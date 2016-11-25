A Grunt task to check for unused files (jpg, png, css, js etc) in a project files and output them to the console.
If you haven't used grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a gruntfile as well as install and use grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, install this plugin with this command:
npm install grunt-unused --save-dev
Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-unused');
Tip: the load-grunt-tasks module makes it easier to load multiple grunt tasks.
See the Gruntfile in this repo for a full example.
grunt.initConfig({
unused: {
options: {
reference: 'img/',
directory: ['**/*.handlebars', '**/*.html'],
days: 30,
remove: false, // set to true to delete unused files from project
reportOutput:'report.txt', // set to false to disable file output
fail: false // set to true to make the task fail when unused files are found
}
}
});
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-unused');
grunt.registerTask('default', ['unused']);
Type:
String
Default value:
img/
A reference to the directory of files that are being checked if they are referenced in other project files.
Type:
String|Array
Default value:
['**/*.html']
An array of directories that contain files that reference files in the reference directory.
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
false
The ability to automatically delete unused file reference from project.
Type:
Number
Default value:
false
If remove is set to true and days has a value files will only delete if the file hasn't been modified after the length of days.
Type:
String
Default value:
false
Output unused files to a file. Set to false to disable
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
false
Allows the Grunt task to fail when unused files are found.
npm install
grunt watch
git checkout -b my-new-feature)
git commit -am "Add some feature")
git push origin my-new-feature)
MIT © Ryan Burgess