Grunt plugin to automate tsd and TypeScript definition related tasks

Getting Started

This plugin requires Grunt ~0.4.1

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

Grunt-tsd 0.2.0 is a pre-release for TSD 0.6.0 , use @next tag

npm install grunt-tsd@next --save-dev

Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-tsd' );

The "tsd" task

Options

grunt.initConfig({ tsd : { refresh : { options : { command : 'reinstall' , latest : true , config : '../conf/tsd.json' , opts : { } } } } })

History

0.2.0 - TSD 0.6.x support (fist as prerelease @next)

support (fist as prerelease @next) 0.1.0 - reinstall always resolves dependencies, saves to config/bundle and overwrites

0.0.2 ... 0.0.4 - Updating TSD version to 0.5.6

0.0.1 - First release for TSD 0.5.2

Contributing

Contributions are very welcome, please create an Issue before doing something major.

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Grunt.