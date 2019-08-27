openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
gt

grunt-traceur

by Aaron Frost
0.5.5 (see all)

This is a grunt task for adding a grunt task to compiler ES6 JS into ES3 JS using Traceur Compiler

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

48

GitHub Stars

206

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

20

Package

Dependencies

2

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

published the 0.5.0 release to npmjs.org

grunt-traceur

Build Status

A grunt plugin for Google's Traceur-Compile, a lib to compile ES6 JavaScript into ES5 JavaScript.

Getting Started

This plugin requires Grunt ~0.4.0

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-traceur --save-dev

One the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-traceur');

The "traceur" task

Overview

In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named traceur to the data object passed into grunt.initConfig().

grunt.initConfig({
  traceur: {
    options: {
      // traceur options here
      experimental: true,
      // module naming options,
      moduleNaming: {
        stripPrefix: "src/es6",
        addPrefix: "com/mycompany/project"
      },
      copyRuntime: 'src/es5'
    },
    custom: {
      files: [{
        expand: true,
        cwd: 'src/es6',
        src: ['*.js'],
        dest: 'src/es5'
      }]
    },
  },
})

Once the files have been transpiled into ES5, you can minify or concat them.

Options

Any specified option will be passed through directly to traceur, thus you can specify any option that traceur supports.

Some common options:

  • experimental - Turn on all experimental features
  • blockBinding - Turn on support for let and const
  • copyRuntime - Copies the traceur_runtime.js to the location which you specify here
  • moduleNames - Generate named module (default: true)
  • moduleNaming.stripPrefix - Strip the specified prefix from generated module names
  • moduleNaming.addPrefix - Add the specified prefix to the generated module names (applied AFTER the moduleNaming.stripPrefix option)

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Grunt.

Release History

(Nothing yet)

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial