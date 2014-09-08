openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
gt

grunt-testem

by sideroad
0.5.5 (see all)

Execute testem with Continuous Integration Mode then generate TAP file as test results.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

7

GitHub Stars

41

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

3

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

grunt-testemBuild Status

Execute testem with Continuous Integration Mode then generate TAP file as test results.

Getting Started

This plugin requires Grunt ~0.4.0

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install -g testem grunt-cli
npm install grunt-testem --save-dev

One the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-testem');

The "testem" task

Overview

In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named testem to the data object passed into grunt.initConfig().

grunt.initConfig({
  'testem': {
    options : {
      launch_in_ci : [
        'firefox',
        'safari'
      ]
    },
    main : {
      src: [ 'examples/*.html' ],
      dest: 'tests.tap'
    }
  }
});

src

src property be able to set test_page html path as testem option or testem.json path

dest

TAP file path

Options

See also Configuration File

It also accepts:

  • output.coverage that is the folder path where coverage reports are written.
grunt.initConfig({
  'testem': {
    options : {
      output: {
        coverage : 'coverage-results/'
      }
    },
    main : {
      src: [ 'examples/*.html' ],
      dest: 'tests.tap'
    }
  }
});

Source files must be instrumented before running tests. An example on how to do it in grunt is available inside examples/coverage.

  • options.bailOut if true, when a test fails, all remaining tests won't run (default false)
grunt.initConfig({
  'testem': {
    options : {
      bailOut: true
    },
    main : {
      src: [ 'examples/*.html' ],
      dest: 'tests.tap'
    }
  }
});

This option speeds up the test execution in case of errors.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial