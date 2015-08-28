Grunt task for Polymer's Vulcanize. Compatible with Polymer 1.0
If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:
npm install grunt-vulcanize --save-dev
Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-vulcanize');
In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named
vulcanize to the data object passed into
grunt.initConfig().
grunt.initConfig({
vulcanize: {
default: {
options: {
// Task-specific options go here.
},
files: {
// Target-specific file lists and/or options go here.
},
},
},
})
Type:
String
Default value: ``
A folder to treat as "webroot". When specified, use an absolute path to target.
Type:
Array[String]
Default value:
[]
An array of RegExp objects to exclude paths from being inlined.
Type:
Array[String]
Default value:
[]
An array of RegExp objects to exclude paths from being inlined and strip them from the output file.
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
false
Inline external scripts.
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
false
Inline external stylesheets.
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
false
Remove non-license HTML comments.
Type:
Hydrolysis loader
Default value: ``
A hydrolysis loader. This loader is generated with the target argument to vulcan.process and the exclude paths. A custom loader can be given if more advanced setups are necesssary.
Type:
String
Default Value: ``
Filename for a separate JS file to be CSP compliant, uses crisper
In this example, the default options are used to vulcanize
index.html into
build.html.
Please see https://github.com/Polymer/vulcanize#example for more information.
grunt.initConfig({
vulcanize: {
default: {
options: {},
files: {
'build.html': 'index.html'
},
},
},
})
Please see https://github.com/Polymer/vulcanize for more information
grunt.initConfig({
vulcanize: {
default: {
options: {
abspath: '',
excludes: ["/path/to/polymer.html"]
inlineScripts: true,
inlineCss: true,
stripComments: true,
csp: "build-csp.js"
},
files: {
'build-csp.html': 'index.html'
},
},
},
})
--csp mode has been moved into crisper
--strip mode was removed, use something like html-minifier or minimize