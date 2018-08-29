Generate custom icon webfonts from SVG files via Grunt. Inspired by Font Custom.
This task will make all you need to use font-face icon on your website: font in all needed formats, CSS/Sass/Less/Stylus and HTML demo page.
This plugin requires Grunt 0.4. Note that
ttfautohint is optional, but your generated font will not be properly hinted if it’s not installed. And make sure you don’t use
ttfautohint 0.97 because that version won’t work.
brew install ttfautohint fontforge --with-python
npm install grunt-webfont --save-dev
You may need to use
sudo for
brew, depending on your setup.
fontforge isn’t required for
node engine (see below).
sudo apt-get install fontforge ttfautohint
npm install grunt-webfont --save-dev
fontforge isn’t required for the
node engine (see below).
npm install grunt-webfont --save-dev
Then install
ttfautohint (optional).
Then install
fontforge.
C:\Program Files (x86)\FontForgeBuilds\bin to your
PATH environment variable.
fontforge isn’t required for the
node engine (see below).
There are two font rendering engines available. See also
engine option below.
fontforge.
ttfautohint).
Add somewhere in your
Gruntfile.js:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-webfont');
Inside your
Gruntfile.js file add a section named
webfont. See Parameters section below for details.
Type:
string|array
Glyphs list: SVG. String or array. Wildcards are supported.
Type:
string
Directory for resulting files.
Type:
string Default:
dest value
Directory for resulting CSS files (if different than font directory). You can also define
destScss,
destSass,
destLess and
destStyl to specify a directory per stylesheet type.
All options should be inside
options object:
webfont: {
icons: {
src: 'icons/*.svg',
dest: 'build/fonts',
options: {
...
}
}
}
Type:
string Default:
icons
Name of font and base name of font files.
Type:
string Default: Same as
font option
Filename for generated font files, you can add placeholders for the same data that gets passed to the template.
For example, to get the hash to be part of the filenames:
options: {
fontFilename: 'icons-{hash}'
}
Type:
boolean Default:
true
Append font file names with unique string to flush browser cache when you update your icons.
Type:
string|array Default:
'font,icon'
List of styles to be added to CSS files:
font (
font-face declaration),
icon (base
.icon class),
extra (extra stuff for Bootstrap (only for
syntax =
'bootstrap').
Type:
string|array Default:
'eot,woff,ttf', available:
'eot,woff2,woff,ttf,svg'
Font files types to generate.
Type:
string|array Default:
'eot,woff,ttf,svg'
Order of
@font-face’s
src values in CSS file. (Only file types defined in
types option will be generated.)
Type:
string Default:
bem
Icon classes syntax.
bem for double class names:
icon icon_awesome or
bootstrap for single class names:
icon-awesome.
Type:
string Default: ``
Custom CSS template path (see
tasks/templates for some examples). Should be used instead of
syntax. (You probably need to define
htmlDemoTemplate option too.)
Template is a pair of CSS and JSON (optional) files with the same name.
For example, your Gruntfile:
options: {
template: 'my_templates/tmpl.css'
}
my_templates/tmpl.css:
@font-face {
font-family:"<%= fontBaseName %>";
...
}
...
my_templates/tmpl.json:
{
"baseClass": "icon",
"classPrefix": "icon_"
}
Some extra data is available for you in templates:
hash: a unique string to flush browser cache. Available even if
hashes option is
false.
fontRawSrcs: array of font-face’s src values not merged to a single line:
[
[
'url("icons.eot")'
],
[
'url("icons.eot?#iefix") format("embedded-opentype")',
'url("icons.woff") format("woff")',
'url("icons.ttf") format("truetype")'
]
]
Type:
object Default:
{}
Extends/overrides CSS template or syntax’s JSON file. Allows custom class names in default css templates.
options: {
templateOptions: {
baseClass: 'glyph-icon',
classPrefix: 'glyph_'
}
}
Type:
array Default:
['css'] or extension of
template
Stylesheet type. Can be
css,
sass,
scss or
less. If
sass or
scss is used,
_ will prefix the file (so it can be a used as a partial). You can define just
stylesheet if you are generating just one type.
Type:
string Default:
null
Custom font path. Will be used instead of
destCss in CSS file. Useful with CSS preprocessors.
Type:
boolean Default:
false
Create font-path variables for
less,
scss and
sass files. Can be used to override the
relativeFontPath
in custom preprocessor tasks or configs.
