Automate uploading process of the new versions of Chrome Extension or App to Chrome Webstore
This plugin requires Grunt.
If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:
npm install grunt-webstore-upload --save-dev
Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-webstore-upload');
Read more about great ability to automate this task here: Chrome Web Store Publish API.
In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named
webstore_upload to the data object passed into
grunt.initConfig().
grunt.initConfig({
webstore_upload: {
"accounts": {
"default": { //account under this section will be used by default
publish: true, //publish item right after uploading. default false
client_id: "ie204es2mninvnb.apps.googleusercontent.com",
client_secret: "LEJDeBHfS"
},
"other_account": {
publish: true, //publish item right after uploading. default false
client_id: "ie204es2mninvnb.apps.googleusercontent.com",
client_secret: "LEJDeBHfS",
refresh_token: "1/eeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee_aaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa"
},
"new_account": {
cli_auth: true, // Use server-less cli prompt go get access token. Default false
publish: true, //publish item right after uploading. default false
client_id: "kie204es2mninvnb.apps.googleusercontent.com",
client_secret: "EbDeHfShcj"
}
},
"extensions": {
"extension1": {
//required
appID: "jcbeonnlikcefedeaijjln",
//required, we can use dir name and upload most recent zip file
zip: "test/files/test1.zip"
},
"extension2": {
account: "new_account",
//will rewrite values from 'account' section
publish: false,
appID: "jcbeonnlplijjln",
zip: "test/files/test2.zip"
}
}
}
})
You can pass multiple compile targets separated with comas:
grunt webstore_upload:target1:target2 -m "new super feature released"
Message for release, can be used within
onComplete callback
upload only extensions for provided account
grunt webstore_upload -a acc1 -a acc2
upload only extensions for provided group
grunt webstore_upload --group acc1 -group acc2
exclude extensions of this group
grunt webstore_upload --exclude-group group1
exclude extension
grunt webstore_upload --exclude-single extension_name
List of the accounts (see Accounts section for details).
Type:
Object
Required
List of the extension (see Extensions section for details).
Type:
Object
Required
Function that will be executed when all extension uploaded.
Array of released extensions and release message ( see
-m ) passed as argument:
[{
fileName : zip,
extensionName : options.name,
extensionId : options.appID,
published : true
}..]
Type:
Function
Optional
Simulate success upload
Type:
Boolean
Option
Simulate success publish
Type:
Boolean
Option
Simulate failed publish
Type:
Boolean
Option
Since Google allows only 20 extensions under one account, you can create multiple records here.
It is object with arbitrary meaningful accounts names as a keys (see example above).
Special account named
default will be used by defaults.
Make item available at Chrome Webstore or not
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
false
Optional
How to get it Client ID to access to Chrome Console API
Type:
String
Required
How to get it Client Secret to access to Chrome Console API
Type:
String
Required
How to get it Refresh token for the Chrome Console API
Type:
String
Optional
Skip extensions where
publish is
false
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
false
Optional
Allow global upload only with
--global flag
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
false
Optional
Will be called on each uploading/publishing error. Should return true in case of one more try ( return false by default ).
Type:
Function
Example
...
"retryOneMoreTime": function(response){
var nonRetryCodes = ["PKG_INVALID_VERSION_NUMBER", "FILE_NOT_EXISTS"];
var errorCode = _.get(response, "errors.itemError.0.error_code") ||
_.get(response, "errors.error_code");
if( nonRetryCodes.includes(errorCode) ){
return false;
}
return true;
}
...
Optional
It is object with arbitrary meaningful extensions names as a keys (see example above).
Extension id or Application id at Chrome Webstore
Type:
String
Required
Path to zip file. Upload most recent zip file in case of path is directory
Type:
String
Required
Make item available at Chrome Webstore or not.
This option under
extensions will rewrite
publish under related
account section.
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
false
Optional
Make item available at .
See https://developer.chrome.com/webstore/webstore_api/items/publish
Can be
trustedTesters or
default
Type:
String
Default value:
default
Optional
Name of the account, that we should use to upload extension. If ommited,
default account will be used.
Type:
String
Default value:
default
Optional
Name of the group, that we should use to upload extension.
Type:
String
Optional
skip this extension ( don't upload, etc )
Type:
Bool
Default value:
false
Optional
In order to move your existing config to new version, do following steps:
accounts,
extensions
browser_path from
options
publish,
client_id,
client_secret from
options to
default account
extension section.
publish,
zip,
appID from
options of the extension to one level up
Read more about Chrome Web Store Publish API and how to get Client ID and Client secret
grunt webstore_upload or
grunt webstore_upload:target in order to upload zip files
To automatically pull a new access token using a refresh token just set the
refresh_token property in your configuration. If the
refresh_token is present
it will automatically refresh the token for you without any manual intervention.
In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Grunt.
0.8.9
-m and
onComplete released
0.7.0 Allowed multiple accounts. Async multiple uploading. Redo configuration style.
0.5.1 Fix problem with path
0.5.0 Initial commit
Copyright (c) 2014 Anton Sivolapov. Licensed under the MIT license.