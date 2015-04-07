Schedule a Function to be called without ever registering it via grunt.registerTask . This is called an anonymous task.

grunt .run( "coffee" ) .then( function ( ) { console .log( this .name) })

As seen above, the this context in anonymous tasks is just like in normal tasks.

Plus, you can fail an anonymous task early (just like in normal tasks).

grunt.task .then( function ( ) { return false }) .then( function ( ) { var done = this .async() performAsyncOperation( function ( ) { done( false ) }) })

Debugging is easier when an anonymous task has a description. Of course, this is optional.

grunt.task.then( "A description of what I'm doing" , function ( ) { })

If the --verbose flag is used and a description is provided, it will be printed when the anonymous task starts.

Schedule an existing task to be called with a single-use configuration. This is called an anonymous target.

grunt.then( "clean" , { })

install

npm install --save-dev grunt-then

In your Gruntfile:

grunt.loadNpmTasks( "grunt-then" )