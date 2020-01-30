Automate uploading process of the new versions of Chrome Extension or App to Chrome Webstore

Getting Started

This plugin requires Grunt.

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-webstore-upload --save-dev

Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-webstore-upload' );

The "webstore_upload" task

Overview

Read more about great ability to automate this task here: Chrome Web Store Publish API. In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named webstore_upload to the data object passed into grunt.initConfig() .

grunt.initConfig({ webstore_upload : { "accounts" : { "default" : { publish : true , client_id : "ie204es2mninvnb.apps.googleusercontent.com" , client_secret : "LEJDeBHfS" }, "other_account" : { publish : true , client_id : "ie204es2mninvnb.apps.googleusercontent.com" , client_secret : "LEJDeBHfS" , refresh_token : "1/eeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee_aaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa" }, "new_account" : { cli_auth : true , publish : true , client_id : "kie204es2mninvnb.apps.googleusercontent.com" , client_secret : "EbDeHfShcj" } }, "extensions" : { "extension1" : { appID : "jcbeonnlikcefedeaijjln" , zip : "test/files/test1.zip" }, "extension2" : { account : "new_account" , publish : false , appID : "jcbeonnlplijjln" , zip : "test/files/test2.zip" } } } })

CLI options

You can pass multiple compile targets separated with comas: grunt webstore_upload:target1:target2 -m "new super feature released"

Message for release, can be used within onComplete callback

upload only extensions for provided account grunt webstore_upload -a acc1 -a acc2

upload only extensions for provided group grunt webstore_upload --group acc1 -group acc2

exclude extensions of this group grunt webstore_upload --exclude-group group1

exclude extension grunt webstore_upload --exclude-single extension_name

Configuration

accounts

List of the accounts (see Accounts section for details).

Type: Object

Required

extensions

List of the extension (see Extensions section for details).

Type: Object

Required

onComplete

Function that will be executed when all extension uploaded.

Array of released extensions and release message ( see -m ) passed as argument:

[{ fileName : zip, extensionName : options.name, extensionId : options.appID, published : true }..]

Type: Function

Optional

fakeUpload

Simulate success upload

Type: Boolean

Option

fakeGoodPublish

Simulate success publish

Type: Boolean

Option

fakeBadPublish

Simulate failed publish

Type: Boolean

Option

Accounts

Since Google allows only 20 extensions under one account, you can create multiple records here. It is object with arbitrary meaningful accounts names as a keys (see example above). Special account named default will be used by defaults.

publish

Make item available at Chrome Webstore or not

Type: Boolean

Default value: false

Optional

How to get it Client ID to access to Chrome Console API

Type: String

Required

How to get it Client Secret to access to Chrome Console API

Type: String

Required

How to get it Refresh token for the Chrome Console API

Type: String

Optional

skipUnpublished

Skip extensions where publish is false

Type: Boolean

Default value: false

Optional

Allow global upload only with --global flag

Type: Boolean

Default value: false

Optional

retryOneMoreTime

Will be called on each uploading/publishing error. Should return true in case of one more try ( return false by default ).

Type: Function

Example

... "retryOneMoreTime" : function ( response ) { var nonRetryCodes = [ "PKG_INVALID_VERSION_NUMBER" , "FILE_NOT_EXISTS" ]; var errorCode = _.get(response, "errors.itemError.0.error_code" ) || _.get(response, "errors.error_code" ); if ( nonRetryCodes.includes(errorCode) ){ return false ; } return true ; } ...

Optional

Extensions

It is object with arbitrary meaningful extensions names as a keys (see example above).

appID

Extension id or Application id at Chrome Webstore

Type: String

Required

zip

Path to zip file. Upload most recent zip file in case of path is directory

Type: String

Required

publish

Make item available at Chrome Webstore or not. This option under extensions will rewrite publish under related account section.

Type: Boolean

Default value: false

Optional

publishTarget

Make item available at . See https://developer.chrome.com/webstore/webstore_api/items/publish Can be trustedTesters or default

Type: String

Default value: default

Optional

account

Name of the account, that we should use to upload extension. If ommited, default account will be used.

Type: String

Default value: default

Optional

group

Name of the group, that we should use to upload extension.

Type: String

Optional

skip

skip this extension ( don't upload, etc )

Type: Bool

Default value: false

Optional

Migrating from < 0.7 versions

In order to move your existing config to new version, do following steps:

Create new keys in config accounts , extensions

, Remove browser_path from options

from Move publish , client_id , client_secret from options to default account

, , from to account Move all exntentions to extension section.

section. Move publish , zip , appID from options of the extension to one level up

, , from of the extension to one level up Ask me, if something still broken :P

Workflow

Read more about Chrome Web Store Publish API and how to get Client ID and Client secret

execute grunt webstore_upload or grunt webstore_upload:target in order to upload zip files

or in order to upload zip files browser should be opened

confirm privileges in browser ( we have to manually do this )

wait until uploading will be finished

To automatically pull a new access token using a refresh token just set the refresh_token property in your configuration. If the refresh_token is present it will automatically refresh the token for you without any manual intervention.

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Grunt.

Release History

0.8.9 -m and onComplete released

0.7.0 Allowed multiple accounts. Async multiple uploading. Redo configuration style.

0.5.1 Fix problem with path

0.5.0 Initial commit

License

Copyright (c) 2014 Anton Sivolapov. Licensed under the MIT license.