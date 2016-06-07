Grunt plugin to generate TypeScript docs with TypeDoc

Based on gulp-typedoc by @rogierschouten

Getting Started

This plugin requires Grunt ~0.4.1

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-typedoc --save-dev

Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-typedoc' );

The "grunt-typedoc" task

Default Options

All options are passed directly to TypeDoc.

grunt.initConfig({ typedoc : { build : { options : { module : 'commonjs' , out : './docs' , name : 'my-project' , target : 'es5' }, src : [ './src/**/*' ] } } });

History

0.1.1 - First release

Contributing

Contributions are very welcome, please create an Issue before doing something major.

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Grunt.

License

Copyright (c) 2014 Bart van der Schoor

Licensed under the MIT license.