A grunt plugin for tslint.

Getting Started

This plugin requires Grunt ~0.4.1 and tslint ~4.0.0

npm install grunt-tslint --save-dev

Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt .loadNpmTasks ( "grunt-tslint" );

The "tslint" task

Overview

In your project's Gruntfile.js , add a section named tslint to the data object passed into grunt.initConfig() :

grunt.initConfig({ tslint : { options : { }, your_target : { }, }, })

Options

options.configuration: Object | string - A TSLint configuration; can either be a JSON configuration object or a path to a tslint.json config file.

- A TSLint configuration; can either be a JSON configuration object or a path to a tslint.json config file. options.project: string - tsconfig.json file location. If provided type checking will be enabled.

- file location. If provided type checking will be enabled. options.force: boolean - If true , the task will suceed even if lint failures are found. Defaults to false .

- If , the task will suceed even if lint failures are found. Defaults to . options.fix: boolean - If true , fixes linting errors for select rules. This may overwrite linted files. Defaults to false .

Usage Example

grunt.initConfig({ tslint : { options : { configuration : "tslint.json" , force : false , fix : false }, files : { src : [ "src/file1.ts" , "src/file2.ts" ] } } })

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Grunt.