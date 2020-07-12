Deploys a git Repo to the WordPress SVN repo
This plugin requires Grunt
>=0.4.1 and node
>=6.0.0
If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:
npm install grunt-wp-deploy --save-dev
Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-wp-deploy');
This task is for deploying a plug-in to the WordPress repository from a 'build directory'.
readme.md) - See https://wordpress.org/plugins/about/#readme
In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named
wp_deploy to the data object passed into
grunt.initConfig().
grunt.initConfig({
wp_deploy: {
deploy: {
options: {
plugin_slug: 'your-plugin-slug',
svn_user: 'your-wp-repo-username',
build_dir: 'build', //relative path to your build directory
assets_dir: 'wp-assets' //relative path to your assets directory (optional).
},
}
},
})
Type:
String
Default value:
false
Your plug-in's slug as indicated by its repository url https://wordpress.org/plugins/{plugin-slug}
Type:
String
Default value:
false
Use this option if the name of your plug-in's main file (the PHP file with WordPress plugin headers) differs from the slug name. Pass the full file name with extension, e.g.: my-plugin.php
Type:
String
Default value:
false
Your WordPress repository username. If not provided, you'll be prompted for this when the task runs.
Type:
String
Default value:
false
The directory where the plug-in exists as you want it on the repo.
Type:
String
Default value:
false
The directory where the plug-in's assets (i.e. screenshots) exist. This gets copied into the 'assets' directory in the root of your WordPress SVN repo. Typically this directory contains your plug-in's screenshots, which you want uploaded to the WordPress repo, but do not necessary want included in the plug-in distrubted to users. For more details see: https://wordpress.org/plugins/about/faq/.
Type:
String
Default value:
https://plugins.svn.wordpress.org/{plugin-slug}/
For flexibilty this plug-in can work with other repos. Simple provide the SVN url, using
{plugin-slug} as placeholder indicating where the plug-in slug should be.
Type:
Integer
Default value:
200*1024
Sets the maximum buffer for the SVN checkout of the repo.
Type:
String
Default value:
/tmp/
Location where your SVN repository is checked out to. Note: Before the the repository is checked out
<tmp_dir>/<plugin_slug> is deleted.
Type:
Bool
Default value:
false
If
false, you will be asked for confirmation before commiting the plug-in to the repository. This will give you the opportunity to inspect the
trunk in the
options.tmp_dir to see what is being committed.
Type:
Bool
Default value:
true
Whether to deploy to trunk. This could be set to
false to only commit the assets directory.
Type:
Bool
Default value:
true
Whether to deploy to a tag. You will need to have set to
options.deploy_trunk to
true. This can set to
false to only deploy to trunk (e.g. when only updating the 'Tested up to' value and not deploying a release).
In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Grunt.
deploy_tag is set to
false - thanks to @mundschenk-at
readme.md (as an alternative to
readme.txt).
tmp_dir) for specifying the temporary directory to checkout the SVN repository to
grunt.file.copy (skirts around issues on Windows)
assets_dir
cp -a instead of
cp -ar (fixes #1,#2)
{plugin-slug}.php
readme.txt /
{plugin-slug}.php
Initial release