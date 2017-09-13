Universal template compiler task for Grunt. It uses Consolidate under the hood.

Supported template engines

Getting Started

install via npm

npm install grunt-templater

install the template engine you intend to use. For example, if using Jade:

npm install jade

and in your grunt.js file:

grunt .loadNpmTasks ( 'grunt-templater' );

Usage

Create a template task in your grunt config. Templater will guess the intended template engine based on the src filename. Pass the engine option to force a specific engine.

When using the Grunt file format, variables is required:

grunt .initConfig ({ template : { all : { files : [{ expand : true, cwd : 'source' , src : [ '**/*.hbs' ], dest : 'build' , ext : '.html' }], variables : { env : environment } } } });

To remain backwards compatible, src , dest can be used to define files aswell:

grunt .initConfig ({ template : { dev : { src : 'app/homepage.jade' , dest : 'dev.html' , variables : { css_url : 'app.css' title : 'Hello World' pretty : true } }, dist : { src : 'app/homepage.jade' , dest : 'dist/index.html' , variables : { css_url : 'app.min.css' title : 'Hello Production' } }, dynamicVariables : { src : 'app/homepage.jade' , dest : 'dist/index.html' , variables : function () { return { css : grunt.file.read( 'app.min.css' ), now : new Date() } } } }, ... });

run with:

grunt template

or for a specific target:

grunt template :dev