caveat, see #7. )

Add screenshot_url option

Handle new lines in a "OS-agnostic" way. Fixes #4. Added unit tests Linted code

Fix bug where plug-in name has multiple spaces: replace all spaces with hypens.

Fixes bug where screenshots section is missing

Don't capture new lines when wrapping in asterisks.

Fixes bug with semicolon present in lists.

Ensure contributors, donate link, etc have their own line.

Initial release