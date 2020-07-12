Deploys a git Repo to the WordPress SVN repo

Getting Started

This plugin requires Grunt >=0.4.1 and node >=6.0.0

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-wp-deploy --save-dev

Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-wp-deploy' );

The "wp_deploy" task

This task is for deploying a plug-in to the WordPress repository from a 'build directory'.

Before you start, you'll need...

To have been accepted on to the WordPress repository plugin-slug - You can get this from your plug-in's repo url: https://wordpress.org/plugins/{plugin-slug} readme.txt (or readme.md ) - See https://wordpress.org/plugins/about/#readme plugin-slug.php - The 'main file' of the plug-in (containing the plugin header). build directory - This a complete copy of the plug-in as you want it on the directory (Optional) assets directory - This directory should contain the plug-in's screenshots and other files you want in the 'assets' directory in the root of the plug-ins WordPress SVN repo. See https://wordpress.org/plugins/about/faq/ for details.

Overview

In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named wp_deploy to the data object passed into grunt.initConfig() .

grunt.initConfig({ wp_deploy : { deploy : { options : { plugin_slug : 'your-plugin-slug' , svn_user : 'your-wp-repo-username' , build_dir : 'build' , assets_dir : 'wp-assets' }, } }, })

Options

Type: String Default value: false

Your plug-in's slug as indicated by its repository url https://wordpress.org/plugins/{plugin-slug}

Type: String Default value: false

Use this option if the name of your plug-in's main file (the PHP file with WordPress plugin headers) differs from the slug name. Pass the full file name with extension, e.g.: my-plugin.php

Type: String Default value: false

Your WordPress repository username. If not provided, you'll be prompted for this when the task runs.

Type: String Default value: false

The directory where the plug-in exists as you want it on the repo.

Type: String Default value: false

The directory where the plug-in's assets (i.e. screenshots) exist. This gets copied into the 'assets' directory in the root of your WordPress SVN repo. Typically this directory contains your plug-in's screenshots, which you want uploaded to the WordPress repo, but do not necessary want included in the plug-in distrubted to users. For more details see: https://wordpress.org/plugins/about/faq/.

Type: String Default value: https://plugins.svn.wordpress.org/{plugin-slug}/

For flexibilty this plug-in can work with other repos. Simple provide the SVN url, using {plugin-slug} as placeholder indicating where the plug-in slug should be.

Type: Integer Default value: 200*1024

Sets the maximum buffer for the SVN checkout of the repo.

Type: String Default value: /tmp/

Location where your SVN repository is checked out to. Note: Before the the repository is checked out <tmp_dir>/<plugin_slug> is deleted.

Type: Bool Default value: false

If false , you will be asked for confirmation before commiting the plug-in to the repository. This will give you the opportunity to inspect the trunk in the options.tmp_dir to see what is being committed.

Type: Bool Default value: true

Whether to deploy to trunk. This could be set to false to only commit the assets directory.

Type: Bool Default value: true

Whether to deploy to a tag. You will need to have set to options.deploy_trunk to true . This can set to false to only deploy to trunk (e.g. when only updating the 'Tested up to' value and not deploying a release).

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Grunt.

Release History

2.1.2 - 12th July 2020

Add package-lock

2.1.1 - 12th July 2020

Update diff dependencie

Publish through GitHub actions

2.1.0 - 12th July 2020

Update dependencies, resolve security warnings

2.0.0 - 14th February 2019

No longer checkouts out tags, which reduces check-out time. Thanks to @johnbillion

Updated inquirer and other dependencies due to potential security vulnerabilities. Thanks to @dbtlr. Fixes #40

Fixed regular expression for parsing stable tag. Thanks to @ocean90. Fixes #34

1.3.0 - 22nd May 2018

Skips version check if no stable tag is provided - thanks to @markjaquith

Defaults SVN url to HTTPs - thanks to @fjarrett

1.2.1 - 9th January

Fixed error message when plugin and readme version do not match

Fixed README.md (updated links to HTTPS, corrected example) thanks to @ntwb

Don't check the README version if deploy_tag is set to false - thanks to @mundschenk-at

1.2.0 - 18th July 2016

Added option to disable the commit confirmation

Added options to disable committing to trunk and/or tag

Added support for readme.md (as an alternative to readme.txt ).

(as an alternative to ). Added support for variations on readme file casing (readme, README, ReadMe)

1.1.0 - 20th July 2015

Add --force-interactive to request password if it is not know. Fixes #15

Set seperate message for trunk/tag/asset commits. Make logs more verbose. Ref #10

Add option ( tmp_dir ) for specifying the temporary directory to checkout the SVN repository to

1.0.3 - 5th September 2014

Fixed bug with undefined max_buffer option. Thanks to @tamarazuk.

1.0.2 - 4th September 2014

Fixes bug where files in sub directory are missed

Fixes bug where assets/build directory are not given a trailing slash

Adds max_buffer option for SVN checkout

1.0.1 - 17th August 2014

Run assets after commiting to trunk/tag has complete. Fixes SVN E155037 error.

1.0.0 - 26th June 2014

Rewrote task to use grunt.file.copy (skirts around issues on Windows)

(skirts around issues on Windows) Fixed bugs (related to SVN) with commiting the assets directory

Added support for assets_dir

Add more verbose error messages.

Use cp -a instead of cp -ar (fixes #1,#2)

Improved regex for version detection in {plugin-slug}.php

Improved regex for version detection in readme.txt / {plugin-slug}.php

/ Abort (fail with warning) if versions do not match

Linted plug-in

Corrected abort message

Fixed readme

Initial release