The variable name is a combination of the
font name appended with
-font-path.
Type:
string Default:
false
Version number added to
.ttf version of the font (FontForge Engine only). Also used in the heading of the default demo.html template. Useful to align with the version of other assets that are part of a larger system.
Type:
boolean Default:
true
If
true, an HTML file will be available (by default, in
destCSS folder) to test the render.
Type:
string Default:
null
Custom demo HTML template path (see
tasks/templates/demo.html for an example) (requires
htmlDemo option to be true).
Type:
string Default:
fontBaseName value
Custom name for the demo HTML file (requires
htmlDemo option to be true). Useful if you want to name the output something like
index.html instead of the font name.
Type:
string Default:
destCss value
Custom demo HTML demo path (requires
htmlDemo option to be true).
Type:
string|array Default:
false
If
true embeds WOFF (only WOFF) file as data:uri.
IF
ttf or
woff or
ttf,woff embeds TTF or/and WOFF file.
If there are more file types in
types option they will be included as usual
url(font.type) CSS links.
Type:
boolean Default:
false
If
true the generated font files and stylesheets will be generated with opentype ligature features. The character sequences to be replaced by the ligatures are determined by the file name (without extension) of the original SVG.
For example, you have a heart icon in
love.svg file. The HTML
<h1>I <span class="ligature-icons">love</span> you!</h1> will be rendered as
I ♥ you!.
Type:
function Default:
path.basename
You can use this function to change how file names translates to class names (the part after
icon_ or
icon-). By default it’s a name of a file.
For example you can group your icons into several folders and add folder name to class name:
options: {
rename: function(name) {
// .icon_entypo-add, .icon_fontawesome-add, etc.
return [path.basename(path.dirname(name)), path.basename(name)].join('-');
}
}
Type:
boolean Default:
false
If
true task will not be ran. In example, you can skip task on Windows (becase of difficult installation):
options: {
skip: require('os').platform() === 'win32'
}
Type:
string Default:
fontforge
Font rendering engine:
fontforge or
node. See comparison in Available Engines section above.
Type:
boolean Default:
false
Adds IE7 support using a
*zoom: expression() hack.
Type:
boolean Default:
true
If
false the SVGO optimization will not be used. This is useful in cases where the optimizer will produce faulty web fonts by removing relevant SVG paths or attributes.
Type:
boolean Default:
false
When using the fontforge engine, if false, glyphs will be generated with a fixed width equal to fontHeight. In most cases, this will produce an extra blank space for each glyph. If set to true, no extra space will be generated. Each glyph will have a width that matches its boundaries.
Type:
integer Default:
0xF101
Starting codepoint used for the generated glyphs. Defaults to the start of the Unicode private use area.
Type:
object Default:
null
Specific codepoints to use for certain glyphs. Any glyphs not specified in the codepoints block will be given incremented as usual from the
startCodepoint, skipping duplicates.
options: {
codepoints: {
single: 0xE001
}
}
Type:
string Default:
null
Uses and Saves the codepoint mapping by name to this file.
NOTE: will overwrite the set codepoints option.
Type:
boolean Default:
true
Enables font auto hinting using
ttfautohint.
Type:
number Default:
10e12
Setup SVG path rounding.
Type:
number Default:
512
The output font height.
Type:
string Default:
font value
If you’d like your generated fonts to have a name that’s different than the
font value, you can specify this as a string. This will allow a unique display name within design authoring tools when installing fonts locally. For example, your font’s name could be
GitHub Octicons with a filename of
octicons.ttf.
options: {
fontFamilyName: 'GitHub Octicons',
}
Type:
number Default:
64
The font descent. The descent should be a positive value. The ascent formula is:
ascent = fontHeight - descent.
Type:
function Default:
null
Allows for a callback to be called when the task has completed and passes in the filename of the generated font, an array of the various font types created, an array of all the glyphs created and the hash used to flush browser cache.
options: {
callback: function(filename, types, glyphs, hash) {
// ...
}
}
Type:
array Default:
undefined
Allows for custom content to be generated and output in the same way as
htmlDemo.
Each entry in
customOutputs should be an object with the following parameters:
template - (
string) the path to the underscore-template you wish to use.
dest - (
string) the path to the destination where you want the resulting file to live.
context [optional] - (
object) a hash of values to pass into the context of the template
At compile-time each template will have access to the same context as the compile-time environment of
htmlDemoTemplate (as extended by the
context object, if provided. See config-example below.
