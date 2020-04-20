THIS PROJECT IS UNMAINTAINED AND DEPRECATED

We have stopped maintaining this package. Please fork it or move to a different task runner.

grunt-webdriver is a grunt plugin to run selenium tests with the WebdriverIO testrunner

Getting Started

This plugin requires Grunt ~1.0.1

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install --save-dev grunt-webdriver

Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-webdriver' );

The "webdriver" task

Overview

In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named webdriver to the data object passed into grunt.initConfig() . Your test should contain a configFile property with a path to your wdio config. You can pass in additional options as cli arguments.

Run this task with the grunt webdriver command.

grunt.initConfig({ webdriver : { test : { configFile : './test/wdio.conf.js' } }, })

The plugin is an easy helper to run WebdriverIO tests using the wdio test runner. You can find more information about the test runner on our docs page.

To use a cloud service like Sauce Labs make sure you define user and key properties like in the example below to authenticate yourself with your username and access key.

grunt.initConfig({ webdriver : { options : { user : SAUCE_USERNAME, key : SAUCE_ACCESS_KEY }, test : { configFile : './test/wdio.conf.js' } }, })

Options

All options get passed into to the wdio testrunner. You should define your main configurations within your wdio config file. The plugin allows you to easy overwrite them. You can find all available cli arguments here: http://webdriver.io/guide/testrunner/gettingstarted.html

Contributing

Please fork, add specs, and send pull requests! In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style.