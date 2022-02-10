Use grunt and Tiny Validator tv4 to validate values against json-schema draft v4
This plugin requires Grunt
>=1.4.1
If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:
$ npm install grunt-tv4 --save-dev
Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-tv4');
$ref.
$ref see the json-schema documentation or this help.
As of version
v0.2.0 the API was changed to follow the Grunt options- and file-selection conventions. The old pattern (which abused the destination-specifier) is no longer supported. The readme for the previous API can be found here.
The root schema must now to be specified as
options.root.
v0.3.0 output on travis-ci
Validate from .json files:
grunt.initConfig({
tv4: {
options: {
root: grunt.file.readJSON('schema/main.json')
},
myTarget: {
src: ['data/*.json']
}
}
})
Valdiate values:
grunt.initConfig({
tv4: {
myTarget: {
options: {
root: {
type: 'object',
properties: { ... }
}
},
values: [
{ ... },
{ ... }
]
}
}
})
grunt.initConfig({
tv4: {
options: {
// specify the main schema, one of:
// - path to json
// - http-url
// - schema object
// - callback that returns one of the above
root: grunt.file.readJSON('schema/main.json'),
// show multiple errors per file (off by default)
multi: true,
// create a new tv4 instance for every target (off by default)
fresh: true,
// add schemas in bulk (each required to have an 'id' property) (can be a callback)
add: [
grunt.file.readJSON('schema/apple.json'),
grunt.file.readJSON('schema/pear.json')
],
// set schemas by URI (can be a callback)
schemas: {
'http://example.com/schema/apple': grunt.file.readJSON('schema/apple.json'),
'http://example.com/schema/pear': grunt.file.readJSON('schema/pear.json')
},
// map of custom formats passed to tv4.addFormat()
formats: {
date: function (data, schema) {
if (typeof data !== 'string' || !dateRegex.test(data)) {
return 'value must be string of the form: YYYY-MM-DD';
}
return null;
}
},
// passed to tv4.validate()
checkRecursive: false,
// passed to tv4.validate()
banUnknownProperties: false,
// passed tv4.language()
language: 'de',
// passed tv4.addLanguage()
languages: {
'de': { ... }
}
},
// load json from disk
myFiles: {
src: ['data/*.json', 'data/fruit/**/*.json']
},
myValues: {
// validate values
values: [
grunt.file.readJSON('data/apple.json'),
grunt.file.readJSON('data/pear.json')
],
},
myValueMap: {
// alternately pass as object and the keys will be used as labels in the reports
values: {
'apple': grunt.file.readJSON('data/apple.json'),
'pear': grunt.file.readJSON('data/pear.json')
},
},
myCallback: {
// alternately pass a function() to return a collection of values (array or object)
values: function() {
return {
'apple': grunt.file.readJSON('data/apple.json'),
'pear': grunt.file.readJSON('data/pear.json')
}
}
}
}
})
In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Grunt.