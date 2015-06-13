A Grunt 0.4 multi-task that does 3 things:
Renames files in-place to contain a version tag that a hash of the file contents.
(optional) Updates references to the renamed files inside other files. Replacement is done in-place by searching for the original filepath (e.g. 'static/images/logo.png') and replacing it by the versioned basename (e.g. 'static/images/logo.abc123.png'). You can specify which files to replace over using the 'references' option.
(optional) Writes a json file containing the file rename information. This is meant to be consumed by an external application. For example, in a web application, you could read this file and emit a
<script> tag that referenes a renamed .js file. The contents of this file look something like:
{ "foo.js": "foo.d41d8cd9.js",
"foo.png": "foo.d41d8cd9.png",
"foo.css": "foo.8967dedd.css" }
Versioning and replacements are done in one or more 'phases'. This is necessary when you update file references inside of files that also need to be versioned. For example: CSS files refer to versioned image files, but the CSS files themselves need to be versioned. The CSS files cannot be versioned until the references have been updated because the version hash calculation depends on the file contents being finalized.
If you're upgrading from a version < 0.5 to a version >= 0.5, please node that the algorithm for updating references has changed. In versions < 0.5, the find/replace was based only on the basename of the file ("logo.png"). As of 0.5, the replacement is done based on the filepath ("static/images/logo.png").
Install the module with:
npm install grunt-ver
Then load it from your
grunt.js file:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-ver');
In your
grunt.js file, add the follow task entry:
version: {
myapp: {
phases: [
{
files: [
'images/*.png'
],
references: [
'css/*.css'
]
},
{
files: [
'css/*.css',
'js/*.js'
]
}
],
versionFile: 'build/version.json'
}
}
After the task is run, all files will have version tags, the CSS files will refer to the versioned images, and build/version.json will exist.
Type:
String
Optional
You can force the version string to all files to a particular value using the forceversion option. This is useful for development environments where stable file names are helpful for debugging and where cache busting isn't an issue.
version: {
myapp: {
forceVersion: "dev",
phases: [
{
files: [
'css/*.css',
'js/*.js'
]
}
],
versionFile: 'build/version.json'
}
}
Type:
String
Default: The directory of versionFile
All file paths inside of
versionFile will be relative to
baseDir.
version option now generates a warning.
baseDir option. Filepaths in versionFile are now relative to the directory of the versionFile. The
version option was renamed to
versionFile.
Copyright (c) 2014 Chris Danford Licensed under the MIT license.