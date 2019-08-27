published the 0.5.0 release to npmjs.org

A grunt plugin for Google's Traceur-Compile, a lib to compile ES6 JavaScript into ES5 JavaScript.

Getting Started

This plugin requires Grunt ~0.4.0

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-traceur --save-dev

One the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-traceur' );

The "traceur" task

Overview

In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named traceur to the data object passed into grunt.initConfig() .

grunt.initConfig({ traceur : { options : { experimental : true , moduleNaming : { stripPrefix : "src/es6" , addPrefix : "com/mycompany/project" }, copyRuntime : 'src/es5' }, custom : { files : [{ expand : true , cwd : 'src/es6' , src : [ '*.js' ], dest : 'src/es5' }] }, }, })

Once the files have been transpiled into ES5, you can minify or concat them.

Options

Any specified option will be passed through directly to traceur, thus you can specify any option that traceur supports.

Some common options:

experimental - Turn on all experimental features

- Turn on all experimental features blockBinding - Turn on support for let and const

- Turn on support for and copyRuntime - Copies the traceur_runtime.js to the location which you specify here

- Copies the traceur_runtime.js to the location which you specify here moduleNames - Generate named module (default: true)

- Generate named module (default: true) moduleNaming.stripPrefix - Strip the specified prefix from generated module names

- Strip the specified prefix from generated module names moduleNaming.addPrefix - Add the specified prefix to the generated module names (applied AFTER the moduleNaming.stripPrefix option)

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Grunt.

Release History

(Nothing yet)