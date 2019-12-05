Do you use grunt-ts? Would you like to help keep it up-to-date for new TypeScript versions? Please let @nycdotnet know. I am no longer maintaining this plugin as I no longer use Grunt.
Grunt-ts is an npm package that handles TypeScript compilation work in GruntJS build scripts. This project, much like Grunt itself, is now in a mature maintenance phase and no significant features will be considered. New maintainers welcome!
Grunt-ts provides a Grunt-compatible wrapper for the
tsc command-line compiler, and provides some additional functionality that improves the TypeScript development workflow. Grunt-ts supports compiling against tsconfig.json or even a Visual Studio project directly. Grunt-ts is itself written in TypeScript.
Thank you for your interest in contributing! Please see the contributing guide for details.
Latest recommended release is
6.0.0-beta.22, which has native support for features added in TypeScript 2.7, and is compatible with any future version of TypeScript by using the tsconfig.json passthrough feature, or the additionalFlags option.
Latest "stable" (though very old at this point) release is
5.5.1 with built-in support for features up to TypeScript 1.8. Full changelog is here.
To install grunt-ts, you must first install TypeScript and GruntJS.
npm install typescript --save-dev.
npm install grunt --save-dev.
npm install grunt-cli -g.
devDependencies in your
package.json.
<% and
%> as tokens for html replacements with grunt-ts anymore. In grunt-ts 6.0 and higher, you must use
{% and
%} for HTML replacement tokens.
fast mode unless
verbose: true is specified in the task or target
options (See #389).
If you've never used GruntJS on your computer, you should follow the detailed instructions here to get Node.js and the grunt-cli working. If you're a Grunt expert, follow these steps:
npm install grunt-ts in your project directory; this will install
grunt-ts, TypeScript, and GruntJS.
ts task in your
Gruntfile.js (see below for a minimalist one).
grunt at the command line in your project folder to compile your TypeScript code.
This minimalist
Gruntfile.js will compile your TypeScript project using the specified
tsconfig.json file. Using a
tsconfig.json is the best way to use TypeScript:
//
module.exports = function(grunt) {
grunt.initConfig({
ts: {
default : {
tsconfig: './tsconfig.json'
}
}
});
grunt.loadNpmTasks("grunt-ts");
grunt.registerTask("default", ["ts"]);
};
If you prefer the GruntJS idiom, this minimalist
Gruntfile.js will compile
*.ts files in all subdirectories of the project folder, excluding anything under
node_modules. Please note - it is almost always better to use a
tsconfig.json to compile your TypeScript instead of doing it this way:
module.exports = function(grunt) {
grunt.initConfig({
ts: {
default : {
src: ["**/*.ts", "!node_modules/**"]
}
}
});
grunt.loadNpmTasks("grunt-ts");
grunt.registerTask("default", ["ts"]);
};
A more extensive sample
Gruntfile.js is available here.
files object (for instantiating multiple independent
tsc runs in a single target), etc.
tsc TypeScript Compiler via options in the gruntfile
ts task, and also supports switch overrides per-target.
--out switch
tsc from the command-line
Grunt-ts provides explicit support for most
tsc switches. Any arbitrary switches can be passed to
tsc via the additionalFlags feature.
tsc switch
|name in grunt-ts
|description
|--allowJs
|allowJs
|Allow JavaScript files (*.js) to be compiled.
|--allowSyntheticDefaultImports
|allowSyntheticDefaultImports
|Allows use "default" ES6 module import syntax with pre-ES6 libraries that don't have a default (on by default with SystemJS)
|--allowUnreachableCode
|allowUnreachableCode
|Do not report errors on unreachable code.
|--allowUnusedLabels
|allowUnusedLabels
|Do not report errors on unused labels.
|--declaration
|declaration
|Generates a
.d.ts definitions file for compiled TypeScript files
|--emitDecoratorMetadata
|emitDecoratorMetadata
|Emit metadata for type/parameter decorators.
|--esModuleInterop
|esModuleInterop
|Requires default import of callable CommonJS modules but with runtime behavior like Babel or Webpack.
|--experimentalAsyncFunctions
|experimentalAsyncFunctions
|Enables experimental support for proposed ECMAScript async functions
|--experimentalDecorators
|experimentalDecorators
|Enables experimental support for proposed ECMAScript decorators
|--forceConsistentCasingInFileNames
|forceConsistentCasingInFileNames
|Disallow inconsistently-cased references to the same file.
|--inlineSourceMap
|inlineSourceMap
|Emit a single file that includes source maps instead of emitting a separate
.js.map file.
|--inlineSources
|inlineSources
|Emit the TypeScript source alongside the sourcemaps within a single file; requires
--inlineSourceMap to be set.
|--isolatedModules
|isolatedModules
|Ensures that the output is safe to only emit single files by making cases that break single-file transpilation an error
|--jsx
|jsx
|Specifies the JSX code generation style: 'preserve' or 'react'
|--lib
|lib
|List of library files to be included in the compilation.
|--locale
|locale
|Specify locale for error messages.
|--mapRoot LOCATION
|mapRoot
|Specifies the location where debugger should locate map files instead of generated locations.
|--module KIND
|module
|Specify module style for code generation
|--moduleResolution KIND
|moduleResolution
|Specifies module resolution strategy: 'node' (Node.js) or 'classic' (TypeScript pre-1.6).
|--newLine
|newLine
|Explicitly specify newline character (
CRLF or
LF); if omitted, uses OS default.
|--noEmit
|noEmit
|Check, but do not emit JS, even in the absence of errors.
|--noEmitHelpers
|noEmitHelpers
|Do not generate custom helper functions like
__extends in compiled output.
|--noEmitOnError
|noEmitOnError
|Do not emit JavaScript if there is a compilation error
|--noFallthroughCasesInSwitch
|noFallthroughCasesInSwitch
|Report errors for fallthrough cases in switch statement.
|--noImplicitAny
|noImplicitAny
|Warn on expressions and declarations with an implied
any type.
|--noImplicitUseStrict
|noImplicitUseStrict
|Warn on expressions and declarations with an implied
any type.
|--noImplicitReturns
|noImplicitReturns
|Report error when not all code paths in function return a value.
|--noImplicitThis
|noImplicitThis
|Raise error on
this expressions with an implied
any type.
|--noStrictGenericChecks
|noStrictGenericChecks
|Disable strict checking of generic signatures in function types.
|--noLib
|noLib
|Do not automatically include lib.d.ts is compilation context.
|--noResolve
|noResolve
|Do not add triple-slash references or module import targets to the compilation context.
|--out FILE
|out
|Concatenate and emit output to a single file.
|--outDir DIRECTORY
|outDir
|Redirect output structure to the directory.
|--preserveConstEnums
|preserveConstEnums
|Const enums will be kept as enums in the emitted JS.
|--preserveSymlinks
|preserveSymlinks
|Do not resolve symlinks to their real path; treat a symlinked file like a real one.
|--pretty
|pretty
|Stylize errors and messages using color and context.
|--reactNamespace
|reactNamespace
|Specifies the object invoked for createElement and __spread when targeting 'react' JSX emit.
|--removeComments
|removeComments
|Configures if comments should be included in the output
|--rootDir
|rootDir
|Allows override of common root folder calculated by
--outDir.
|--skipDefaultLibCheck
|skipDefaultLibCheck
|Don't check a user-defined default lib file's validity.
|--skipLibCheck
|skipLibCheck
|Skip type checking of all declaration files (*.d.ts).
|--sourceMap
|sourceMap
|Generates corresponding
.map file
|--sourceRoot LOCATION
|sourceRoot
|Specifies the location where debugger should locate TypeScript files instead of source locations.
|--strict
|strict
|Macro for all strict behavior
|--strictFunctionTypes
|strictFunctionTypes
|Enforce contravariant function parameter comparison
|--strictNullChecks
|strictNullChecks
|Enables strict null checking mode.
|--strictPropertyInitialization
|strictPropertyInitialization
|Ensure properties are initialized before use
|--stripInternal
|stripInternal
|does not emit members marked as @internal.
|--suppressExcessPropertyErrors
|suppressExcessPropertyErrors
|Disables strict object literal assignment checking (experimental).
|--suppressImplicitAnyIndexErrors
|suppressImplicitAnyIndexErrors
|Specifies the location where debugger should locate TypeScript files instead of source locations.
|--target VERSION
|target
|Specify ECMAScript target version:
'es3',
'es5', or
'es6'
For file ordering, look at JavaScript Generation.
|grunt-ts property
|where to define
|description
|additionalFlags
|option
string - allows passing arbitrary strings to the compiler. This is intended to enable compatibility with features not supported directly by grunt-ts.
|allowJs
|option
true,
false (default) - Allow JavaScript files (*.js) to be compiled.
|allowUnreachableCode
|option
true,
false (default) - Do not report errors on unreachable code.
|allowUnusedLabels
|option
true,
false (default) - Do not report errors on unused labels.
|allowSyntheticDefaultImports
|option
true,
false (default) - Allows use "default" ES6 module import syntax with pre-ES6 libraries that don't have a default (on by default with SystemJS and not required to specify).
|baseDir
|option
string - Deprecated - use rootDir with TypeScript 1.5 or newer. Sets root directory for maintaining source structure when using outDir and fast together.
|comments
|option
true,
false (default) - include comments in emitted JS.
|compile
|option
true (default),
false - compile TypeScript code.
|compiler
|option
string - path to custom compiler
|declaration
|option
true,
false (default) - indicates that definition files should be emitted.
|emitDecoratorMetadata
|option
true,
false (default) - set to true to emit metadata for proposed ECMAScript decorators (will enable experimentalDecorators)
|emitGruntEvents
|option
true,
false (default) - set to true to raise an event in Grunt upon failed builds.
|esModuleInterop
|option
true,
false (default) - set to true to enable the interop behavior.
|experimentalAsyncFunctions
|option
true,
false (default) - set to true to enable support for proposed ECMAScript async functions (in ES6 mode only)
|experimentalDecorators
|option
true,
false (default) - set to true to enable support for proposed ECMAScript decorators
|failOnTypeErrors
|option
true (default),
false - fail Grunt pipeline if there is a type error. (See also noEmitOnError)
|fast
|option
'watch' (default),
'always',
'never' - how to decide on a "fast" grunt-ts compile.
|forceCompileRegex
|option
|Prevents files matching the given regex from being cached.
|files
|target
|Sets of files to compile and optional output destination
|forceCompileRegex
|option
string representing a
RegEx - If specified, files that match the RegEx will be included in the compilation context with fast even if they would have otherwise been excluded.
|forceConsistentCasingInFileNames
|option
true,
false (default) - Disallow inconsistently-cased references to the same file.
|html
|target
string or
string[] - glob to HTML templates
|htmlModuleTemplate
|option
string - HTML template namespace
|htmlOutDir
|option
string - Sets a root for output of transformed-to-TypeScript HTML files
|htmlOutDirFlatten
|option
true,
false (default) - Will flatten the transformed HTML files to a single folder
|htmlVarTemplate
|option
string - HTML property name
|inlineSourceMap
|option
true,
false (default) Emit a single file that includes source maps instead of emitting a separate
.js.map file; If enabled, will automatically enable
sourceMap.
|inlineSources
|option
true,
false (default) Emit the TypeScript source alongside the sourcemaps within a single file; If enabled, will automatically enable
inlineSourceMap and
sourceMap.
|isolatedModules
|option
true,
false (default) Ensures that the output is safe to only emit single files by making cases that break single-file transpilation an error.
|jsx
|option
'preserve',
'react', (TypeScript default is
'react'). If
'preserve', TypeScript will emit
.jsx; if
'react', TypeScript will transpile and emit
.js files.
|lib
|option
string[]. List of library files to be included in the compilation. If
--lib is not specified a default library is injected.
|locale
|option
string - specify locale for error messages
|mapRoot
|option
string - root for referencing
.js.map files in JS
|module
|option
|default is none (
''), but can be set to
'amd',
'commonjs',
'system', or other values.
|moduleResolution
|option
'classic' or
'node'. This was introduced in TypeScript 1.6. The default is
'node' if not passed. More details here.
|newLine
|option
CRLF,
LF, `` (default) - If passed with a value, TypeScript will use the specified line endings. Also affects grunt-ts transforms.
|noEmit
|option
true,
false (default) - If passed as
true, TypeScript will not emit even if it compiles cleanly
|noEmitHelpers
|option
true,
false (default) - If passed as
true, TypeScript will not generate custom helper functions like
__extends in compiled output
|noEmitOnError
|option
true,
false (default) - If passed as
true, TypeScript will not emit JS if there is an error (see also failOnTypeErrors)
|noFallthroughCasesInSwitch
|option
true,
false (default) - Report errors for fallthrough cases in switch statement.
|noImplicitAny
|option
true,
false (default) - enable for stricter type checking
|noImplicitReturns
|option
true,
false (default) - Report error when not all code paths in function return a value.
|noImplicitThis
|option
true,
false (default) - Raise error on this expressions with an implied
any type.
|noLib
|option
true,
false (default) - do not automatically include lib.d.ts in compilation context
|noResolve
|option
true,
false (default) - for deprecated version of TypeScript
|noStrictGenericChecks
|option
true,
false (default) - Disable strict checking of generic signatures in function types.
|options
|target
|out
|target
string - instruct
tsc to concatenate output to this file.
|outDir
|target
string - instruct
tsc to emit JS to this directory.
|preserveConstEnums
|option
true,
false (default) - If true, const enums will be kept as enums in the emitted JS.
|preserveSymlinks
|option
true,
false (default) - If true, do not resolve symlinks to their real path; treat a symlinked file like a real one.
|pretty
|option
true,
false (default) - Stylize errors and messages using color and context.
|reactNamespace
|option
string - Specifies the object invoked for
createElement and
__spread when targeting 'react' JSX emit.
|reference
|target
string - tells grunt-ts which file to use for maintaining references
|removeComments
|option
true (default),
false - removes comments in emitted JS
|rootDir
|option
string - Allows override of common root folder calculated by
--outDir.
