A Grunt plugin for testing under a throttled connection.
Add the following configuration to your Gruntfile to throttle all TCP connections to
localhost:8000 to an aggregate bandwidth of 10KB/s upstream and 100KB/s downstream:
throttle: {
default: {
remote_port: 8000,
local_port: 8001,
upstream: 10*1024,
downstream: 100*1024,
keepalive: true
}
}
Now you can simulate a slow connection to
localhost:8000 by running
grunt throttle and visiting
localhost:8001.
You can add multiple stanzas like
default above to throttle multiple destinations. Note, however, that throttling is per-destination.
The following options are available for each configuration stanza.
Type:
String
Default:
'127.0.0.1'
The remote host to which connections are to be throttled.
Type:
Integer
The remote TCP port to which connections are to be throttled.
Type:
String
Default:
'127.0.0.1'
The local address to bind to. Set to
'0.0.0.0' to allow incoming connections from anywhere.
Type:
Integer
The local TCP port to bind to.
Type:
Integer
Default:
10240
The upstream data rate, in bytes per second.
Type:
Integer
Default:
10240
The downstream data rate, in bytes per second.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
Whether this task should prevent Grunt from exiting.
