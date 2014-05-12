Grunt task to update git submodules.

Installing

Install and add to dependencies.

npm install grunt-update-submodules --save-dev

Load the task in Gruntfile.js .

task.loadNpmTasks( "grunt-update-submodules" );

Usage

grunt.initConfig({ "update_submodules" : { default : { options : { } }, withCustomParameters : { options : { params : "--force" } }, withNoParameter : { options : { params : false } } } });

License

Copyright (c) 2012 - 2014 Julian Aubourg Licensed under the MIT license.