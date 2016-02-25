Merge parts from one or more JSON files together. I use grunt-update-json to keep my bower.json and component.json in sync with package.json .

Upgrading from 1.x

The semantics of Object Groupings have been reversed:

was {from: "to"}

now` {to: "from"}

Getting Started

npm install grunt-update-json --save-dev

I highly favor using the fabulous load-grunt-tasks over the tiring and cumbersome grunt.loadNpmTasks . Your grunt tasks are all in your package.json , so let's embrace DRY:

npm install load-grunt-tasks --save-dev

module .exports = function ( grunt ) { require ( 'load-grunt-tasks' )(grunt);

In your awesome project's Gruntfile, add a section named update_json :

grunt.initConfig({ update_json : { options : { src : 'package.json' , indent : '\t' }, bower : { src : 'package.json' , dest : 'bower.json' , fields : 'name version description repository' }, component : { dest : 'component.json' , fields : { 'name' : null , 'description' : 'description' , 'repository' : 'repo' , 'version' : null , 'keywords' : null , 'main' : null , 'dependencies' : null , 'development' : 'devDependencies' , 'license' : null , } }, composer : { dest : 'composer.json' , fields : [ { name : function ( src ) { return src.repository.url.match( /([^\/]+\/[^\/]+).git/ )[ 1 ]; } }, 'description' , 'keywords' , 'homepage' , { license : 'licenses/0/type' , authors : [{ name : 'author/name' , homepage : 'author/url' }] } ] } } });

API

options

Like most Grunt tasks, options can be specified at the update_json level and/or at the update_json:<target> level. Target-level options override task-level options .

By default, output will not be pretty-printed. Specify a value here to have indentation applied:

update_json: { options : { indent : "\t" }}

or for spaces:

update_json: { options : { indent : " " }}

Source Data

src An input JSON file. May be a list, which will be _.merge d together.

Destination Data

dest An output JSON file.

Field Groupings

fields an ordered collection of field specifications, which can optionally contain additional lists of fields.

Object Grouping

{fields: {field: null, another: "yetanother"}} A list of field specs, pointing at any other kind of field specification.

Array Grouping

{fields: ["field", "another", "still another > yet another"]} Create field copies, or field renames, of each of the listed fields.

String Grouping

{fields: "field, another, still another > yetanother"} Create field copies, or field renames, of each of the listed fields.

The most concise way to copy/rename a number of fields of simple JSON documents

Limitations

Can't handle fields with , or > in their names.

or in their names. Can't handle most complex field paths.

Field Specifications

The canonical Object Grouping format is used here: some specifications are not compatible with some Groupings.

Field Copy

{field: null} Create or replace field in dest from the value of field in src .

Field Rename

{renamed: "original"} or "original > renamed" String Grouping only Create or replace renamed in dest with the value of original from src .

Field Pointer

{field: "/some/deep/field"} Create or replace field in dest from some/deep/field in src .

A field spec destination which starts with / will be interepreted as a json-pointer.

To select a field that begins with a literal / , escape with a single \ (written \\ ):

{field: "\\/a"}

Field Path

{field: "$.some.path[(@.with='filters')]"} Create or replace field in dest with the value of nodes found with a JSONPath query

A field spec destination which starts with $. will be interpreted as a JSONPath selector.

To select a field that begins with a literal $. , escape with a single \ (written \\ ):

{field: "\\$.a"}

Field Collapse

{field: ["first", "second"]} Create or replace an array named field in dest with the values of first and second from src .

Field Construct

{field: {first: "first", second: "second"}} Create or merge an object field in dest with labeled first and second with their respective values from src

Field Function

{field: function(src){ return src.field; }} Create a field named field that is the output of running a function against src .

If all else fails, you can supply a function which will called with a copy of the combined source object.

update_json: { composer : { src : "package.json" , dest : "composer.json" , fields : { name : function ( src ) { return src.repository.url.match( /([^\/]+\/[^\/]+).git/ )[ 1 ]; } } } }

Ideas for improvement

License

MIT