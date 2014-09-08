Execute testem with Continuous Integration Mode then generate TAP file as test results.

Getting Started

This plugin requires Grunt ~0.4.0

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install -g testem grunt-cli npm install grunt-testem --save-dev

One the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-testem' );

The "testem" task

Overview

In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named testem to the data object passed into grunt.initConfig() .

grunt.initConfig({ 'testem' : { options : { launch_in_ci : [ 'firefox' , 'safari' ] }, main : { src : [ 'examples/*.html' ], dest : 'tests.tap' } } });

src

src property be able to set test_page html path as testem option or testem.json path

dest

TAP file path

Options

See also Configuration File

It also accepts:

output.coverage that is the folder path where coverage reports are written.

grunt.initConfig({ 'testem' : { options : { output : { coverage : 'coverage-results/' } }, main : { src : [ 'examples/*.html' ], dest : 'tests.tap' } } });

Source files must be instrumented before running tests. An example on how to do it in grunt is available inside examples/coverage .

options.bailOut if true , when a test fails, all remaining tests won't run (default false )

grunt.initConfig({ 'testem' : { options : { bailOut : true }, main : { src : [ 'examples/*.html' ], dest : 'tests.tap' } } });

This option speeds up the test execution in case of errors.