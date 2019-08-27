published the 0.5.0 release to npmjs.org
A grunt plugin for Google's Traceur-Compile, a lib to compile ES6 JavaScript into ES5 JavaScript.
This plugin requires Grunt
~0.4.0
If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:
npm install grunt-traceur --save-dev
One the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-traceur');
In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named
traceur to the data object passed into
grunt.initConfig().
grunt.initConfig({
traceur: {
options: {
// traceur options here
experimental: true,
// module naming options,
moduleNaming: {
stripPrefix: "src/es6",
addPrefix: "com/mycompany/project"
},
copyRuntime: 'src/es5'
},
custom: {
files: [{
expand: true,
cwd: 'src/es6',
src: ['*.js'],
dest: 'src/es5'
}]
},
},
})
Once the files have been transpiled into ES5, you can minify or concat them.
Any specified option will be passed through directly to traceur, thus you can specify any option that traceur supports.
Some common options:
experimental - Turn on all experimental features
blockBinding - Turn on support for
let and
const
copyRuntime - Copies the traceur_runtime.js to the location which you specify here
moduleNames - Generate named module (default: true)
moduleNaming.stripPrefix - Strip the specified prefix from generated module names
moduleNaming.addPrefix - Add the specified prefix to the generated module names (applied AFTER the
moduleNaming.stripPrefix option)
In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Grunt.