If you get stderr maxBuffer exceeded warning message, engine probably logged a lot of warning messages. To see this warnings run grunt in verbose mode
grunt --verbose. To go over this warning you can try to increase buffer size by this option. Default value is
1024 * 200
webfont: {
icons: {
src: 'icons/*.svg',
dest: 'build/fonts'
}
}
webfont: {
icons: {
src: 'icons/*.svg',
dest: 'build/fonts',
destCss: 'build/fonts/css',
options: {
font: 'ponies'
}
}
}
webfont: {
icons: {
src: 'icons/*.svg',
dest: 'build/fonts',
options: {
syntax: 'bem',
templateOptions: {
baseClass: 'glyph-icon',
classPrefix: 'glyph_'
}
}
}
}
webfont: {
icons: {
src: 'icons/*.svg',
dest: 'build/fonts',
destCss: 'build/styles',
options: {
stylesheet: 'styl',
relativeFontPath: '/build/fonts'
}
}
}
webfont: {
icons: {
src: 'icons/*.svg',
dest: 'build/fonts',
options: {
types: 'woff',
embed: true
}
}
}
webfont: {
icons: {
src: 'icons/*.svg',
dest: 'build/fonts',
options: {
customOutputs: [{
template: 'templates/icon-glyph-list-boilerplate.js',
dest: 'build/js/icon-glyph-list.js'
}, {
template: 'templates/icon-glyph-config-boilerplate.json',
dest: 'build/js/icon-glyphs.json'
}, {
template: 'templates/icon-web-home.html',
dest: 'build/',
context: {
homeHeading: 'Your Icon Font',
homeMessage: 'The following glyphs are available in this font:'
}
}]
}
}
}
We might then include the following corresponding templates.
The first, for
icon-glyph-list-boilerplate.js, a file that outputs a list of icon-glyph slugs.
// file: icon-glyph-list-boilerplate.js
(function(window) {
'use strict';
var iconList = <%= JSON.stringify(glyphs) %>;
window.iconList = iconList;
}(this));
The second, for
icon-glyph-config-boilerplate.json, a file that dumps all JSON data in the current template context.
// file: icon-glyph-config-boilerplate.json
<%= JSON.stringify(arguments[0], null, '\t') %>
And finally, the third, for
icon-web-home.html, a file that has access to the values provided in the
context object supplied.
// file: icon-web-home.html
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html class="no-js">
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8">
<title>Context Test</title>
</head>
<body>
<h1><%= homeHeading %></h1>
<p><%= homeMessage %></p>
<ul>
<% for (var i = 0; i < glyphs.length; i++) { %>
<li><a href="#"><%= glyphs[i] %></a></li>
<% } %>
</ul>
</body>
</html>
You can change CSS file syntax using
stylesheet option (see above). It change file extension (so you can specify any) with some tweaks. Replace all comments with single line comments (which will be removed after compilation).
You can enable the
fontPathVariables in combination with
relativeFontPath to create a overridable font-path.
For example scss:
$icons-font-path : "/relativeFontPath/" !default;
@font-face {
font-family:"icons";
src:url($icons-font-path + "icons.eot");
src:url($icons-font-path + "icons.eot?#iefix") format("embedded-opentype"),
url($icons-font-path + "icons.woff") format("woff"),
url($icons-font-path + "icons.ttf") format("truetype");
font-weight:normal;
font-style:normal;
}
If
stylesheet option is
sass or
scss,
_ will prefix the file (so it can be a used as a partial).
If
stylesheet option is
less, regular CSS icon classes will be expanded with corresponding Less mixins.
The Less mixins then may be used like so:
.profile-button {
.icon-profile;
}
Firefox doesn’t allow cross-domain fonts: Specifications, Bugzilla Ticket, How to fix it.
autoHint also adjusts the font file and can cause your font to look different to the SVG, so you could try switching it off (though it may make windows view of the font worse).
Check the following...
autoHint also adjusts the font file and can cause your font to look different to the SVG, so you could try switching it off (though it may make windows view of the font worse).
grunt --verbose. To go over this warning you can try to increase buffer size by execMaxBuffer.
The changelog can be found on the Releases page.
The MIT License, see the included License.md file.