|skipDefaultLibCheck
|option
true,
false (default) - Don't check a user-defined default lib file's validity.
|skipLibCheck
|option
true,
false (default) - Skip type checking of all declaration files (*.d.ts).
|sourceRoot
|option
string - root for referencing TS files in
.js.map
|sourceMap
|option
true (default),
false - indicates if source maps should be generated (
.js.map)
|strict
|option
true,
false (default) - Macro for all strict behavior.
|strictFunctionTypes
|option
true,
false (default) - Enforce contravariant function parameter comparison.
|strictNullChecks
|option
true,
false (default) - Enables strict null checking mode.
|strictPropertyInitialization
|option
true,
false (default) - Enables strict null checking mode.
|stripInternal
|option
true,
false (default) - does not emit members marked as @internal.
|suppressExcessPropertyErrors
|option
false (default),
true - indicates if TypeScript should disable strict object literal assignment checking (experimental)
|suppressImplicitAnyIndexErrors
|option
false (default),
true - indicates if TypeScript should allow access to properties of an object by string indexer when
--noImplicitAny is active, even if TypeScript doesn't know about them.
|src
|target
string or
string[] - glob of TypeScript files to compile.
|target
|option
'es5' (default),
'es3', or
'es6' - targeted ECMAScript version
|tsCacheDir
|target
./.tscache (default), a string path where the local TS cache directory will be created when the
'fast' option is not set to
'never'.
|tsconfig
|target
|true, a string path, or an object. See tsconfig for details.
|verbose
|option
true,
false (default) - logs
tsc command-line options to console
|vs
|target
string referencing a
.csproj or
.vbproj file or,
{} (object) (see Visual Studio Projects for details)
|watch
|target
string - will watch for changes in the specified directory or below
|something else
|Don't see the switch you're looking for? Check out additionalFlags
Note: In the above chart, if "where to define" is "target", the property must be defined on a target or on the
ts object directly. If "where to define" is "options", then the property must be defined on an
options object on
ts or on a target under
ts.
Grunt-ts does not support the GruntJS standard
dest target property. Instead, you should use files, out, or outDir.
Grunt-ts supports use of the GruntJS-centric
files property on a target as an alternative to the
tsc-centric use of
src and
out/
outDir.
Notes:
fast grunt-ts option is not supported in this configuration. You should specify
fast: 'never' to avoid warnings when
files is used.
dest with grunt-ts. A warning will be issued to the console. If a non-empty array is passed, the first element will be used and the rest will be truncated.
dest parameter ends with ".js", the value will be passed to the
--out parameter of the TypeScript compiler. Otherwise, if there is a non-blank value, it will be passed to the
--outDir parameter.
--outDir parameter, specify it as "src/" in the dest parameter to avoid grunt-ts warnings.
Here are some examples of using the target
files property with grunt-ts:
grunt.initConfig({
ts: {
compileTwoSetsOfFilesUsingArrayStyle: {
// This will run tsc twice. The first time, the result of the 'files1/**/*.ts' glob will be
// passed to tsc with the --out switch as 'out/ArrayStyle/1.js'.
// see https://github.com/gruntjs/grunt-docs/blob/master/Configuring-tasks.md#files-array-format
files: [{ src: ['files1/**/*.ts'], dest: 'out/ArrayStyle/1.js' },
{ src: ['files2/**/*.ts'], dest: 'out/ArrayStyle/2.js' }],
options: {
fast: 'never'
}
},
compileTwoSetsOfFilesToDirUsingArrayStyle: {
// This will run tsc twice. The first time, the result of the 'files1/**/*.ts' glob will be
// passed to tsc with the --outDir switch as 'out/ArrayStyle'.
// see https://github.com/gruntjs/grunt-docs/blob/master/Configuring-tasks.md#files-array-format
files: [{ src: ['files1/**/*.ts'], dest: 'out/ArrayStyle' },
{ src: ['files2/**/*.ts'], dest: 'out/ArrayStyle' }],
options: {
fast: 'never'
}
},
compileTwoSetsOfFilesUsingObjectStyle: {
// This will run tsc twice. The first time, the result of the 'files1/**/*.ts' glob will be
// passed to tsc with the --out switch as 'out/ObjectStyle/1.js'.
// see https://github.com/gruntjs/grunt-docs/blob/master/Configuring-tasks.md#files-object-format
files: {
'out/ObjectStyle/1.js': ['files1/**/*.ts'],
'out/ObjectStyle/2.js': ['files2/**/*.ts']
},
options: {
fast: 'never'
}
},
compileTwoSetsOfFilesToDirUsingObjectStyle: {
// This will run tsc once. The result of the globs will be passed to tsc with the
// --outDir switch as 'out/ObjectStyle'.
// see https://github.com/gruntjs/grunt-docs/blob/master/Configuring-tasks.md#files-object-format
files: {
'out/ObjectStyle': ['files1/**/*.ts','files2/**/*.ts']
},
options: {
fast: 'never'
}
}
}
});
Grunt-ts supports compilation of
.html file content to TypeScript variables which is explained in detail here. The
html target property acts similarly to
src, except that it searches for html files to convert to TypeScript variables. See also htmlModuleTemplate and htmlVarTemplate.
// How to use the html target property (incomplete example)
grunt.initConfig({
ts: {
default: {
html: ["templates/**/*.html"]
}
}
});
Note: the
html compilation functionality will not fire if the
src property is not specified. If you wish to only have the HTML compile to TypeScript without compiling the resulting
.ts files to JavaScript, make sure they're excluded from the
src globs, or else specify an empty
src array alongside the
html task property, and set the target
compile option to
false:
// Example of how to compile html files to TypeScript without compiling the resulting
// .ts files to JavaScript.
grunt.initConfig({
ts: {
default: {
html: ["templates/**/*.html"],
src: [],
options: {
compile: false
}
}
}
});
This section allows global configuration for the grunt-ts task. All target-specific options are supported. If a target also has options set, the target's options override the global task options.
Passes the --out switch to
tsc. This will cause the emitted JavaScript to be concatenated to a single file if your code allows for that.
Note - the sequence of concatenation when using namespaces (formerly called internal modules) is usually significant. You can assist TypeScript to order the emitted JavaScript correctly by changing the sequence in which files appear in your glob. For example, if you have
a.ts,
b.ts, and
c.ts and use the glob
'*.ts, the default would be for TypeScript to concatenate the files in alphabetical order. If you needed the content from
b.ts to appear first, and then the rest in alphabetical order, you could specify the glob like this:
['b.ts','*.ts'].
Note - the
out feature should not be used in combination with
module because the TypeScript compiler does not support concatenation of external modules; consider using a module bundler like WebPack, Browserify, or Require's r.js to concatenate external modules.
grunt.initConfig({
ts: {
default: {
out: "dist/myscript.js"
}
}
});
Warning: Using the compiler with
out and
reference will prevent grunt-ts from using its fast compile feature. Consider using external modules with transforms instead.
