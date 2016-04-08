Pure JavaScript implementation for creating a WAR of your project for deployment on a JVM servlet container. Enjoy!
This plugin requires Grunt
~0.4.2
npm install grunt-war --save-dev
Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-war');
In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named
war to the data object passed into
grunt.initConfig().
The simplest usage might look simiiar to the following:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-war');
grunt.initConfig({
/*
* Build a WAR (web archive) without Maven or the JVM installed.
*/
war: {
target: {
options: {
war_dist_folder: '<%= build_dir %>', /* Folder where to generate the WAR. */
war_name: 'webmagic' /* The name fo the WAR file (.war will be the extension) */
},
files: [
{
expand: true,
cwd: '<%= build_dir %>',
src: ['**'],
dest: ''
}
]
}
}
});
If your project does not include a web.xml then grunt-war can generate one for you. This is one option below:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-war');
grunt.initConfig({
/*
* Build a WAR (web archive) without Maven or the JVM installed.
*/
war: {
target: {
options: {
war_dist_folder: '<%= build_dir %>',
war_name: 'grunt-magic',
webxml_welcome: 'index.html',
webxml_display_name: 'Grunt WAR',
webxml_mime_mapping: [ { extension: 'woff', mime_type: 'application/font-woff' } ]
},
files: [
{
expand: true,
cwd: '<%= build_dir %>',
src: ['**'],
dest: ''
}
]
}
}
});
A complete and very simple Grunt file example will look like the following.
// Save this snippet as grunt-war.js and run with "grunt --gruntfile grunt-war.js war" at the command line.
// Assumes simple layout:
// -project
// --build (The folder where the generated grunt-magic.war file will go)
// --src (all the source code, html, etc)
// --- index.html (The file name must match up with the webxml_welcome: property below)
module.exports = function ( grunt ) {
grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-war' );
var taskConfig = {
war: {
target: {
options: {
war_verbose: true,
war_dist_folder: 'build', // Folder path seperator added at runtime.
war_name: 'grunt-magic', // .war will be appended if omitted
webxml_welcome: 'index.html',
webxml_display_name: 'Grunt WAR'
},
files: [
{
expand: true,
cwd: 'src',
src: ['**'],
dest: ''
}
]
}
}
};
grunt.initConfig( taskConfig );
};
Type:
'string'
Default value:
'test'
This is the folder that the war will be placed in. This folder has to exist before this task is run.
Type:
'string'
Default value:
'grunt'
Type:
'Array'
Default value:
[]
A list of files and folders entries that are to be included in the war. Each object in the array has
keys
filename and
data example:
{ filename: 'name_of_file.ext', data: file_data }. If the key
data
is omitted then an empty folder called
filename will be added to the WAR. The value of key
data can
either be a
string or a function that returns a
string.
war_extras: [ {filename: 'grunt-war-credits.txt', data: 'This line will appear in the file!\n'} ]
Type:
'boolean'
Default value:
false
Logs progress to the grunt console log.
Type:
'string'
Default value:
'DEFLATE'
Compress ('DEFLATE') or leave uncompressed ('NONE').
Type:
'Function'
Default value: Normally omitted. Only provide if you want absolute control over the format and contents of the web.xml.
If you specify this option the other
options.webxml_XXX will have no effect if specified.
Example 1
/* Return a string that will become the complete contents of the web.xml */
webxml: function (opts) {
return 'string containing contents of web.xml';
},
Example 2
/* Return the contents of a file which will become the web.xml */
webxml: function (opts) {
var fs = require('fs');
return fs.readFileSync(pathToFileWithContentsOfHardCodedWebXML, 'binary');
},
Type:
'string'
Default value:
'index.html'
Type:
'string'
Default value:
'Grunt WAR'
Type:
'Array'
Default value:
[]
An array of objects with properties
extension and
mime_type.
Type:
'Array'
Default value:
[]
An array of objects that are either
'string' or
'function' that return
'string'. These entries are
included directly into the generated web.xml.
webxml_webapp_extras: [
'<login-config />\n',
'<session-config>\n<session-timeout>\n30\n</session-timeout>\n</session-config>\n'
]
In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Grunt.
options.webxml so that you may provide the raw contents of the web.xml when necessary. Requested by MartinDoyleUK.
/* Example of how to return the contents of a file which will become the web.xml */
webxml: function (opts) {
var fs = require('fs');
return fs.readFileSync(pathToFileWithContentsOfHardCodedWebXML, 'binary');
},
...
war: {
target: {
options: { ... },
files: [
{
expand: true,
cwd: '<%= build_dir %>',
src: ['**'],
dest: ''
}
]
}
},
...
options.war_name from
options.war_dist_folder before trying to generate a new
war file.
options.war_filename to
options.war_name.
options.war_extras
options.webxml_webapp_extras.