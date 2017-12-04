Grunt task to surround JavaScript code with the universal module definition.
Install this Grunt plugin next to your project's Gruntfile with:
npm install grunt-umd
Add the following line to your project's Gruntfile:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-umd');
Then configure the task:
grunt.initConfig({
umd: {
all: {
options: {
src: 'path/to/input.js',
dest: 'path/to/output.js', // optional, if missing the src will be used
// optional, a template from templates subdir
// can be specified by name (e.g. 'umd'); if missing, the templates/umd.hbs
// file will be used from [libumd](https://github.com/bebraw/libumd)
template: 'path/to/template.hbs',
objectToExport: 'library', // optional, internal object that will be exported
amdModuleId: 'id', // optional, if missing the AMD module will be anonymous
globalAlias: 'alias', // optional, changes the name of the global variable
deps: { // optional, `default` is used as a fallback for rest!
'default': ['foo', 'bar'],
amd: ['foobar', 'barbar'],
cjs: ['foo', 'barbar'],
global: ['foobar', {depName: 'param'}]
}
}
}
}
});
And finally use it:
grunt umd:all
Note! If you want to indent the output, consider using some other plugin for that. The output
grunt-umdgives is functional but not entirely aesthetic.
The following predefined Handlebars-templates are available:
umd - the default template; the template is based on umd/returnExports.js
unit - the template that can be helpful to wrap standalone CommonJS/Node modules; it is slightly modified version of
umd template;
if
objectToExport option is not specified then
module.exports value will be used by default
The template that should be applied can be specified by
template option (e.g.
'umd' or
'unit').
You can create and use your own template (see predefined templates for examples).
The path to the template file should be set relative to Gruntfile.
npm install
cd demo
cd <demo directory>
grunt
You should see some
/output after this. Study
Gruntfile.js to understand how it generates.
dest property optional
libumd version. #35
MIT. See LICENSE for more info.