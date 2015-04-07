Schedule a
Function to be called without ever registering it via
grunt.registerTask. This is called an anonymous task.
grunt
.run("coffee")
.then(function () {
console.log(this.name)
})
As seen above, the
this context in anonymous tasks is just like in normal tasks.
Plus, you can fail an anonymous task early (just like in normal tasks).
grunt.task
.then(function () {
return false // synchronous failure
})
.then(function () {
var done = this.async()
performAsyncOperation(function () {
done(false) // asynchronous failure
})
})
Debugging is easier when an anonymous task has a description. Of course, this is optional.
grunt.task.then("A description of what I'm doing", function () {
// do cool grunty things
})
If the
--verbose flag is used and a description is provided, it will be printed when the anonymous task starts.
Schedule an existing task to be called with a single-use configuration. This is called an anonymous target.
grunt.then("clean", {
// Calls the 'clean' task with temporary configuration (after the previous task completes).
})
npm install --save-dev grunt-then
In your Gruntfile:
grunt.loadNpmTasks("grunt-then")
Use
load-grunt-tasks when you have more than one NPM task to load.