WordPress assets revisioning.
Grunt.js plugin that searches requested WordPress static asset, revisioning, and update static asset reference in given target (tested in
wp_enqueue_style and
wp_register_script).
This plugin requires Grunt
~0.4.1
Install this plugin with this command:
npm install grunt-wp-assets --save-dev
Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-wp-assets');
version: {
assets: {
files: {
'path/to/target.php': ['path/to/style.css', 'path/to/scripts.js']
}
}
},
This example task will copy
path/to/style.css to
assets/css/{md5hash}.style.css and
path/to/scripts.js to
path/to/{md5hash}.scripts.js and update assets reference in
path/to/target.php.
version: {
assets: {
options: {
algorithm: 'sha1',
length: 4,
format: false,
rename: true,
manifest: 'assets/manifest.json',
},
files: {
'scripts.php': ['assets/css/main.min.css', 'assets/js/scripts.min.js']
}
}
},
This example task will rename
assets/css/main.min.css to
assets/css/main.{sha1hash}.min.css and
assets/js/scripts.min.js to
assets/js/scripts.{sha1hash}.min.js and update assets reference in
scripts.php. Also generate assets summary at
assets/manifest.json.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
It will rename the
src target instead of copy.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
File name format.
false: {hash}.{filename}.{ext}
true: {filename}.{hash}.{ext}
Type:
Boolean
Default:
true
It is minify version?
Type:
String
Default:
min
// set minifyname: minify if you have filename like this
main.minify.css
scripts.minify.js
Type:
String
Default:
'utf8'
The file encoding.
Type:
String
Default:
'md5'
algorithm is dependent on the available algorithms supported by the version of OpenSSL on the platform. Examples are
'sha1',
'md5',
'sha256',
'sha512', etc. On recent releases,
openssl list-message-digest-algorithms will display the available digest algorithms.
Type:
Number
Default:
4
The number of characters of the file hash to prefix the file name with.
Type:
String
Default:
undefined
Name used as a handle for the stylesheet.
Type:
String
Default:
undefined
Name used as a handle for the script.
Type:
String
Default:
undefined
Destination of JSON manifest contain the asset
path (filename path),
handle and
querystring (if querystring use), and
hash for each versioned file.
Sample
manifest.json
{
"dest": "assets/manifest.json",
"assets/css/main.min.css": {
"path": "assets/css/main.min.css",
"hash": "060865602e1c6ad3e02ee2ebf60799a0",
"handle": "roots_css"
},
"assets/js/scripts.min.js": {
"path": "assets/js/scripts.min.js",
"hash": "0fc6af96786d8f267c8686338a34cd38",
"handle": "roots_js"
},
"querystring": true
}
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
Generate manifest json without make change to destination script.
DATE VERSION CHANGES
querystring to manifest.json when enable,Update manifest json sample
minify and
minifyname.,Change default option for format
to
false.,Update simple test assets.
style and
script.,Update docs.
