Replace text in files using strings, regexs or functions.
In your project's gruntfile directory, run:
npm install grunt-text-replace --save-dev
Then add this line to your project's gruntfile:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-text-replace');
replace: {
example: {
src: ['text/*.txt'], // source files array (supports minimatch)
dest: 'build/text/', // destination directory or file
replacements: [{
from: 'Red', // string replacement
to: 'Blue'
}, {
from: /(f|F)(o{2,100})/g, // regex replacement ('Fooo' to 'Mooo')
to: 'M$2'
}, {
from: 'Foo',
to: function (matchedWord) { // callback replacement
return matchedWord + ' Bar';
}
}]
}
}
Here's another example using grunt.template, and overwriting original source files:
replace: {
another_example: {
src: ['build/*.html'],
overwrite: true, // overwrite matched source files
replacements: [{
from: /[0-9]{1,2}\/[0-9]{1,2}\/[0-9]{2,4}/g,
to: "<%= grunt.template.today('dd/mm/yyyy') %>"
}]
}
}
replace is the top level task that goes in your
grunt.initConfig({}). It is
a multi-task, meaning that it must contain targets, which you can
name anything you like.
src is an array of source files to be replaced, and is required. It supports minimatch paths.
dest is the destination for files to be replaced, and can refer to either a:
'path/output.txt'
'path/'
grunt-text-replace will throw an error if multiple source files are mapped to a single file.
overwrite should be used for in-place replacement, that is when all you need to do is overwrite existing files. To use it, omit dest, otherwise grunt-text-replace will throw an error. You can only use one or the other.
replacements is an array of from and to replacements. See the examples above.
from is the old text that you'd like replace. It can be a:
'Red' matches all instances of 'Red' in file
/Red/g same as above
to is the replacement. It can be a:
$1,
$2, etc
Where to is a function, the function receives 4 parameters:
// Where the original source file text is: "Hello world"
replacements: [{
from: /wor(ld)/g,
to: function (matchedWord, index, fullText, regexMatches) {
// matchedWord: "world"
// index: 6
// fullText: "Hello world"
// regexMatches: ["ld"]
return 'planet'; //
}
}]
// The new text will now be: "Hello planet"
Where to is a JavaScript object, type coercion will apply as follows:
options is an object, specific to a target, and the only supported option is processTemplates
processTemplates when set to false (by default it is true) switches off grunt.template processing within function return statements. It doesn't work for string replacements (ie. when the replacement is a string, not a function), as grunt processes templates within config string values before they are passed to the plugin.
replace: {
prevent_templates_example: {
src: ['text/*.txt'],
dest: 'build/text/',
options: {
processTemplates: false
},
replacements: [{
from: /url\(.*\)/g,
to: function () {
return "url(<% Don't process this template, retain the delimeters %>)";
}
}]
}
}
Some changes I'm considering. Happy to receive suggestions for/against:
Patch releases will generally remain undocumented in this release history. I'll do so if there's enough reason for it, such as a functionality tweak, or significant bug fix. For more detail see the source.
Copyright (c) 2013 Jonathan Holmes Licensed under the MIT license.