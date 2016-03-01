Hogan template compiler task for grunt.
Install this grunt plugin next to your project's grunt.js gruntfile with:
npm install grunt-templates-hogan
Then add this line to your project's
grunt.js gruntfile:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-templates-hogan');
Grunt task that compiles Hogan templates into functions that can be loaded into the browser as is, or minified prior to loading.
Configuration for this task is added to your
grunt.js file with the
hogan key.
object
destination: [source]
object
string
The namespace that the templates will be assigned to, the default is
Templates.
Example:
options: {
namespace: 'T'
}
boolean
Wraps the compiled templates with the require.js
define(function() {}) function.
Example:
options: {
amdWrapper: true
}
Produces:
define(function() {
this["Templates"] = this["Templates"] || {};
return this["Templates"];
});
object
Wraps the compiled templates with the require.js
define(function() {}) function.
Example:
options: {
amdWrapper: true,
amdRequire: {
hogan: "Hogan",
otherLibrary: "$"
}
}
Produces:
define(["hogan","otherLibrary"], function(Hogan, $) {
this["Templates"] = this["Templates"] || {};
return this["Templates"];
});
boolean
Wraps the compiled templates in a CommonJS
module.exports for use with component(1).
Example:
options: {
commonJsWrapper: true
}
Produces:
this["Templates"] = this["Templates"] || {};
if (typeof module !== 'undefined' && typeof module.exports !== 'undefined') {
module.exports = this["Templates"];
}
// with "component build" this will be wrapped in:
// require.register("project/file", function(exports, require, module){
// ...
// });
boolean
Strip out spaces from the compiled templates, and make the output look a little better by indenting template definitions.
function
args:
filename
Function that returns the key that the template file will be assigned.
Example:
options: {
defaultName: function(filename) {
return filename.split('/').pop();
}
}
object
Any options that might need to be passed to the
Hogan.compile() function.
boolean
Generate a TypeScript definition file alongside the output.
string
When
generateTsd is true, set the root of your TypeScript project. Optional, but highly recommended for use with
generateTsd.
string
When
generateTsd is true, set the extension of the generated definition file. Defaults to
.d.ts.
hogan: {
publish: {
options: {
prettify: true,
defaultName: function(file) {
return file.toUpperCase();
}
},
files:{
"path/to/compiled.js": ["path/to/source/**/*.html"]
}
}
}
Example:
files: [
{
expand: true,
cwd: 'src/templates/',
dest: 'src/ts/generated/templates',
src: ['**/*'],
filter: 'isFile',
ext: '.js'
}
]
options: {
generateTsd: true,
tsdModuleBase: 'src/ts'
}
As written above, this will generate .d.ts files like this:
declare module "generated/templates/myTemplate" {
export var myTemplate:{
render(params?:Object):HTMLElement;
};
}
Copyright (c) 2012 Matt McFarland and Contributors Licensed under the MIT license.