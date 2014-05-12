openbase logo
grunt-update-submodules

by Julian Aubourg
0.4.1 (see all)

grunt task to update git submodules

Readme

NPM

grunt-update-submodules

Grunt task to update git submodules.

Installing

Install and add to dependencies.

npm install grunt-update-submodules --save-dev

Load the task in Gruntfile.js.

task.loadNpmTasks( "grunt-update-submodules" );

Usage

grunt.initConfig({
    "update_submodules": {
        default: {
            options: {
                // default command line parameters will be used: --init --recursive
            }
        },
        withCustomParameters: {
            options: {
                params: "--force" // specifies your own command-line parameters
            }
        },
        withNoParameter: {
            options: {
                params: false // blanks command-line parameters
            }
        }
    }
});

License

Copyright (c) 2012 - 2014 Julian Aubourg Licensed under the MIT license.

