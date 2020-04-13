openbase logo
grunt-todo

by Pierre-Antoine Delnatte
0.5.0 (see all)

Find TODO, FIXME & NOTE in project files...

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

393

GitHub Stars

24

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

2

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

grunt-todo

grunt-todo

Find TODO, FIXME and NOTE inside project files.

Getting Started

This plugin requires Grunt ~0.4

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-todo --save-dev

Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-todo');

The "todo" task

Overview

In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named todo to the data object passed into grunt.initConfig().

grunt.initConfig({
  todo: {
    options: {
      // Task-specific options go here.
    },
    your_target: {
      // Target-specific file lists and/or options go here.
    },
  },
});

Options

options.marks

Type: Array
Default value: 

{
  name: "FIX",
  pattern: /FIXME/,
  color: "red"
},
{
  name: "TODO",
  pattern: /TODO/,
  color: "yellow"
},
{
  name: "NOTE",
  pattern: /NOTE/,
  color: "blue"
}

An Array of objects representing the marks to find inside the files.
pattern can be a string or a RegExp. color is a color-name string allowed by chalk. If the color is not one of these, grunt-todo will use cyan.

options.file

Type: String (file path)
Default value: false

A file path to log the founded marks, in markdown format.
If false is given, the file will not be written.

options.githubBoxes

Type: Boolean
Default value: false

When logging the found marks to a file, add a github flavoured markdown checkbox for each mark.

options.title

Type: String
Default value: Grunt TODO

When logging the founded marks to file, use this as title of the markdown document.

options.colophon

Type: Boolean
Default value: false

When logging the found marks to file, use colophon and timestamp as footer of the markdown document.

options.usePackage

Type: Boolean
Default value: false

When enabled, if you launch your grunt-todo task from a folder containing a package.json file (like 99% of use cases), grunt-todo will use some of the package's informations to make the report file a little more informative (use project's name as title, show version and description, links to the homepage…).

options.logOutput

Type: Boolean
Default value: true

You can disable the task to output the marks on the console by setting this to false.

Usage Examples

Default Options

In this example, the default options are used to shows the TODO, FIXME and NOTE marks founded in the given files.

grunt.initConfig({
  todo: {
    options: {},
    src: [
      'test/*'
    ],
  },
});

Custom Options

In this example, custom options are used to shows the TODO and BURP marks founded in the given files, and write the results on a file named report.md

grunt.initConfig({
  todo: {
    options: {
      marks: [
        {
          pattern: "BURP",
          color: "pink"
        },
        {
          name: "TODO",
          pattern: /TODO/,
          color: "yellow"
        }
      ],
      file: "report.md",
      githubBoxes: true,
      colophon: true,
      usePackage: true
    },
    src: [
      'test/*'
    ]
  }
});

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style.
Lint and test your code using Grunt.

Contributors

Many thanks to them. :)

Release History

  • 2015/02/28 : v0.5.0
  • 2014/08/07 : v0.4.0
  • 2014/07/15 : v0.3.1
  • 2014/05/15 : v0.3.0
  • 2014/04/28 : v0.2.3
  • 2014/04/27 : v0.2.2
  • 2014/04/27 : v0.2.1
  • 2014/03/14 : v0.2.0
  • 2014/01/26 : v0.1.2
  • 2014/01/26 : v0.1.1
  • 2013/12/29 : v0.1.0

