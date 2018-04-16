A grunt plugin for tslint.
This plugin requires Grunt
~0.4.1 and tslint
~4.0.0
npm install grunt-tslint --save-dev
Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:
grunt.loadNpmTasks("grunt-tslint");
In your project's
Gruntfile.js, add a section named
tslint to the data object passed into
grunt.initConfig():
grunt.initConfig({
tslint: {
options: {
// Task-specific options go here.
},
your_target: {
// Target-specific file lists and/or options go here.
},
},
})
options.configuration: Object | string - A TSLint configuration; can either be a JSON configuration object or a path to a tslint.json config file.
options.project: string -
tsconfig.json file location. If provided type checking will be enabled.
options.force: boolean - If
true, the task will suceed even if lint failures are found. Defaults to
false.
options.fix: boolean - If
true, fixes linting errors for select rules. This may overwrite linted files. Defaults to
false.
grunt.initConfig({
tslint: {
options: {
// can be a configuration object or a filepath to tslint.json
configuration: "tslint.json",
// If set to true, tslint errors will be reported, but not fail the task
// If set to false, tslint errors will be reported, and the task will fail
force: false,
fix: false
},
files: {
src: [
"src/file1.ts",
"src/file2.ts"
]
}
}
})
In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Grunt.