Passes the --outDir switch to
tsc. This will redirect the emitted JavaScript to the specified directory and subdirectories.
grunt.initConfig({
ts: {
default: {
outDir: "dist"
}
}
});
Grunt-ts can automatically generate a TypeScript file containing a reference to all other found
.ts files. This means that the developer will not need to cross-reference each of their TypeScript files manually; instead, they can just reference the single
reference file in each of their code files.
grunt.initConfig({
ts: {
default: {
src: ["references.ts","some/other/path/**/*.ts"],
reference: "references.ts"
}
}
});
Note: the TypeScript file identified in the
reference property must be included in the
src or
files property in the Grunt target, or
reference won't work (either directly or via wildcard/glob).
Note: It is not supported to use
reference with
files.
Warning: Using the compiler with
out and
reference will prevent grunt-ts from using its fast compile feature. Consider using external modules with transforms instead.
Allows you to specify the TypeScript files that will be passed to the compiler. Supports standard GruntJS functionality such as globbing. More info at Configuring GruntJS Tasks](http://gruntjs.com/configuring-tasks#files).
grunt.initConfig({
ts: {
default: {
src: ["app/**/*.ts"]
}
}
});
Grunt-ts can use the TypeScript compilation settings from a Visual Studio project file (.csproj or .vbproj).
In the simplest use case, specify a string identifying the Visual Studio project file name in the
vs target property. Grunt-ts will extract the TypeScript settings last saved into the project file and compile the TypeScript files identified in the project in the manner specified by the Visual Studio project's configuration.
grunt.initConfig({
ts: {
default: {
vs: 'test/vsproj/testproject.csproj'
}
}
});
If more control is desired, you may pass the
vs target property as an object literal with the following properties:
project: (
string, mandatory) the relative path (from the
gruntfile.js) to the Visual Studio project file.
config: (
string, optional, default = '') the Visual Studio project configuration to use (allows choosing a different project configuration than the one currently in-use/saved in Visual Studio).
ignoreFiles: (
boolean, optional, default =
false) Will ignore the files identified in the Visual Studio project. This is useful if you want to keep your command-line build settings synchronized with the project's TypeScript Build settings, but want to specify a custom set of files to compile in your own
src glob. If not specified or set to false, the TypeScript files referenced in the Visual Studio project will be compiled in addition to any files identified in the
src target property.
ignoreSettings: (
boolean, optional, default =
false) Will ignore the compile settings identified in the Visual Studio project. If specified, grunt-ts will follow its normal behavior and use any TypeScript build settings specified on the target or its defaults.
All features of grunt-ts other than
files, are compatible with the
vs target property. If you wish to add more files to the compilation than are referenced in the Visual Studio project, the
src grunt-ts property can be used; any files found in the glob are added to the compilation list (grunt-ts will resolve duplicates). All other target properties and target options specified in the gruntfile.js will override the settings in the Visual Studio project file. For example, if you were referencing a Visual Studio project configuration that had source maps enabled, specifying
sourcemap: false in the gruntfile.js would keep all other Visual Studio build settings, but disable generation of source maps.
Note: Using the
vs target property with
files is not supported.
Example: Use all compilation settings specified in the "Release" TypeScript configuration from the project, but compile only the TypeScript files in the
lib subfolder to a single file in the
built folder.
grunt.initConfig({
ts: {
CompileMyLibsOnly: {
src: 'MyProject/lib/**/*.ts',
out: 'built/mylibs.js',
vs: {
project: 'MyProject/MyProject.csproj',
ignoreFiles: true,
config: 'Release'
}
}
}
});
If you wish to disable the Visual Studio built-in TypeScript build, but keep the Visual Studio project properties TypeScript Build pane working, follow these instructions.
Grunt-ts can watch a directory and recompile TypeScript files when any TypeScript or HTML file is changed, added, or removed. Use the
watch target option specifying a target directory that will be watched. All subdirectories are automatically included.
Note: this feature does not allow for additional tasks to run after the compilation step is done - for that you should use
grunt-contrib-watch.
grunt.initConfig({
ts: {
default: {
watch: "." //will re-run this task if any .ts or .html file is changed.
}
}
});
Allows passing arbitrary strings to the compiler. This is intended to enable compatibility with features not supported directly by grunt-ts. The parameters will be passed exactly as-is with a space separating them from the previous switches. It is possible to pass more than one switch with
additionalFlags by separating them with spaces.
grunt.initConfig({
ts: {
default: {
options: {
additionalFlags: '--autoFixBugs --gruntTs "is awesome!"'
}
}
}
});
Allows JavaScript files to be compiled. This setting works well with
outDir. This feature requires grunt-ts 5.5 or higher and TypeScript 1.8 or higher.
grunt.initConfig({
ts: {
default: {
src: ["**/*.ts", "**/*.js", "!emit/**", "!node_modules/**"],
outDir: 'emit/',
options: {
allowJs: true
}
}
}
});
Allows use of ES6 "default" import syntax with pre-ES6 modules when not using SystemJS. If using module format "amd", "commonjs" or "umd", the following import syntax for jQuery will give the error "Module 'jquery' has no default export" when exporting to "amd", "commonjs", or "umd" format:
import * as $ from 'jquery';. In that case, passing allowSyntheticDefaultImports will eliminate this error. NOTE: This is the default behavior when SystemJS module format is used (
module: "system"). This switch (and behavior) requires TypeScript 1.8 or higher. See this issue for more details.
grunt.initConfig({
ts: {
default: {
options: {
allowSyntheticDefaultImports: true,
module: 'umd'
}
}
}
});
When set to true, TypeScript will not report errors on unreachable code. Requires TypeScript 1.8 or higher.
grunt.initConfig({
ts: {
default: {
src: ["**/*.ts", "!node_modules/**"],
options: {
allowUnreachableCode: true
}
}
}
});
When set to true, TypeScript will not report errors when there are unused labels in your code. Requires TypeScript 1.8 or higher.
grunt.initConfig({
ts: {
default: {
src: ["**/*.ts", "!node_modules/**"],
options: {
allowUnusedLabels: true
}
}
}
});
Deprecated - when using TypeScript >= 1.5 (most common), use rootDir instead.
When using fast compile with outDir, tsc won't guarantee the output directory structure will match the source structure. Setting baseDir helps to ensure the original source structure is mapped to the output directory. This will create a .baseDir.ts file in the baseDir location. A .baseDir.js and .baseDir.js.map will be created in the outDir.
grunt.initConfig({
ts: {
default: {
outDir: 'dist',
options: {
baseDir: 'src',
fast: always
}
}
}
});
true (default)| false
Indicates if the TypeScript compilation should be attempted. Turn this off if you wish to just run transforms.
grunt.initConfig({
ts: {
default: {
options: {
compile: false
}
}
}
});
This target option allows the developer to select an alternate TypeScript compiler.
By default,
grunt-ts will use the TypeScript compiler that came bundled with it. Alternate compilers can be used by this target option (for custom compiler builds) or using
package.json (for npm released version of
typescript).
To use a custom compiler, update your gruntfile.js file with this code:
grunt.initConfig({
ts: {
options: {
compiler: './node_modules/grunt-ts/customcompiler/tsc'
}
}
});
Download custom compilers from the current TypeScript repository on GitHub or the old TypeScript repository on CodePlex and extract it to a folder in your project. The compiler will be in the
bin folder. Copy all of the files to your project folder and then reference
tsc using the
compiler task option. For example, if you extracted everything to a
mycompiler folder in your project, you'd set the grunt-ts
compiler property to
'./mycompiler/tsc'.
