By default, this template works with Jasmine 2.x
npm install grunt-template-jasmine-requirejs --save-dev
You'd install
~0.1 version of this template if your test specs are based on Jasmine 1.x
npm install grunt-template-jasmine-requirejs@~0.1 --save-dev
Type:
String|Array
Works same as original. But they are loaded before require.js script file
Type:
String|Array
Works same as original. But they are loaded after require.js script file
Type:
String
Options:
2.0.0 to
2.1.10 or path to a local file system version(relative to Gruntfile.js). Absolute path is allowed as well. Default: latest requirejs version included
The version of requirejs to use.
Type
String or
Array
This can be a single path to a require config file or an array of paths to multiple require config files. The configuration is extracted from the require.config({}) call(s) in the file, and is passed into the require.config({}) call in the template.
Files are loaded from left to right (using a deep merge). This is so you can have a main config and then override specific settings in additional config files (like a test config) without having to duplicate entire requireJS configs.
If
requireConfig is also specified then it will be deep-merged onto the settings specified by this directive.
Type:
Object
This object is
JSON.stringify()-ed ( support serialize Function object ) into the template and passed into
var require variable
If
requireConfigFile is specified then it will be loaded first and the settings specified by this directive will be deep-merged onto those.
// Example configuration using a single requireJS config file
grunt.initConfig({
connect: {
test : {
port : 8000
}
},
jasmine: {
taskName: {
src: 'src/**/*.js',
options: {
specs: 'spec/*Spec.js',
helpers: 'spec/*Helper.js',
host: 'http://127.0.0.1:8000/',
template: require('grunt-template-jasmine-requirejs'),
templateOptions: {
requireConfigFile: 'src/main.js'
}
}
}
}
});
// Example configuration using an inline requireJS config
grunt.initConfig({
connect: {
test : {
port : 8000
}
},
jasmine: {
taskName: {
src: 'src/**/*.js',
options: {
specs: 'spec/*Spec.js',
helpers: 'spec/*Helper.js',
host: 'http://127.0.0.1:8000/',
template: require('grunt-template-jasmine-requirejs'),
templateOptions: {
requireConfig: {
baseUrl: 'src/',
paths: {
"jquery": "path/to/jquery"
},
shim: {
'foo': {
deps: ['bar'],
exports: 'Foo',
init: function (bar) {
return this.Foo.noConflict();
}
}
},
deps: ['jquery'],
callback: function($) {
// do initialization stuff
/*
*/
}
}
}
}
}
}
});
// Example using a base requireJS config file and specifying
// overrides with an inline requireConfig file.
grunt.initConfig({
connect: {
test : {
port : 8000
}
},
jasmine: {
taskName: {
src: 'src/**/*.js',
options: {
specs: 'spec/*Spec.js',
helpers: 'spec/*Helper.js',
host: 'http://127.0.0.1:8000/',
template: require('grunt-template-jasmine-requirejs'),
templateOptions: {
requireConfigFile: 'src/main.js',
requireConfig: {
baseUrl: 'overridden/baseUrl',
shim: {
// foo will override the 'foo' shim in main.js
'foo': {
deps: ['bar'],
exports: 'Foo'
}
}
}
}
}
}
}
});
// Example using a multiple requireJS config files. Useful for
// testing.
grunt.initConfig({
connect: {
test : {
port : 8000
}
},
jasmine: {
taskName: {
src: 'src/**/*.js',
options: {
specs: 'spec/*Spec.js',
helpers: 'spec/*Helper.js',
host: 'http://127.0.0.1:8000/',
template: require('grunt-template-jasmine-requirejs'),
templateOptions: {
requireConfigFile: ['src/config.js', 'spec/config.js']
requireConfig: {
baseUrl: 'overridden/baseUrl'
}
}
}
}
}
});
Note the usage of the 'connect' task configuration. You will need to use a task like grunt-contrib-connect if you need to test your tasks on a running server.
If you end up using this template, it's worth looking at the
source in order to familiarize yourself with how it loads your files. The load process
consists of a series of nested
require blocks, incrementally loading your source and specs:
require([*YOUR SOURCE*], function() {
require([*YOUR SPECS*], function() {
require([*GRUNT-CONTRIB-JASMINE FILES*], function() {
// at this point your tests are already running.
}
}
}
If "callback" function is defined in requireConfig, above code will be injected to the end of body of "callback" definition
templateOptions: {
callback: function() {
// suppose we define a module here
define("config", {
"endpoint": "/path/to/endpoint"
})
}
}
Generated runner page with require configuration looks like:
var require = {
...
callback: function() {
// suppose we define a module here
define("config", {
"endpoint": "/path/to/endpoint"
})
require([*YOUR SOURCE*], function() {
require([*YOUR SPECS*], function() {
require([*GRUNT-CONTRIB-JASMINE FILES*], function() {
// at this point your tests are already running.
}
}
}
}
...
}
This automation can help to avoid unexpected dependency order issue
grunt-contrib-jasmine 0.6.x, added requirejs 2.1.9 & 2.1.10