Grunt Unused

A Grunt task to check for unused files (jpg, png, css, js etc) in a project files and output them to the console.

Getting Started

If you haven't used grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a gruntfile as well as install and use grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-unused --save-dev

Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-unused' );

Tip: the load-grunt-tasks module makes it easier to load multiple grunt tasks.

Documentation

See the Gruntfile in this repo for a full example.

Example config

grunt.initConfig({ unused : { options : { reference : 'img/' , directory : [ '**/*.handlebars' , '**/*.html' ], days : 30 , remove : false , reportOutput : 'report.txt' , fail : false } } }); grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-unused' ); grunt.registerTask( 'default' , [ 'unused' ]);

Options

reference

Type: String Default value: img/

A reference to the directory of files that are being checked if they are referenced in other project files.

directory

Type: String|Array Default value: ['**/*.html']

An array of directories that contain files that reference files in the reference directory.

remove

Type: Boolean Default value: false

The ability to automatically delete unused file reference from project.

days

Type: Number Default value: false

If remove is set to true and days has a value files will only delete if the file hasn't been modified after the length of days.

reportOutput

Type: String Default value: false

Output unused files to a file. Set to false to disable

fail

Type: Boolean Default value: false

Allows the Grunt task to fail when unused files are found.

Release History

0.2.3: Merge pull request #8

0.2.2: Merge pull request #6 and #7

0.2.1: Merge pull request #5

0.1.9: Add jshint and jsonlint tests.

0.1.8: Add development dependencies.

0.1.7: add release history notes to documentation.

0.1.6: add the ability to only delete files after modified date.

0.1.5 updates to documentation.

0.1.4: add the option to automatically delete unused files from project.

0.1.3: updates to documentation.

0.1.2: clean up code.

0.1.1: fix #1 by replace String.prototype.search with String.prototype.in..

with 0.1.0: Initial release.

Contributing

Fork it Run npm install Run Grunt watch grunt watch Create your feature branch ( git checkout -b my-new-feature ) Commit your changes ( git commit -am "Add some feature" ) Push to the branch ( git push origin my-new-feature ) Create new Pull Request

License

MIT © Ryan Burgess