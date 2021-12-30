Grunt task to handle versioning of a project.

Getting Started

Requires grunt >=1.1.0. If you haven't used grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide.

From the same directory as your project's Gruntfile and package.json, install this plugin by running the following command:

npm install grunt-version --save-dev

Once that's done, add this line to your project's Gruntfile:

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-version' );

If the plugin has been installed correctly, running grunt --help at the command line should list the newly-installed plugin's task. In addition, the plugin should be listed in package.json as a devDependency , which ensures that it will be installed whenever the npm install command is run.

The "version" task

Overview

In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named version to the data object passed into grunt.initConfig() .

grunt.initConfig({ version : { options : { }, your_target : { }, }, })

Options

Type: String|Object Default value: 'package.json'

A string representing a package file's path relative to Gruntfile.js, or an object representing a parsed package file.

This package file is where your "canonical" version should be set, in a "version" property. The grunt-version plugin uses that version (either incremented by the release option or not) when it updates version info in other files.

Type: String Default value: '[^\\-]version[\'"]?\\s*[:=]\\s*[\'"]'

A string value representing a regular expression to match text preceding the actual version within the file.

If you're following one of the popular documentation syntaxes in your js files, you might want to set the option like so:

grunt.initConfig({ version : { somejs : { options : { prefix : '@version\\s*' }, src : [ 'js/*.js' ] }, }, })

Type: String Default value: '[0-9a-zA-Z\\-_\\+\\.]+'

A string value representing a regular expression to match the version number (immediately following the options.prefix text).

Type: String Default value: 'g'

A string value representing one or more regular expression flags (e.g. 'i' , 'ig' ).

Type: String Default value: ''

A string value representing one of the semver 2.x release types ( 'major' , 'minor' , 'patch' , or 'prerelease' ) used to increment the value of the specified package version. See node-semver for more information about release incrementing. The value may also be a literal semver-valid release (for example, '1.3.2').

Type: String Default value: ''

A string value representing a prefix for the prerelease version (e.g., 'dev' , 'alpha' , 'beta' ). Setting this value to dev would prerelease-increment a version of 1.2.3 to 1.2.3-dev.0 instead of 1.2.3-0.

Type: String Default value: 'utf8'

A string value representing the encoding to be used for reading and writing file contents.

Usage Examples

Default Options

In this example, the default options are used to update the version in src/testing.js based on the version property set in a package.json file located in the same directory as your Gruntfile.js . So if the version property in package.json is "0.1.2" , and the src/testing.js file has the content var version = '0'; , that content would change to var version = '0.1.2';

grunt.initConfig({ version : { defaults : { src : [ 'src/testing.js' ] } } })

Auto-incrementing based on task argument

It can be a hassle to add a grunt target for every release type you might want to use. Fortunately, you can avoid that. Simply provide at least one target that lists the files you want to update:

grunt.initConfig({ version : { project : { src : [ 'package.json' , 'bower.json' , 'myplugin.jquery.json' ] } } });

Then, from the command line (designated by the $ , so don't include that if you're copying the code below), you can bump the patch version, for example:

grunt version:project:patch

You can also skip the target name:

grunt version::minor

In this example, it bumps the minor version in the files listed within the "project" target, even though "project" is not identified explicitly between the two : . Note that if the version config includes more than one target, the example would update the files listed within every target.

Custom Options

In this example, custom options are used.

grunt.initConfig({ version : { options : { pkg : 'myplugin.jquery.json' }, myplugin : { options : { prefix : 'var version\\s+=\\s+[\'"]' }, src : [ 'src/testing.js' , 'src/123.js' ] }, myplugin_patch : { options : { release : 'patch' }, src : [ 'myplugin.jquery.json' , 'src/testing.js' , 'src/123.js' ], } } });

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using grunt.