Find TODO, FIXME and NOTE inside project files.

Getting Started

This plugin requires Grunt ~0.4

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-todo --save-dev

Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-todo' );

The "todo" task

Overview

In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named todo to the data object passed into grunt.initConfig() .

grunt.initConfig({ todo : { options : { }, your_target : { }, }, });

Options

Type: Array

Default value:

{ name : "FIX" , pattern : /FIXME/ , color : "red" }, { name : "TODO" , pattern : /TODO/ , color : "yellow" }, { name : "NOTE" , pattern : /NOTE/ , color : "blue" }

An Array of objects representing the marks to find inside the files.

pattern can be a string or a RegExp . color is a color-name string allowed by chalk. If the color is not one of these, grunt-todo will use cyan.

Type: String (file path)

Default value: false

A file path to log the founded marks, in markdown format.

If false is given, the file will not be written.

Type: Boolean

Default value: false

When logging the found marks to a file, add a github flavoured markdown checkbox for each mark.

Type: String

Default value: Grunt TODO

When logging the founded marks to file, use this as title of the markdown document.

Type: Boolean

Default value: false

When logging the found marks to file, use colophon and timestamp as footer of the markdown document.

Type: Boolean

Default value: false

When enabled, if you launch your grunt-todo task from a folder containing a package.json file (like 99% of use cases), grunt-todo will use some of the package's informations to make the report file a little more informative (use project's name as title, show version and description, links to the homepage…).

Type: Boolean

Default value: true

You can disable the task to output the marks on the console by setting this to false .

Usage Examples

Default Options

In this example, the default options are used to shows the TODO, FIXME and NOTE marks founded in the given files.

grunt.initConfig({ todo : { options : {}, src : [ 'test/*' ], }, });

Custom Options

In this example, custom options are used to shows the TODO and BURP marks founded in the given files, and write the results on a file named report.md

grunt.initConfig({ todo : { options : { marks : [ { pattern : "BURP" , color : "pink" }, { name : "TODO" , pattern : /TODO/ , color : "yellow" } ], file : "report.md" , githubBoxes : true , colophon : true , usePackage : true }, src : [ 'test/*' ] } });

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style.

Lint and test your code using Grunt.

