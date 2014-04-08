A Grunt plugin for testing under a throttled connection.

Overview

Add the following configuration to your Gruntfile to throttle all TCP connections to localhost:8000 to an aggregate bandwidth of 10KB/s upstream and 100KB/s downstream:

throttle: { default: { remote_port: 8000 , local_port: 8001 , upstream: 10 *1024, downstream: 100 *1024, keepalive: true } }

Now you can simulate a slow connection to localhost:8000 by running grunt throttle and visiting localhost:8001 .

You can add multiple stanzas like default above to throttle multiple destinations. Note, however, that throttling is per-destination.

Options

The following options are available for each configuration stanza.

Type: String Default: '127.0.0.1'

The remote host to which connections are to be throttled.

Type: Integer

The remote TCP port to which connections are to be throttled.

Type: String Default: '127.0.0.1'

The local address to bind to. Set to '0.0.0.0' to allow incoming connections from anywhere.

Type: Integer

The local TCP port to bind to.

upstream

Type: Integer Default: 10240

The upstream data rate, in bytes per second.

downstream

Type: Integer Default: 10240

The downstream data rate, in bytes per second.

keepalive

Type: Boolean Default: false

Whether this task should prevent Grunt from exiting.

