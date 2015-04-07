RequireJS template for Jasmine unit tests

Installation

By default, this template works with Jasmine 2.x

npm install grunt- template -jasmine-requirejs

Support for both Jasmine 1.x and 2.x

You'd install ~0.1 version of this template if your test specs are based on Jasmine 1.x

npm install grunt-template-jasmine-requirejs @~ 0 . 1 --save-dev

Options

vendor

Type: String|Array

Works same as original. But they are loaded before require.js script file

helpers

Type: String|Array

Works same as original. But they are loaded after require.js script file

Template Options

Type: String Options: 2.0.0 to 2.1.10 or path to a local file system version(relative to Gruntfile.js). Absolute path is allowed as well. Default: latest requirejs version included

The version of requirejs to use.

Type String or Array

This can be a single path to a require config file or an array of paths to multiple require config files. The configuration is extracted from the require.config({}) call(s) in the file, and is passed into the require.config({}) call in the template.

Files are loaded from left to right (using a deep merge). This is so you can have a main config and then override specific settings in additional config files (like a test config) without having to duplicate entire requireJS configs.

If requireConfig is also specified then it will be deep-merged onto the settings specified by this directive.

Type: Object

This object is JSON.stringify() -ed ( support serialize Function object ) into the template and passed into var require variable

If requireConfigFile is specified then it will be loaded first and the settings specified by this directive will be deep-merged onto those.

Sample usage

grunt.initConfig({ connect : { test : { port : 8000 } }, jasmine : { taskName : { src : 'src/**/*.js' , options : { specs : 'spec/*Spec.js' , helpers : 'spec/*Helper.js' , host : 'http://127.0.0.1:8000/' , template : require ( 'grunt-template-jasmine-requirejs' ), templateOptions : { requireConfigFile : 'src/main.js' } } } } });

grunt.initConfig({ connect : { test : { port : 8000 } }, jasmine : { taskName : { src : 'src/**/*.js' , options : { specs : 'spec/*Spec.js' , helpers : 'spec/*Helper.js' , host : 'http://127.0.0.1:8000/' , template : require ( 'grunt-template-jasmine-requirejs' ), templateOptions : { requireConfig : { baseUrl : 'src/' , paths : { "jquery" : "path/to/jquery" }, shim : { 'foo' : { deps : [ 'bar' ], exports : 'Foo' , init : function ( bar ) { return this .Foo.noConflict(); } } }, deps : [ 'jquery' ], callback : function ( $ ) { } } } } } } });

grunt.initConfig({ connect : { test : { port : 8000 } }, jasmine : { taskName : { src : 'src/**/*.js' , options : { specs : 'spec/*Spec.js' , helpers : 'spec/*Helper.js' , host : 'http://127.0.0.1:8000/' , template : require ( 'grunt-template-jasmine-requirejs' ), templateOptions : { requireConfigFile : 'src/main.js' , requireConfig : { baseUrl : 'overridden/baseUrl' , shim : { 'foo' : { deps : [ 'bar' ], exports : 'Foo' } } } } } } } });

grunt.initConfig({ connect : { test : { port : 8000 } }, jasmine : { taskName : { src : 'src/**/*.js' , options : { specs : 'spec/*Spec.js' , helpers : 'spec/*Helper.js' , host : 'http://127.0.0.1:8000/' , template : require ( 'grunt-template-jasmine-requirejs' ), templateOptions : { requireConfigFile : [ 'src/config.js' , 'spec/config.js' ] requireConfig : { baseUrl : 'overridden/baseUrl' } } } } } });

Note the usage of the 'connect' task configuration. You will need to use a task like grunt-contrib-connect if you need to test your tasks on a running server.

RequireJS notes

If you end up using this template, it's worth looking at the source in order to familiarize yourself with how it loads your files. The load process consists of a series of nested require blocks, incrementally loading your source and specs:

require ([*YOUR SOURCE*], function ( ) { require ([*YOUR SPECS*], function ( ) { require ([*GRUNT-CONTRIB-JASMINE FILES*], function ( ) { } } }

If "callback" function is defined in requireConfig, above code will be injected to the end of body of "callback" definition

templateOptions: { callback : function ( ) { define( "config" , { "endpoint" : "/path/to/endpoint" }) } }

Generated runner page with require configuration looks like:

var require = { ... callback: function ( ) { define( "config" , { "endpoint" : "/path/to/endpoint" }) require ([*YOUR SOURCE*], function ( ) { require ([*YOUR SPECS*], function ( ) { require ([*GRUNT-CONTRIB-JASMINE FILES*], function ( ) { } } } } ... }

This automation can help to avoid unexpected dependency order issue

Change Log

v0.2.3 Fixed path issues #77

v0.2.2 Fixed regression which casued by #65

v0.2.1 Fixed #65

v0.2.0 Added Jasmine 2 support

v0.1.10 03.14.14, Fixed #53, #52, #46, #36 wrong path error when runner outfile is specified at elsewhere

v0.1.9, 02.04.14, #57 prevents conflict with grunt-contrib-jasmine 0.6.x, added requirejs 2.1.9 & 2.1.10

Authors / Maintainers