In the absence of a compiler argument,
grunt-ts will look for an alternate compiler in its peer
node_modules folder (where
grunt-ts and
typescript are peers).
The
package.json would look something like this for a legacy project:
{
"devDependencies": {
"grunt" : "~0.4.1",
"grunt-ts" : "~1.9.2",
"typescript" : "0.9.7"
}
}
Note: It is safest to pin the exact TypeScript version (do not use
~ or
>).
true | false (default)
Retains comments in the emitted JavaScript if set to
true. Removes comments if set to
false. Note that if
comments and
removeComments are both used, the value of
removeComments will win; regardless, please don't do this as it is just confusing to everyone.
grunt.initConfig({
ts: {
options: {
comments: true //preserves comments in output.
}
}
});
true | false (default)
Generates corresponding .d.ts file(s) for compiled TypeScript files.
grunt.initConfig({
ts: {
options: {
declaration: true
}
}
});
true | false (default)
Set to true to pass
--emitDecoratorMetadata to the compiler. If set to true, TypeScript will emit type information about type and parameter decorators, so it's available at runtime.
Used by tools like Angular. You will probably need to import the reflect-metadata package in your app when using this feature.
This is only available in TypeScript 1.5 and higher. If enabled, will automatically enable
experimentalDecorators
grunt.initConfig({
ts: {
options: {
emitDecoratorMetadata: true
}
}
});
true | false (default)
A new compatability mode to enable consistent runtime behavior with Babel and Webpack with regards to callable default ES module imports. See the TypeScript 2.7 Anouncement blog post for more details.
grunt.initConfig({
ts: {
options: {
esModuleInterop: true
}
}
});
true | false (default)
Set to true to emit events in Grunt upon significant events in grunt-ts. This is used by the task
validate_failure_count in the Gruntfile.js of grunt-ts itself. Currently, the only supported event is
grunt-ts.failure which will be raised upon a failed build if
emitGruntEvents is true. This is only available in grunt-ts 5.2.0 or higher.
grunt.initConfig({
ts: {
options: {
emitGruntEvents: true
}
}
});
Example usage:
grunt.event.on('grunt-ts.failure', function() {
console.log('It failed!!!!!!');
});
true | false (default)
Enable support for experimental proposed ECMAScript async functionality. This is only available in TypeScript 1.6 and higher in 'es6' mode.
grunt.initConfig({
ts: {
options: {
experimentalAsyncFunctions: true,
target: 'es6'
}
}
});
true | false (default)
Enable support for experimental proposed ECMAScript decorators. This is only available in TypeScript 1.5 and higher.
grunt.initConfig({
ts: {
options: {
experimentalDecorators: true
}
}
});
true (default) | false
TypeScript has two types of errors: emit preventing and non-emit preventing. Generally, type errors do not prevent the JavaScript emit. Therefore, it can be useful to allow the Grunt pipeline to continue even if there are type errors because
tsc will still generate JavaScript.
If
failOnTypeErrors is set to
false, grunt-ts will not halt the Grunt pipeline if a TypeScript type error is encountered. Note that syntax errors or other general
tsc errors will always halt the pipeline.
grunt.initConfig({
ts: {
options: {
failOnTypeErrors: true
}
}
});
"watch" (default) | "always" | "never"
If you are using external modules, grunt-ts will try to do a
fast compile by default, basically only compiling what's changed. It should "just work" with the built-in file watching as well as with external tools like
grunt-contrib-watch.
To do a fast compile, grunt-ts maintains a cache of hashes for TypeScript files in the
.tscache folder to detect changes (needed for external watch tool support). It also creates a
.baseDir.ts file at the root, passing it to the compiler to make sure that
--outDir is always respected in the generated JavaScript.
You can customize the behaviour of grunt-ts
fast.
If you are using
files, grunt-ts can't do a fast compile. You should set
fast to 'never'.
grunt.initConfig({
ts: {
options: {
// disable the grunt-ts fast feature
fast: 'never'
}
}
});
When set to true, disallows inconsistently-cased references to the same file. For example, when using ES6-style imports, importing a file as "./MyLibrary" in one file and "./mylibrary" in another.
grunt.initConfig({
ts: {
default: {
src: ["**/*.ts", "!node_modules/**"],
options: {
forceConsistentCasingInFileNames: true
}
}
}
});
Grunt-ts supports compilation of
.html file content to TypeScript variables which is explained in detail here. The
htmlModuleTemplate target property allows the developer to define a namespace for the templates. See also html and htmlVarTemplate.
//Note: incomplete - combine with html and htmlVarTemplate
grunt.initConfig({
ts: {
default: {
options: {
//MyTemplate.html will be accessible as HtmlTemplates.MyTemplate
htmlModuleTemplate: 'HtmlTemplates.<%= filename %>'
}
}
}
});
Grunt-ts supports compilation of
.html file content to TypeScript variables which is explained in detail here. The
htmlVarTemplate target property allows the developer to define a property name for the template contents. See also html and htmlModuleTemplate.
//Note: incomplete - combine with html and htmlModuleTemplate
grunt.initConfig({
ts: {
default: {
options: {
//HTML template objects will expose their content via a property called markup.
htmlVarTemplate: 'markup'
}
}
}
});
Sets a root for output of transformed-to-TypeScript HTML files. See detailed explanation of grunt-ts HTML template support.
//Note: incomplete - combine with html and src/files/etc.
grunt.initConfig({
ts: {
default: {
options: {
htmlOutDir: 'generatedHtml'
}
}
}
});
Will flatten the transformed HTML files to a single folder. See detailed explanation of grunt-ts HTML template support.
//Note: incomplete - combine with html and src/files/etc.
grunt.initConfig({
ts: {
default: {
options: {
htmlOutDir: 'generatedHtml',
htmlOutDirFlatten: true
}
}
}
});
Grunt-ts supports compilation of
.html file content to TypeScript variables which is explained in detail here. The
htmlOutputTemplate target property allows the developer to override the internally defined output template to a custom one, useful if one would like to define the HTML output as an external modules, for example.
Three variables can be used in the template, namely:
htmlModuleTemplate option.
htmlVarTemplate option.
//Note: Outputs an external module
grunt.initConfig({
ts: {
default: {
options: {
//HTML template objects will expose their content via a property called markup.
htmlVarTemplate: 'markup',
htmlModuleTemplate: 'html',
htmlOutputTemplate: '/* tslint:disable:max-line-length */ \n\
export module <%= modulename %> {\n\
export var <%= varname %> = \'<%= content %>\';\n\
}\n'
}
}
}
});
true | false (default)
When true, TypeScript will emit source maps inline at the bottom of each JS file, instead of emitting a separate
.js.map file. If this option is used with
sourceMap,
inlineSourceMap will win.
grunt.initConfig({
ts: {
default: {
options: {
inlineSourceMap: true
}
}
}
});
true | false (default)
When true, TypeScript will emit TypeScript sources "inline". This must be used with either
inlineSourceMap or
sourceMap. When used with
inlineSourceMap, the TypeScript sources and the source map itself are included in a Base64-encoded string in a comment at the end of the emitted JavaScript file. When used with
sourceMap, the escaped TypeScript sources are included in the .js.map file itself under a
sourcesContent property.
grunt.initConfig({
ts: {
default: {
options: {
inlineSources: true,
inlineSourceMap: true
}
}
}
});
true | false (default)
When true, makes scenarios that break single-file transpilation into an error. See https://github.com/Microsoft/TypeScript/issues/2499 for more details. If you are using TypeScript 1.5, and fast compilation, it is ideal to use this to take advantage of future compilation optimizations.
grunt.initConfig({
ts: {
default: {
options: {
isolatedModules: true
}
}
}
});
`'react'` (default) | `'preserve'`
Specify the JSX code generation style. Documentation is here: TypeScript Wiki - JSX.
grunt.initConfig({
ts: {
options: {
jsx: 'preserve'
}
}
});
List of library files to be included in the compilation. If
--lib is not specified a default library is injected.
grunt.initConfig({
ts: {
options: {
lib: ['es2015']
}
}
});
Specify culture string for error messages - will pass the
--locale switch. Requires appropriate TypeScript error messages file to be present (see TypeScript documentation for more details).
grunt.initConfig({
ts: {
default: {
options: {
locale: "ja-jp"
}
}
}
});
Specifies the root for where
.js.map sourcemap files should be referenced. This is useful if you intend to move your
.js.map files to a different location. Leave this blank or omit entirely if the
.js.map files will be deployed to the same folder as the corresponding
.js files. See also sourceRoot.
grunt.initConfig({
ts: {
default: {
options: {
//When abc.ts is compiled to abc.js, it will reference /maps/abc.js.map
mapRoot: "/maps"
}
}
}
});
"amd" | "commonjs" | "system" | "umd" | "es6" | "es2015" | "" (default) | "none" (same behavior as "")
Specifies if TypeScript should emit AMD, CommonJS, SystemJS, "ES6", or UMD-style external modules. Has no effect if internal modules are used. Note - this should not be used in combination with
out prior to TypeScript 1.8 because the TypeScript compiler does not support concatenation of external modules; consider using a module bundler like WebPack, Browserify, or Require's r.js to concatenate external modules.
grunt.initConfig({
ts: {
default: {
options: {
module: "amd"
}
}
}
});
"node" | "classic" (default)
New in TypeScript 1.6. TypeScript is gaining support for resolving definition files using rules similar to common JavaScript module loaders. The first new one is support for CommonJS used by NodeJS, which is why this parameter is called
"node" The
"node" setting performs an extra check to see if a definition file exists in the
node_modules/modulename folder if a TypeScript definition can't be found for an imported module. if this is not desired, set this setting to "classic".
On Defaults. When using
--module commonjs the default
--moduleResolution will be
node. For all other
--module options the default is
--moduleResolution classic. If specified, the specified value will always be used.
grunt.initConfig({
ts: {
default: {
options: {
moduleResolution: "classic"
}
}
}
});
"CRLF" | "LF" | "" (default)
Will force TypeScript to use the specified newline sequence. Grunt-ts will also use this newline sequence for transforms. If not specified, TypeScript and grunt-ts use the OS default.
grunt.initConfig({
ts: {
default: {
options: {
newLine: "CRLF"
}
}
}
});
true | false (default)
Set to true to pass
--noEmit to the compiler. If set to true, TypeScript will not emit JavaScript regardless of if the compile succeeds or fails.
grunt.initConfig({
ts: {
default: {
options: {
noEmit: true
}
}
}
});
true | false (default)
Set to true to pass
--noEmitHelpers to the compiler. If set to true, TypeScript will not emit JavaScript helper functions such as
__extends. This is for very advanced users who wish to provide their own implementation of the TypeScript runtime helper functions.
grunt.initConfig({
ts: {
default: {
options: {
noEmitHelpers: true
}
}
}
});
true | false (default)
Set to true to pass
--noEmitOnError to the compiler. If set to true, TypeScript will not emit JavaScript if there is a type error. This flag does not affect the Grunt pipeline; to force the Grunt pipeline to continue (or halt) in the presence of TypeScript type errors, see failOnTypeErrors.
grunt.initConfig({
ts: {
default: {
options: {
noEmitOnError: true
}
}
}
});
true | false (default)
Report errors for fallthrough cases in switch statement.
grunt.initConfig({
ts: {
default: {
src: ["**/*.ts", "!node_modules/**"],
options: {
noFallthroughCasesInSwitch: true
}
}
}
});
true | false (default)
Set to true to pass
--noImplicitAny to the compiler. Requires more strict type checking. If
noImplicitAny is enabled, TypeScript will raise a type error whenever it is unable to infer the type of a variable. By default, grunt-ts will halt the Grunt pipeline on type errors. See failOnTypeErrors for more info.
grunt.initConfig({
ts: {
default: {
options: {
noImplicitAny: true
}
}
}
});
true | false (default)
Report error when not all code paths in function return a value.
grunt.initConfig({
ts: {
default: {
options: {
noImplicitReturns: true
}
}
}
});
true | false (default)
Set to true to pass
--noImplicitThis to the compiler. Requires more strict type checking. Raise error on
this expressions with an implied
any type.
grunt.initConfig({
ts: {
default: {
options: {
noImplicitThis: true
}
}
}
});
true | false (default)
Set to true to pass
--noImplicitGenericChecks to the compiler. Disables strict checking of generic signatures in function types.
grunt.initConfig({
ts: {
default: {
options: {
noImplicitGenericChecks: true
}
}
}
});
true | false (default)
Specify this option if you do not want the lib.d.ts to be loaded by the TypeScript compiler. Generally this is used to allow you to manually specify your own lib.d.ts.
grunt.initConfig({
ts: {
default: {
options: {
noLib: true
}
}
}
});
true | false (default)
Do not add triple-slash references or module import targets to the list of compiled files.
grunt.initConfig({
ts: {
options: {
noResolve: true
}
}
});
true | false (default)
Set to true to pass
--preserveConstEnums to the compiler. If set to true, TypeScript will emit code that allows other JavaScript code to use the enum. If false (the default), TypeScript will inline the enum values as magic numbers with a comment in the emitted JS.
grunt.initConfig({
ts: {
default: {
options: {
preserveConstEnums: true
}
}
}
});
true | false (default)
Set to true to pass
--preserveSymlinks to the compiler. If set, TypeScript will not resolve symlinks to their real path; instead it will treat a symlinked file like a real one.
grunt.initConfig({
ts: {
default: {
options: {
preserveSymlinks: true
}
}
}
});
true | false (default)
Stylize errors and messages using color and context.
grunt.initConfig({
ts: {
default: {
options: {
pretty: true
}
}
}
});
string
Specifies the object invoked for
createElement and
__spread when targeting 'react' JSX emit. Requires TypeScript 1.8 or higher and grunt-ts 5.5 or higher.
grunt.initConfig({
ts: {
options: {
rootDir: "src/app"
}
}
});
true (default)| false
Removes comments in the emitted JavaScript if set to
true. Preserves comments if set to
false. Note that if
comments and
removeComments are both used, the value of
removeComments will win; regardless, please don't do this as it is just confusing to everyone.
grunt.initConfig({
ts: {
options: {
removeComments: false //preserves comments in output.
}
}
});
string
Affects the creation of folders inside the
outDir location.
rootDir allows manually specifying the desired common root folder when used in combination with
outDir. Otherwise, TypeScript attempts to calculate this automatically. Not specifying
rootDir can result in
outDir not matching structure of src folder when using
fast compilation. baseDir provides a poor man's version of
rootDir for those using TypeScript < 1.5.
grunt.initConfig({
ts: {
options: {
rootDir: "src/app"
}
}
});
true | false (default)
Don't check a user-defined default lib file's validity. This switch is deprecated in TypeScript 2.5+ (use skipLibCheck instead).
grunt.initConfig({
ts: {
default: {
options: {
skipDefaultLibCheck: true
}
}
}
});
true | false (default)
Skip type checking of all declaration files (*.d.ts).
grunt.initConfig({
ts: {
default: {
options: {
skipLibCheck: true
}
}
}
});
true | false (default)
The strict property is a macro to enable all of the strict checks in TypeScript
grunt.initConfig({
ts: {
default: {
options: {
strict: true
}
}
}
});
true | false (default)
Enforce contravariant function parameter comparison. Under
--strictFunctionTypes, any function type that doesn't originate from a method has its parameters compared contravariantly.
grunt.initConfig({
ts: {
default: {
options: {
strictFunctionTypes: true
}
}
}
});
true | false (default)
In strict null checking mode, the
null and
undefined values are not in the domain of every type and are only assignable to themselves and
any (the one exception being that
undefined is also assignable to
void).
grunt.initConfig({
ts: {
default: {
options: {
strictNullChecks: true
}
}
}
});
true | false (default)
The strictPropertyInitialization property ensures that properties are initialized before use
grunt.initConfig({
ts: {
default: {
options: {
strictPropertyInitialization: true
}
}
}
});
true (default) | false
If true, grunt-ts will instruct
tsc to emit source maps (
.js.map files). If this option is used with
inlineSourceMap,
inlineSourceMap will win.
grunt.initConfig({
ts: {
default: {
options: {
sourceMap: true
}
}
}
});
The sourceRoot to use in the emitted source map files. Allows mapping moved
.js.map files back to the original TypeScript files. See also mapRoot.
grunt.initConfig({
ts: {
default: {
options: {
sourceRoot: "/dev"
}
}
}
});
Use stripInternal to prevent the emit of members marked as @internal via a comment. For example:
/* @internal */
export class MyClass {
}
grunt.initConfig({
ts: {
default: {
options: {
sourceRoot: "/dev"
}
}
}
});
true | false (default)
Set to true to disable strict object literal assignment checking (experimental). See https://github.com/Microsoft/TypeScript/pull/4484 for more details.
grunt.initConfig({
ts: {
default: {
options: {
suppressExcessPropertyErrors: true
}
}
}
});
true | false (default)
Set to true to pass
--suppressImplicitAnyIndexErrors to the compiler. If set to true, TypeScript will allow access to properties of an object by string indexer when
--noImplicitAny is active, even if TypeScript doesn't know about them. This setting has no effect unless
--noImplicitAny is active.
grunt.initConfig({
ts: {
default: {
options: {
suppressImplicitAnyIndexErrors: true,
noImplicitAny: true
}
}
}
});
For example, the following code would not compile with
--noImplicitAny alone, but it would be legal with
--noImplicitAny and
--suppressImplicitAnyIndexErrors both enabled:
interface person {
name: string;
}
var p : person = { name: "Test" };
p["age"] = 101; //property age does not exist on interface person.
console.log(p["age"]);
true | false (default)
Set to true to pass
--emitDecoratorMetadata to the compiler. If set to true, TypeScript will emit type information about type and parameter decorators, so it's available at runtime.
Used by tools like Angular. You will probably need to import the reflect-metadata package in your app when using this feature.
"es5" (default) | "es3" | "es6"
Allows the developer to specify if they are targeting ECMAScript version 3, 5, or 6. Support for
es6 emit was added in TypeScript 1.4 and is listed as experimental. Only select ES3 if you are targeting old browsers (IE8 or below). The default for grunt-ts (es5) is different than the default for
tsc (es3).
grunt.initConfig({
ts: {
default: {
options: {
target: "es3" //for IE8 and below
}
}
}
});
Grunt-ts can integrate with a
tsconfig.json file in three ways which offer different behavior:
boolean: simplest way for default behavior.
string: still uses defaults, but allows specifying a specific path to the
tsconfig.json file or the containing folder.
object: allows detailed control over how grunt-ts works with
tsconfig.json
When specifying tsconfig as a boolean
In this scenario, grunt-ts will use all settings from the
tsconfig.json file in the same folder as
Gruntfile.js.
include property is present in the
tsconfig.json file:
include array and
exclude array (if present).
include property is present in the
tsconfig.json file and grunt-ts has
overwriteFilesGlob or
updateFiles set to true. These settings were developed for a time before
include was available, and they don't make sense to use with it.
filesGlob property is present in the
tsconfig.json file:
files property is present, it will be modified with the result from evaluating the
filesGlob that is present inside
tsconfig.json (the
files element will not be updated with the results from any glob inside
Gruntfile.js).
exclude is present, it will be ignored.
filesGlob property is NOT present, but
files is present:
files will be added to the compilation context.
exclude is present, it will be ignored.
filesGlob nor
files is present:
exclude property.
Gruntfile.js, grunt-ts will NOT update the
filesGlob in the
tsconfig.json file with it nor will those files be added to the
tsconfig.json
files element.
tsconfig property should function correctly as either a task option or a target property.
tsconfig.json file does not exist or there is a parse error, compilation will be aborted with an error.
grunt.initConfig({
ts: {
default: {
// specifying tsconfig as a boolean will use the 'tsconfig.json' in same folder as Gruntfile.js
tsconfig: true
}
}
});
When specifying tsconfig as a string
This scenario follows the same behavior as specifying
tsconfig.json as a boolean, except that it is possible to use an explicit file name. If a directory name is provided instead, grunt-ts will use
tsconfig.json in that directory. The path to
tsconfig.json (or the directory that contains it) is relative to
Gruntfile.js.
grunt.initConfig({
ts: {
default: {
// specifying tsconfig as a string will use the specified `tsconfig.json` file.
tsconfig: './some/path/to/tsconfig.json'
}
}
});
When specifying tsconfig as an object
This provides the most control over how grunt-ts integrates with
tsconfig.json. Supported properties are:
tsconfig:
string (optional) - if absent, will default to
tsconfig.json in same folder as
Gruntfile.js. If a folder is passed, will use
tsconfig.json in that folder.
ignoreFiles:
boolean (optional) - default is
false. If true, will not inlcude files in
files array from
tsconfig.json in the compilation context.
