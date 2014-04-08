openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
gt

grunt-throttle

by Tiago Quelhas
0.2.1 (see all)

A Grunt plugin for testing under a throttled connection.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

120

GitHub Stars

417

Maintenance

Last Commit

8yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

2

License

BSD-3-Clause

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

grunt-throttle

A Grunt plugin for testing under a throttled connection.

Overview

Add the following configuration to your Gruntfile to throttle all TCP connections to localhost:8000 to an aggregate bandwidth of 10KB/s upstream and 100KB/s downstream:

    throttle: {
        default: {
            remote_port: 8000,
            local_port: 8001,
            upstream: 10*1024,
            downstream: 100*1024,
            keepalive: true
        }
    }

Now you can simulate a slow connection to localhost:8000 by running grunt throttle and visiting localhost:8001.

You can add multiple stanzas like default above to throttle multiple destinations. Note, however, that throttling is per-destination.

Options

The following options are available for each configuration stanza.

remote_host

Type: String Default: '127.0.0.1'

The remote host to which connections are to be throttled.

remote_port

Type: Integer

The remote TCP port to which connections are to be throttled.

local_host

Type: String Default: '127.0.0.1'

The local address to bind to. Set to '0.0.0.0' to allow incoming connections from anywhere.

local_port

Type: Integer

The local TCP port to bind to.

upstream

Type: Integer Default: 10240

The upstream data rate, in bytes per second.

downstream

Type: Integer Default: 10240

The downstream data rate, in bytes per second.

keepalive

Type: Boolean Default: false

Whether this task should prevent Grunt from exiting.

Contributing

Feel free to open an issue or send a pull request.

License

BSD-style. See the LICENSE file.

Author

Copyright © 2013 Tiago Quelhas. Contact me at <tiagoq@gmail.com>.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial