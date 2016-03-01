Hogan template compiler task for grunt.

Getting Started

Install this grunt plugin next to your project's grunt.js gruntfile with: npm install grunt-templates-hogan

Then add this line to your project's grunt.js gruntfile:

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-templates-hogan' );

Overview

Grunt task that compiles Hogan templates into functions that can be loaded into the browser as is, or minified prior to loading. Configuration for this task is added to your grunt.js file with the hogan key.

Parameters

files object This sets the files that will be processed, by destination: [source]

options object This is the options that will be passed to the hogan task



Options

namespace string

The namespace that the templates will be assigned to, the default is Templates .

Example:

options: { namespace : 'T' }

amdWrapper boolean

Wraps the compiled templates with the require.js define(function() {}) function.

Example:

options: { amdWrapper : true }

Produces:

define( function ( ) { this [ "Templates" ] = this [ "Templates" ] || {}; return this [ "Templates" ]; });

amdRequire object

Wraps the compiled templates with the require.js define(function() {}) function.

Example:

options: { amdWrapper : true , amdRequire : { hogan : "Hogan" , otherLibrary : "$" } }

Produces:

define([ "hogan" , "otherLibrary" ], function ( Hogan, $ ) { this [ "Templates" ] = this [ "Templates" ] || {}; return this [ "Templates" ]; });

commonJsWrapper boolean

Wraps the compiled templates in a CommonJS module.exports for use with component(1).

Example:

options: { commonJsWrapper : true }

Produces:

this [ "Templates" ] = this [ "Templates" ] || {}; if ( typeof module !== 'undefined' && typeof module .exports !== 'undefined' ) { module .exports = this [ "Templates" ]; }

prettify boolean

Strip out spaces from the compiled templates, and make the output look a little better by indenting template definitions.

defaultName function

args:

filename

Function that returns the key that the template file will be assigned.

Example:

options: { defaultName : function ( filename ) { return filename.split( '/' ).pop(); } }

templateOptions object

Any options that might need to be passed to the Hogan.compile() function.

generateTsd boolean

Generate a TypeScript definition file alongside the output.

tsdModuleBase string

When generateTsd is true, set the root of your TypeScript project. Optional, but highly recommended for use with generateTsd .

tsdExtension string

When generateTsd is true, set the extension of the generated definition file. Defaults to .d.ts .

Configuration example

hogan: { publish : { options : { prettify : true , defaultName : function ( file ) { return file.toUpperCase(); } }, files :{ "path/to/compiled.js" : [ "path/to/source/**/*.html" ] } } }

TypeScript configuration example

Example:

files: [ { expand : true , cwd : 'src/templates/' , dest : 'src/ts/generated/templates' , src : [ '**/*' ], filter : 'isFile' , ext : '.js' } ] options : { generateTsd : true , tsdModuleBase : 'src/ts' }

As written above, this will generate .d.ts files like this:

declare module "generated/templates/myTemplate" { export var myTemplate:{ render(params?: Object ):HTMLElement; }; }

License

Copyright (c) 2012 Matt McFarland and Contributors Licensed under the MIT license.