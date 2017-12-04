Grunt task to surround JavaScript code with the universal module definition.

Usage

Install this Grunt plugin next to your project's Gruntfile with: npm install grunt-umd

Add the following line to your project's Gruntfile:

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-umd' );

Then configure the task:

grunt.initConfig({ umd : { all : { options : { src : 'path/to/input.js' , dest : 'path/to/output.js' , template : 'path/to/template.hbs' , objectToExport : 'library' , amdModuleId : 'id' , globalAlias : 'alias' , deps : { 'default' : [ 'foo' , 'bar' ], amd : [ 'foobar' , 'barbar' ], cjs : [ 'foo' , 'barbar' ], global : [ 'foobar' , { depName : 'param' }] } } } } });

And finally use it:

grunt umd:all

Note! If you want to indent the output, consider using some other plugin for that. The output grunt-umd gives is functional but not entirely aesthetic.

Templates

The following predefined Handlebars-templates are available:

umd - the default template; the template is based on umd/returnExports.js

The template that should be applied can be specified by template option (e.g. 'umd' or 'unit' ). You can create and use your own template (see predefined templates for examples). The path to the template file should be set relative to Gruntfile.

Demo

Install dependencies - npm install Go to demo - cd demo Go to some demo directory - cd <demo directory> Execute demo - grunt

You should see some /output after this. Study Gruntfile.js to understand how it generates.

License

MIT. See LICENSE for more info.