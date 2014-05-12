Grunt task to update git submodules.
Install and add to dependencies.
npm install grunt-update-submodules --save-dev
Load the task in
Gruntfile.js.
task.loadNpmTasks( "grunt-update-submodules" );
grunt.initConfig({
"update_submodules": {
default: {
options: {
// default command line parameters will be used: --init --recursive
}
},
withCustomParameters: {
options: {
params: "--force" // specifies your own command-line parameters
}
},
withNoParameter: {
options: {
params: false // blanks command-line parameters
}
}
}
});
Copyright (c) 2012 - 2014 Julian Aubourg Licensed under the MIT license.