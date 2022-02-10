Use grunt and Tiny Validator tv4 to validate values against json-schema draft v4

Getting Started

This plugin requires Grunt >=1.4.1

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-tv4 --save-dev

Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-tv4' );

The "tv4" task

Notes

Uses Tiny Validator tv4 so schemas must conform to json-schema draft v4.

Supports automatically resolution and loading remote references by http via $ref .

. To use $ref see the json-schema documentation or this help.

see the json-schema documentation or this help. For general help with json-schema see this excelent guide and usable reference.

Errors formatted by the tv4-reporter library.

API change

As of version v0.2.0 the API was changed to follow the Grunt options- and file-selection conventions. The old pattern (which abused the destination-specifier) is no longer supported. The readme for the previous API can be found here.

The root schema must now to be specified as options.root .

Example

Demo of version v0.3.0 output on travis-ci

Basic usage

Validate from .json files:

grunt.initConfig({ tv4 : { options : { root : grunt.file.readJSON( 'schema/main.json' ) }, myTarget : { src : [ 'data/*.json' ] } } })

Valdiate values:

grunt.initConfig({ tv4 : { myTarget : { options : { root : { type : 'object' , properties : { ... } } }, values : [ { ... }, { ... } ] } } })

Advanced usage

grunt.initConfig({ tv4 : { options : { root : grunt.file.readJSON( 'schema/main.json' ), multi : true , fresh : true , add : [ grunt.file.readJSON( 'schema/apple.json' ), grunt.file.readJSON( 'schema/pear.json' ) ], schemas : { 'http://example.com/schema/apple' : grunt.file.readJSON( 'schema/apple.json' ), 'http://example.com/schema/pear' : grunt.file.readJSON( 'schema/pear.json' ) }, formats : { date : function ( data, schema ) { if ( typeof data !== 'string' || !dateRegex.test(data)) { return 'value must be string of the form: YYYY-MM-DD' ; } return null ; } }, checkRecursive : false , banUnknownProperties : false , language : 'de' , languages : { 'de' : { ... } } }, myFiles : { src : [ 'data/*.json' , 'data/fruit/**/*.json' ] }, myValues : { values : [ grunt.file.readJSON( 'data/apple.json' ), grunt.file.readJSON( 'data/pear.json' ) ], }, myValueMap : { values : { 'apple' : grunt.file.readJSON( 'data/apple.json' ), 'pear' : grunt.file.readJSON( 'data/pear.json' ) }, }, myCallback : { values : function ( ) { return { 'apple' : grunt.file.readJSON( 'data/apple.json' ), 'pear' : grunt.file.readJSON( 'data/pear.json' ) } } } } })

History

See CHANGELOG.

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Grunt.