Based on gulp-typedoc by @rogierschouten
This plugin requires Grunt
~0.4.1
If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:
$ npm install grunt-typedoc --save-dev
Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-typedoc');
All options are passed directly to TypeDoc.
grunt.initConfig({
typedoc: {
build: {
options: {
module: 'commonjs',
out: './docs',
name: 'my-project',
target: 'es5'
},
src: ['./src/**/*']
}
}
});
Contributions are very welcome, please create an Issue before doing something major.
In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Grunt.
Copyright (c) 2014 Bart van der Schoor
Licensed under the MIT license.