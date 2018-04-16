openbase logo
grunt-tslint

by palantir
5.0.2 (see all)

A Grunt plugin for tslint.

Readme

grunt-tslint

A grunt plugin for tslint.

Getting Started

This plugin requires Grunt ~0.4.1 and tslint ~4.0.0

npm install grunt-tslint --save-dev

Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks("grunt-tslint");

The "tslint" task

Overview

In your project's Gruntfile.js, add a section named tslint to the data object passed into grunt.initConfig():

grunt.initConfig({
    tslint: {
        options: {
            // Task-specific options go here.
        },
        your_target: {
            // Target-specific file lists and/or options go here.
        },
    },
})

Options

  • options.configuration: Object | string - A TSLint configuration; can either be a JSON configuration object or a path to a tslint.json config file.
  • options.project: string - tsconfig.json file location. If provided type checking will be enabled.
  • options.force: boolean - If true, the task will suceed even if lint failures are found. Defaults to false.
  • options.fix: boolean - If true, fixes linting errors for select rules. This may overwrite linted files. Defaults to false.

Usage Example

grunt.initConfig({
    tslint: {
        options: {
            // can be a configuration object or a filepath to tslint.json
            configuration: "tslint.json",
            // If set to true, tslint errors will be reported, but not fail the task
            // If set to false, tslint errors will be reported, and the task will fail
            force: false,
            fix: false
        },
        files: {
            src: [
                "src/file1.ts",
                "src/file2.ts"
            ]
        }
    }
})

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Grunt.

