grunt-wp-assets

by roots
0.2.6

WordPress assets revisioning

grunt-wp-assets Build Status

WordPress assets revisioning.

Overview

Grunt.js plugin that searches requested WordPress static asset, revisioning, and update static asset reference in given target (tested in wp_enqueue_style and wp_register_script).

Getting Started

This plugin requires Grunt ~0.4.1

Install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-wp-assets --save-dev

Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-wp-assets');

Usage Examples

default config

version: {
  assets: {
    files: {
      'path/to/target.php': ['path/to/style.css', 'path/to/scripts.js']
    }
  }
},

This example task will copy path/to/style.css to assets/css/{md5hash}.style.css and path/to/scripts.js to path/to/{md5hash}.scripts.js and update assets reference in path/to/target.php.

Custom config

version: {
  assets: {
  options: {
      algorithm: 'sha1',
      length: 4,
      format: false,
      rename: true,
      manifest: 'assets/manifest.json',
  },
    files: {
      'scripts.php': ['assets/css/main.min.css', 'assets/js/scripts.min.js']
    }
  }
},

This example task will rename assets/css/main.min.css to assets/css/main.{sha1hash}.min.css and assets/js/scripts.min.js to assets/js/scripts.{sha1hash}.min.js and update assets reference in scripts.php. Also generate assets summary at assets/manifest.json.

Options

rename

Type: Boolean
Default: false

It will rename the src target instead of copy.

format

Type: Boolean
Default: false

File name format.

false: {hash}.{filename}.{ext}
true: {filename}.{hash}.{ext}

minify

Type: Boolean
Default: true

It is minify version?

minifyname

Type: String
Default: min

// set minifyname: minify if you have filename like this
main.minify.css
scripts.minify.js

encoding

Type: String
Default: 'utf8'

The file encoding.

algorithm

Type: String
Default: 'md5'

algorithm is dependent on the available algorithms supported by the version of OpenSSL on the platform. Examples are 'sha1', 'md5', 'sha256', 'sha512', etc. On recent releases, openssl list-message-digest-algorithms will display the available digest algorithms.

length

Type: Number
Default: 4

The number of characters of the file hash to prefix the file name with.

querystring.style

Type: String
Default: undefined

Name used as a handle for the stylesheet.

querystring.script

Type: String
Default: undefined

Name used as a handle for the script.

manifest

Type: String
Default: undefined

Destination of JSON manifest contain the asset path (filename path), handle and querystring (if querystring use), and hash for each versioned file.

Sample manifest.json

{
  "dest": "assets/manifest.json",
  "assets/css/main.min.css": {
    "path": "assets/css/main.min.css",
    "hash": "060865602e1c6ad3e02ee2ebf60799a0",
    "handle": "roots_css"
  },
  "assets/js/scripts.min.js": {
    "path": "assets/js/scripts.min.js",
    "hash": "0fc6af96786d8f267c8686338a34cd38",
    "handle": "roots_js"
  },
  "querystring": true
}

summaryOnly

Type: Boolean
Default: false

Generate manifest json without make change to destination script.

Release History

DATE VERSION CHANGES

  • 2014-04-01 v0.2.5 Add querystring to manifest.json when enable,Update manifest json sample
  • 2014-03-31 v0.2.4 Change manifest structure,Remove support for Node < 0.10,Use verb for
    README docs generator
  • 2014-03-11 v0.2.3 Add json manifest,Add test for multiple assets and add more options
  • 2014-02-21 v0.2.2 Support files array format src/dest
  • 2014-02-18 v0.2.1 Fix version task not change for the first time.
  • 2014-02-17 v0.2.0 Add options for minify and minifyname.,Change default option for format to false.,Update simple test assets.
  • 2014-02-16 v0.1.9 Move extenal lib use by grunt to deps insteadof devdeps.
  • 2014-01-10 v0.1.8 Fix replacement of previous hashed filenames does not work when format is
    set to false.
  • 2013-11-24 v0.1.7 Change querystring options name to style and script.,Update docs.
  • 2013-11-23 v0.1.6 Change default filename revving and length.
  • 2013-11-22 v0.1.5 Update test.,Move to roots org.,Rename task from "wprev" tp "version".
  • 2013-09-07 v0.1.3 Rename source target, not destination.,Change default characters length of hash file prefix to 4.
  • 2013-09-05 v0.1.2 Refactored docs
  • 2013-09-04 v0.1.0 Initial commit.

Author

License

Copyright (c) 2014 Hariadi Hinta, contributors.
Released under the MIT license