ignoreSettings:
boolean (optional) - default is
false. If true, will ignore
compilerOptions section in
tsconfig.json (will only use settings from
Gruntfile.js or grunt-ts defaults)
overwriteFilesGlob:
boolean (optional) - default is
false. If true, will overwrite the contents of the
filesGlob array with the contents of the
src glob from grunt-ts. This option is not supported if
include is specified in the
tsconfig.json file.
updateFiles:
boolean (optional) - If
include in the tsconfig.json file is not specified and there is a
filesGlob present, default is
true, otherwise false. Will modify the
files array in
tsconfig.json to match the result of evaluating a
filesGlob that is present inside
tsconfig.json (the
files element will not be updated with the results from any glob inside
Gruntfile.js unless
overwriteFilesGlob is also
true).
passThrough:
boolean (optional) - default is
false. See passThrough, below.
grunt.initConfig({
ts: {
default: {
// specifying tsconfig as an object allows detailed configuration overrides...
tsconfig: {
tsconfig: './SomeOtherFolder/tsconfig.json',
ignoreFiles: false,
ignoreSettings: false,
overwriteFilesGlob: false,
updateFiles: true,
passThrough: false
}
}
}
});
If
passThrough is set to
true, grunt-ts will run TypeScript (
tsc) with the specified tsconfig, passing the
--project option only (plus anything in
additionalFlags). This provides support for custom compilers with custom implementations of
tsconfig.json support. Note: Since this entirely depends on support from
tsc, the
tsconfig option must be a directory (not a file) as of TypeScript 1.6. If you are entirely happy with your
tsconfig.json, this is the way you should run grunt-ts.
filesGlob in
tsconfig.json are relative to the
tsconfig.json, not the
Gruntfile.js.
tsconfig has a restriction when used with
files in the Grunt task configuration:
overwriteFilesGlob is NOT supported if
files has more than one element. This will abort compilation.
files is absent in
tsconfig.json, but
filesGlob is present, grunt-ts will create and update the
files array in
tsconfig.json as long as
updateFiles is
true (the default). Since
files will be created in this scenario, any values in the
exclude array will be ignored.
vs keyword. Any settings found in
tsconfig.json will override any settings found in the Visual Studio project file. Any files referenced in the Visual Studio file that are not also referenced in tsconfig.json will be included in the compilation context after any files from
tsconfig.json (any files from
src but not in
vs or
tsconfig will be included after that). The order of the files in
tsconfig.json will override the order of the files in the VS project file.
false (default) | true
Will print the switches passed to
tsc on the console. Helpful for debugging.
grunt.initConfig({
ts: {
default: {
options: {
verbose: true
}
}
}
});
Objective: To allow for easier code refactoring by taking relative path maintenance burden off the developer. If the path to a referenced file changes,
grunt-ts will regenerate the relevant lines.
Transforms begin with a three-slash comment
/// and are prefixed with
ts:. When grunt-ts is run against your TypeScript file, it will add a new line with the appropriate TypeScript code to reference the file, or it will generate a comment indicating that the file you referenced could not be found.
For example, if you put this in your code:
///ts:ref=mylibrary
The next time grunt-ts runs, it might change that line to this:
///ts:ref=mylibrary
/// <reference path='../path/to/mylibrary.d.ts'/> ///ts:ref:generated
Important Note: All transforms require the searched-for file to be included in the result of the
files,
src, or
vs Grunt globs. Grunt-ts will only search within the results that Grunt has identified; it does not go searching through your disk for files!
You can also run transforms without compiling your code by setting
compile: false in your config. For example:
grunt.initConfig({
ts: {
"transforms-only": {
options: {
compile: false
},
// in addition to your standard settings:
// src: ...
// outDir: ...
},
// ...
}
} );
///ts:import=<fileOrDirectoryName>[,<variableName>]
This will generate the relevant
import foo = require('./path/to/foo'); code without you having to figure out the relative path.
If a directory is provided, the entire contents of the directory will be imported. However if a directory has a file
index.ts inside of it, then instead of importing the entire folder only
index.ts is imported.
Import file:
///ts:import=filename
import filename = require('../path/to/filename'); ///ts:import:generated
Import file with an alternate name:
///ts:import=BigLongClassName,foo
import foo = require('../path/to/BigLongClassName'); ///ts:import:generated
Import directory:
///ts:import=directoryName
import filename = require('../path/to/directoryName/filename'); ///ts:import:generated
import anotherfile = require('../path/to/directoryName/deeper/anotherfile'); ///ts:import:generated
...
Import directory that has an
index.ts file in it:
///ts:import=directoryName
import directoryName = require('../path/to/directoryName/index'); ///ts:import:generated
See Exports for examples of how grunt-ts can generate an
index.tsfile for you
///ts:export=<fileOrDirectoryName>[,<variableName>]
This is similar to
///ts:import but will generate
export import foo = require('./path/to/foo'); and is very useful for generating indexes of entire module directories when using external modules (which you should always be using).
Export file:
///ts:export=filename
export import filename = require('../path/to/filename'); ///ts:export:generated
Export file with an alternate name:
///ts:export=filename,foo
export import foo = require('../path/to/filename'); ///ts:export:generated
Export directory:
///ts:export=dirName
export import filename = require('../path/to/dirName/filename'); ///ts:export:generated
export import anotherfile = require('../path/to/dirName/deeper/anotherfile'); ///ts:export:generated
...
///ts:ref=<fileName>
This will generate the relevant
/// <references path="./path/to/foo" /> code without you having to figure out the relative path.
Note: grunt-ts only searches through the enumerated results of the
src or
files property in the Grunt target. The referenced TypeScript file must be included for compilation (either directly or via wildcard/glob) or the transform won't work. This is so that grunt-ts doesn't go searching through your whole drive for files.
Reference file:
///ts:ref=filename
/// <reference path='../path/to/filename'/> ///ts:ref:generated
When a output file is specified via
out in combination with a reference file via
reference then grunt-ts uses the generated reference file to order the code in the generated JavaScript.
Use
reference.ts to specify the order for the few files the build really cares about and leave the rest to be maintained by grunt-ts.
E.g. in the following case the generated JavaScript for
someBaseClass.ts is guaranteed to be at the top, and the generated JavaScript for
main.ts is guaranteed to be at the bottom of the single merged
js file.
Everything between
grunt-start and
grunt-end is generated and maintained by grunt-ts. If there is no
grunt-start section found, it is created. If
reference.ts does not exist originally, it is also created.
/// <reference path="someBaseClass.ts" />
// Put comments here and they are preserved
//grunt-start
/// <reference path="autoreference.ts" />
/// <reference path="someOtherFile.ts" />
//grunt-end
/// <reference path="main.ts" />
As of grunt-ts v2.0.2, If you wish to standardize the line endings used by grunt-ts transforms, you can set the
grunt.util.linefeed property in your gruntfile.js to the desired standard line ending for the grunt-ts managed TypeScript files.
module.exports = function(grunt) {
grunt.util.linefeed = '\r\n'; // this would standardize on CRLF
/* rest of config */
};
TypeScript programming using grunt-ts (YouTube):
AngularJS + TypeScript : Workflow with grunt-ts (YouTube)
Licensed under the MIT License.