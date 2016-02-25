Merge parts from one or more JSON files together. I use
grunt-update-json to keep my
bower.json and
component.json in sync with
package.json.
The semantics of Object Groupings have been reversed:
{from: "to"}
{to: "from"}
npm install grunt-update-json --save-dev
I highly favor using the fabulous
load-grunt-tasks over the tiring and cumbersome
grunt.loadNpmTasks. Your grunt tasks are all in your
package.json, so let's embrace DRY:
npm install load-grunt-tasks --save-dev
// Gruntfile.js
module.exports = function (grunt) {
require('load-grunt-tasks')(grunt); // load all grunt tasks. Done!
update_json task
In your awesome project's Gruntfile, add a section named
update_json:
// Gruntfile.js
grunt.initConfig({
update_json: {
// set some task-level options
options: {
src: 'package.json',
indent: '\t'
},
// update bower.json with data from package.json
bower: {
src: 'package.json', // where to read from
dest: 'bower.json', // where to write to
// the fields to update, as a String Grouping
fields: 'name version description repository'
},
// update component.json with data from package.json
// component.json fields are a named a bit differently from
// package.json, so let's tell update_json how to map names
component: {
// reuse the task-level `src`
dest: 'component.json', // where to write to
fields: { // the fields to update
// notice how this time we're passing a hash instead
// of an array; this allows us to map the field names.
// We still specify all the names we want, and additionally
// we also specify the target name in the detination file.
// to from
// ----------- -------------------
'name' : null, // null means 'leave as is'
'description' : 'description',// but feel free to type the field name twice
'repository' : 'repo', // rename 'repository' to 'repo'
'version' : null,
'keywords' : null,
'main' : null,
'dependencies' : null,
'development' : 'devDependencies',
'license' : null,
}
},
// `composer` has the same data as `package`, but has some tricky
// semantics
composer: {
// again, reuse the task-level `src`
dest: 'composer.json',
// the fields in an Array Grouping with some embedded Object Groupings
fields: [
{
name: function(src){
return src.repository.url.match(/([^\/]+\/[^\/]+).git/)[1];
}
},
'description',
'keywords',
'homepage',
{
license: 'licenses/0/type',
authors: [{
name: 'author/name',
homepage: 'author/url'
}]
}
]
}
}
});
options
Like most Grunt tasks, options can be specified at the
update_json level
and/or at the
update_json:<target> level. Target-level
options override task-level
options.
options.indent
By default, output will not be pretty-printed. Specify a value here to have indentation applied:
update_json: {options: {indent: "\t"}}
or for spaces:
update_json: {options: {indent: " "}}
src
An input JSON file. May be a list, which will be
_.merged together.
dest
An output JSON file.
fields
an ordered collection of field specifications, which can optionally contain additional lists of fields.
{fields: {field: null, another: "yetanother"}}
A list of field specs, pointing at any other kind of field specification.
{fields: ["field", "another", "still another > yet another"]}
Create field copies, or field renames, of each of the listed fields.
{fields: "field, another, still another > yetanother"}
Create field copies, or field renames, of each of the listed fields.
The most concise way to copy/rename a number of fields of simple JSON documents
, or
> in their names.
The canonical Object Grouping format is used here: some specifications are not compatible with some Groupings.
{field: null}
Create or replace
fieldin
destfrom the value of
fieldin
src.
{renamed: "original"}or
"original > renamed"String Grouping only
Create or replace
renamedin
destwith the value of
originalfrom
src.
{field: "/some/deep/field"}
Create or replace
fieldin
destfrom
some/deep/fieldin
src.
A field spec destination which starts with
/ will be interepreted as a
json-pointer.
To select a field that begins with a literal
/, escape with a single
\
(written
\\):
{field: "\\/a"}
{field: "$.some.path[(@.with='filters')]"}
Create or replace
fieldin
destwith the value of nodes found with a JSONPath query
A field spec destination which starts with
$. will be interpreted as a
JSONPath selector.
To select a field that begins with a literal
$., escape with a single
\
(written
\\):
{field: "\\$.a"}
{field: ["first", "second"]}
Create or replace an array named
fieldin
destwith the values of
firstand
secondfrom
src.
{field: {first: "first", second: "second"}}
Create or merge an object
fieldin
destwith labeled
firstand
secondwith their respective values from
src
{field: function(src){ return src.field; }}
Create a field named
fieldthat is the output of running a function against
src.
If all else fails, you can supply a function which will called with a copy of the combined source object.
update_json: {
composer: {
src: "package.json",
dest: "composer.json",
fields: {
name: function(src){
// pull username/repo off a github url
return src.repository.url.match(/([^\/]+\/[^\/]+).git/)[1];
}
}
}
}
