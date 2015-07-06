Grunt plugin to automate tsd and TypeScript definition related tasks
This plugin requires Grunt
~0.4.1
If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:
Grunt-tsd
0.2.0 is a pre-release for TSD
0.6.0, use
@next tag
$ npm install grunt-tsd@next --save-dev
Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-tsd');
grunt.initConfig({
tsd: {
refresh: {
options: {
// execute a command
command: 'reinstall',
//optional: always get from HEAD
latest: true,
// specify config file
config: '../conf/tsd.json',
// experimental: options to pass to tsd.API
opts: {
// props from tsd.Options
}
}
}
}
})
0.6.x support (fist as prerelease @next)
0.5.6
0.5.2
Contributions are very welcome, please create an Issue before doing something major.
In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Grunt.