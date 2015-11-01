openbase logo
gt

grunt-typescript

by kazuhide maruyama
0.8.0 (see all)

compile typescript to javascript

Documentation
Downloads/wk

1K

GitHub Stars

137

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

20

Package

Dependencies

3

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

grunt-typescript

Build Status NPM version

NPM

Compile TypeScript in Grunt

Release Note

Important!

BasePath option has been deprecated. Method for determining an output directory has been changed in the same way as the TSC. Please re-set output directory with the new rootDir option or use keepDirectoryHierachy option.However, keepDirectoryHierachy option would not be available long.

Documentation

You'll need to install grunt-typescript first:

npm install grunt-typescript --save-dev

or add the following line to devDependencies in your package.json

"grunt-typescript": "",

Then modify your Gruntfile.js file by adding the following line:

grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-typescript');

Then add some configuration for the plugin like so:

grunt.initConfig({
  ...
  typescript: {
    base: {
      src: ['path/to/typescript/files/**/*.ts'],
      dest: 'where/you/want/your/js/files',
      options: {
        module: 'amd', //or commonjs
        target: 'es5', //or es3
        basePath: 'path/to/typescript/files',
        sourceMap: true,
        declaration: true
      }
    }
  },
  ...
});

If you want to create a js file that is a concatenation of all the ts file (like -out option from tsc), you should specify the name of the file with the '.js' extension to dest option.

grunt.initConfig({
  ...
  typescript: {
    base: {
      src: ['path/to/typescript/files/**/*.ts'],
      dest: 'where/you/want/your/js/file.js',
      options: {
        module: 'amd', //or commonjs
      }
    }
  },
  ...
});

Options

typescript options

nametypedescription
noLibbooleanDo not include a default lib.d.ts with global declarations
targetstringSpecify ECMAScript target version: 'ES3' (default), 'ES5', or 'ES6'
modulestringSpecify module code generation: "commonjs" (default), "amd", "system" or "umd"
sourceMapbooleanGenerates corresponding .map files
declarationbooleanGenerates corresponding .d.ts file
removeCommentsbooleanDo not emit comments to output.
noImplicitAnybooleanWarn on expressions and declarations with an implied 'any' type.
noResolvebooleanSkip resolution and preprocessing.
preserveConstEnumsbooleanDo not erase const enum declarations in generated code.
noEmitOnErrorbooleanDo not emit outputs if any type checking errors were reported.The default for this option is set to true for backwards compatibility.
suppressImplicitAnyIndexErrorsbooleanSuppress noImplicitAny errors for indexing objects lacking index signatures.
experimentalDecoratorsboolean
emitDecoratorMetadataboolean
newLinestring
inlineSourceMapboolean
inlineSourcesboolean
noEmitHelpersbooleanDo not generate custom helper functions like __extends in compiled output.
jsxstringSupport JSX in '.tsx' files: 'React' or 'Preserve'.
experimentalAsyncFunctionsbooleanSupport ES7-proposed asynchronous functions using the async/await keywords.
rootDirstringSpecifies the root directory of input files. Only use to control the output directory structure with outDir option.

original options

####generateTsConfig type: string | boolean

generateTsConfig option will generate the content and equivalent tsconfig.json that are specified in the option. The value specify the directory name to be output. It is output to the current directory when you specify true.

references

type: string | string[]

Set auto reference libraries.

grunt.initConfig({
  ...
  typescript: {
    base: {
      src: ['path/to/typescript/files/**/*.ts'],
      options: {
        references: [
          "core",       //lib.core.d.ts
          "dom",        //lib.dom.d.ts
          "scriptHost", //lib.scriptHost.d.ts
          "webworker",  //lib.webworker.d.ts
          "path/to/reference/files/**/*.d.ts"
        ]
      }
    }
  },
  ...
});

watch

type: string | boolean | { path?:<string | string[]``>; before?: <string|string[]>; after?: <`string` | `string[]>; atBegin: boolean }

Watch .ts files. It runs very quickly the second time since the compilation. It is because you only want to read and output file is limited.

Specify the directory where you want to monitor in the options.

grunt.initConfig({
  ...
  typescript: {
    base: {
      src: ['path/to/typescript/files/**/*.ts'],
      options: {
        watch: 'path/to/typescript/files' //or ['path/to/typescript/files1', 'path/to/typescript/files2']
      }
    }
  },
  ...
});

If you specify the true, then automatically detects the directory.

grunt.initConfig({
  ...
  typescript: {
    base: {
      src: ['path/to/typescript/files/**/*.ts'],
      options: {
        watch: true //Detect all target files root. eg: 'path/to/typescript/files/'
      }
    }
  },
  ...
});

For expansion of the future, You can also be specified 'object'.

grunt.initConfig({
  ...
  typescript: {
    base: {
      src: ['path/to/typescript/files/**/*.ts'],
      options: {
        watch: {
          path: 'path/to/typescript/files', //or ['path/to/typescript/files1', 'path/to/typescript/files2']
          before: ['beforetasks'],   //Set before tasks. eg: clean task
          after: ['aftertasks']      //Set after tasks.  eg: minify task
          atBegin: true              //Run tasks when watcher starts. default false
        }
      }
    }
  },
  ...
});

basePath(obsolete)

type: string

Path component to cut off when mapping the source files to dest files.

keepDirectoryHierarchy(obsolete)

type: boolean

Path component to cut off when mapping the source files to dest files.

grunt.initConfig({
  ...
  typescript: {
    base: {
      src: ['path/to/typescript/files/**/*.ts'],
      dest: 'bin'
      options: {
        keepDirectoryHierarchy: true
      }
    }
  },
  ...
});

If keepDirectoryHierarchy option is true, it is output as follows.

/bin
- /path
--- /to
----- /typescript
------- /files
--------- *.ts

If keepDirectoryHierarchy option is false or not set, it is output as follows. It is same way as the tsc.

/bin
- *.ts

※I'm sorry for poor English

