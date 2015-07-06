openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

grunt-tsd

by DefinitelyTyped
0.1.0 (see all)

Grunt plugin to automate TSD and TypeScript definition related tasks

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

17

GitHub Stars

14

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

grunt-tsd

Build Status NPM version

Grunt plugin to automate tsd and TypeScript definition related tasks

Getting Started

This plugin requires Grunt ~0.4.1

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

Grunt-tsd 0.2.0 is a pre-release for TSD 0.6.0, use @next tag

$ npm install grunt-tsd@next --save-dev

Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-tsd');

The "tsd" task

Options

grunt.initConfig({
    tsd: {
        refresh: {
            options: {
                // execute a command
                command: 'reinstall',

                //optional: always get from HEAD
                latest: true,

                // specify config file
                config: '../conf/tsd.json',

                // experimental: options to pass to tsd.API
                opts: {
                    // props from tsd.Options
                }
            }
        }
    }
})

History

  • 0.2.0 - TSD 0.6.x support (fist as prerelease @next)
  • 0.1.0 - reinstall always resolves dependencies, saves to config/bundle and overwrites
  • 0.0.2 ... 0.0.4 - Updating TSD version to 0.5.6
  • 0.0.1 - First release for TSD 0.5.2

Contributing

Contributions are very welcome, please create an Issue before doing something major.

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Grunt.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial