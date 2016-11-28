WordPress assets revisioning.

Overview

Grunt.js plugin that searches requested WordPress static asset, revisioning, and update static asset reference in given target (tested in wp_enqueue_style and wp_register_script ).

Getting Started

This plugin requires Grunt ~0.4.1

Install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-wp-assets --save-dev

Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-wp-assets' );

Usage Examples

default config

version: { assets : { files : { 'path/to/target.php' : [ 'path/to/style.css' , 'path/to/scripts.js' ] } } },

This example task will copy path/to/style.css to assets/css/{md5hash}.style.css and path/to/scripts.js to path/to/{md5hash}.scripts.js and update assets reference in path/to/target.php .

Custom config

version: { assets : { options : { algorithm : 'sha1' , length : 4 , format : false , rename : true , manifest : 'assets/manifest.json' , }, files : { 'scripts.php' : [ 'assets/css/main.min.css' , 'assets/js/scripts.min.js' ] } } },

This example task will rename assets/css/main.min.css to assets/css/main.{sha1hash}.min.css and assets/js/scripts.min.js to assets/js/scripts.{sha1hash}.min.js and update assets reference in scripts.php . Also generate assets summary at assets/manifest.json .

Options

rename

Type: Boolean

Default: false

It will rename the src target instead of copy.

format

Type: Boolean

Default: false

File name format.

false : { hash }.{filename}.{ext} true : {filename}.{ hash }.{ext}

minify

Type: Boolean

Default: true

It is minify version?

minifyname

Type: String

Default: min

main .minify .css scripts .minify .js

encoding

Type: String

Default: 'utf8'

The file encoding.

algorithm

Type: String

Default: 'md5'

algorithm is dependent on the available algorithms supported by the version of OpenSSL on the platform. Examples are 'sha1' , 'md5' , 'sha256' , 'sha512' , etc. On recent releases, openssl list-message-digest-algorithms will display the available digest algorithms.

length

Type: Number

Default: 4

The number of characters of the file hash to prefix the file name with.

Type: String

Default: undefined

Name used as a handle for the stylesheet.

Type: String

Default: undefined

Name used as a handle for the script.

manifest

Type: String

Default: undefined

Destination of JSON manifest contain the asset path (filename path), handle and querystring (if querystring use), and hash for each versioned file.

Sample manifest.json

{ "dest" : "assets/manifest.json" , "assets/css/main.min.css" : { "path" : "assets/css/main.min.css" , "hash" : "060865602e1c6ad3e02ee2ebf60799a0" , "handle" : "roots_css" }, "assets/js/scripts.min.js" : { "path" : "assets/js/scripts.min.js" , "hash" : "0fc6af96786d8f267c8686338a34cd38" , "handle" : "roots_js" }, "querystring" : true }

summaryOnly

Type: Boolean

Default: false

Generate manifest json without make change to destination script.

Release History

DATE VERSION CHANGES

2014-04-01 v0.2.5 Add querystring to manifest.json when enable,Update manifest json sample

to manifest.json when enable,Update manifest json sample 2014-03-31 v0.2.4 Change manifest structure,Remove support for Node < 0.10,Use verb for

README docs generator

README docs generator 2014-03-11 v0.2.3 Add json manifest,Add test for multiple assets and add more options

2014-02-21 v0.2.2 Support files array format src/dest

2014-02-18 v0.2.1 Fix version task not change for the first time.

2014-02-17 v0.2.0 Add options for minify and minifyname .,Change default option for format to false .,Update simple test assets.

and .,Change default option for format to .,Update simple test assets. 2014-02-16 v0.1.9 Move extenal lib use by grunt to deps insteadof devdeps.

2014-01-10 v0.1.8 Fix replacement of previous hashed filenames does not work when format is

set to false.

set to false. 2013-11-24 v0.1.7 Change querystring options name to style and script .,Update docs.

and .,Update docs. 2013-11-23 v0.1.6 Change default filename revving and length.

2013-11-22 v0.1.5 Update test.,Move to roots org.,Rename task from "wprev" tp "version".

2013-09-07 v0.1.3 Rename source target, not destination.,Change default characters length of hash file prefix to 4.

2013-09-05 v0.1.2 Refactored docs

2013-09-04 v0.1.0 Initial commit.

Author

License

Copyright (c) 2014 Hariadi Hinta, contributors.

Released under the MIT license