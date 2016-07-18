Grunt plugin for publishing content to WordPress using Gilded WordPress.
grunt-wordpress works just like any other Grunt plugin. See the Config section for details on setting up the Grunt tasks.
Make sure to copy
gilded-wordpress.php in to your WordPress install as a plugin.
For most projects, you should only need to specify the
wordpress config
and use the
wordpress-deploy task (or its alias
deploy).
grunt.initConfig({
wordpress: {
url: "wordpress.dev",
username: "admin",
password: "admin",
dir: "dist"
}
});
url: The URL for the WordPress install.
Can be a full URL, e.g.,
http://wordpress.dev:123/some/path
or as short as just the host name.
If the protocol is
https, then a secure connection will be used.
host (optional): The actual host to connect to if different from the URL, e.g., when deploying to a local server behind a firewall.
username: WordPress username.
password: WordPress password.
dir: Directory containing posts, taxonomies, and resources.
Walks through the
wordpress.dir directory and performs various validations, such as:
taxonomies.json.
Synchronizes everything in
wordpress.dir to the WordPress site.
This will create/edit/delete terms, posts, and resources.
Note:
wordpress-validate must run prior to
wordpress-sync.
Alias task for
wordpress-validate and
wordpress-sync.
This is useful if your original source content is already in the proper format,
or if you want to manually verify generated content between your custom build and publishing.
Alias task for
build-wordpress and
wordpress-publish.
This is useful if you are generating content for use with
wordpess-sync.
Simply create a
build-wordpress task that populates the
wordpress.dir directory
and your deployments will be as simple as
grunt wordpress-deploy.
Alias task for
wordpress-deploy.
Since most projects that use grunt-wordpress only have one deploy target (WordPress),
there is a built-in
deploy task that just runs
wordpress-deploy.
If your project has multiple deploy targets, you can simply re-alias the
deploy task.
It's sometimes useful to have direct access to the Gilded WordPress module. You could install Gilded WordPress as a dependency alongside grunt-wordpress, but in order to guarantee that you're loading the same version, grunt-wordpress exposes its own dependency. Simply
require( "grunt-wordpress" ) and you'll get the Gilded WordPress module.
Depending on what resources you're uploading, you may need to change some WordPress settings. See the Gilded WordPress documentation for some settings that might help.
