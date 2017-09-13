openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
gt

grunt-templater

by Kevin Rockwood
0.0.7 (see all)

Grunt task for template compilation.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

7

GitHub Stars

42

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

3

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

grunt-templater

Universal template compiler task for Grunt. It uses Consolidate under the hood.

Supported template engines

Getting Started

install via npm

npm install grunt-templater

install the template engine you intend to use. For example, if using Jade:

npm install jade

and in your grunt.js file:

grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-templater');

Usage

Create a template task in your grunt config. Templater will guess the intended template engine based on the src filename. Pass the engine option to force a specific engine.

When using the Grunt file format, variables is required:

grunt.initConfig({
  template: {
    all: {
      files: [{
        expand: true,
        cwd: 'source',
        src: [ '**/*.hbs' ],
        dest: 'build',
        ext: '.html'
      }],
      variables: {
        env: environment
      }
    }
  }
});

To remain backwards compatible, src, dest can be used to define files aswell:

grunt.initConfig({
  template: {
    dev: {
      src: 'app/homepage.jade',
      dest: 'dev.html',
      variables: {
        css_url: 'app.css'
        title: 'Hello World'
        pretty: true
      }
    },
    dist: {
      src: 'app/homepage.jade',
      dest: 'dist/index.html',
      variables: {
        css_url: 'app.min.css'
        title: 'Hello Production'
      }
    },
    dynamicVariables: {
      src: 'app/homepage.jade',
      dest: 'dist/index.html',
      variables: function () {
        return {
          css: grunt.file.read('app.min.css'),
          now: new Date()
        }
      }
    }
  },
  ...
});

run with:

grunt template

or for a specific target:

grunt template:dev

Engine specific options can also be passed through the variables option. In the case of Jade, pretty: true adds pretty-indentation whitespace to its output.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial