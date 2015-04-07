openbase logo
gtj

grunt-template-jasmine-requirejs

by Cloud Chen
0.2.3

RequireJS template for grunt-contrib-jasmine task

Readme

RequireJS template for Jasmine unit tests Build Status

Installation

By default, this template works with Jasmine 2.x

npm install grunt-template-jasmine-requirejs --save-dev

Support for both Jasmine 1.x and 2.x

You'd install ~0.1 version of this template if your test specs are based on Jasmine 1.x

npm install grunt-template-jasmine-requirejs@~0.1 --save-dev

Options

vendor

Type: String|Array

Works same as original. But they are loaded before require.js script file

helpers

Type: String|Array

Works same as original. But they are loaded after require.js script file

Template Options

templateOptions.version

Type: String Options: 2.0.0 to 2.1.10 or path to a local file system version(relative to Gruntfile.js). Absolute path is allowed as well. Default: latest requirejs version included

The version of requirejs to use.

templateOptions.requireConfigFile

Type String or Array

This can be a single path to a require config file or an array of paths to multiple require config files. The configuration is extracted from the require.config({}) call(s) in the file, and is passed into the require.config({}) call in the template.

Files are loaded from left to right (using a deep merge). This is so you can have a main config and then override specific settings in additional config files (like a test config) without having to duplicate entire requireJS configs.

If requireConfig is also specified then it will be deep-merged onto the settings specified by this directive.

templateOptions.requireConfig

Type: Object

This object is JSON.stringify()-ed ( support serialize Function object ) into the template and passed into var require variable

If requireConfigFile is specified then it will be loaded first and the settings specified by this directive will be deep-merged onto those.

Sample usage

// Example configuration using a single requireJS config file
grunt.initConfig({
  connect: {
    test : {
      port : 8000
    }
  },
  jasmine: {
    taskName: {
      src: 'src/**/*.js',
      options: {
        specs: 'spec/*Spec.js',
        helpers: 'spec/*Helper.js',
        host: 'http://127.0.0.1:8000/',
        template: require('grunt-template-jasmine-requirejs'),
        templateOptions: {
          requireConfigFile: 'src/main.js'
        }
      }
    }
  }
});

// Example configuration using an inline requireJS config
grunt.initConfig({
  connect: {
    test : {
      port : 8000
    }
  },
  jasmine: {
    taskName: {
      src: 'src/**/*.js',
      options: {
        specs: 'spec/*Spec.js',
        helpers: 'spec/*Helper.js',
        host: 'http://127.0.0.1:8000/',
        template: require('grunt-template-jasmine-requirejs'),
        templateOptions: {
          requireConfig: {
            baseUrl: 'src/',
            paths: {
              "jquery": "path/to/jquery"
            },
            shim: {
              'foo': {
                deps: ['bar'],
                exports: 'Foo',
                init: function (bar) {
                  return this.Foo.noConflict();
                }
              }
            },
            deps: ['jquery'],
            callback: function($) {
              // do initialization stuff
              /*

              */
            }
          }
        }
      }
    }
  }
});

// Example using a base requireJS config file and specifying
// overrides with an inline requireConfig file.
grunt.initConfig({
  connect: {
    test : {
      port : 8000
    }
  },
  jasmine: {
    taskName: {
      src: 'src/**/*.js',
      options: {
        specs: 'spec/*Spec.js',
        helpers: 'spec/*Helper.js',
        host: 'http://127.0.0.1:8000/',
        template: require('grunt-template-jasmine-requirejs'),
        templateOptions: {
          requireConfigFile: 'src/main.js',
          requireConfig: {
            baseUrl: 'overridden/baseUrl',
            shim: {
              // foo will override the 'foo' shim in main.js
              'foo': {
                deps: ['bar'],
                exports: 'Foo'
              }
            }
          }
        }
      }
    }
  }
});

// Example using a multiple requireJS config files. Useful for
// testing.
grunt.initConfig({
  connect: {
    test : {
      port : 8000
    }
  },
  jasmine: {
    taskName: {
      src: 'src/**/*.js',
      options: {
        specs: 'spec/*Spec.js',
        helpers: 'spec/*Helper.js',
        host: 'http://127.0.0.1:8000/',
        template: require('grunt-template-jasmine-requirejs'),
        templateOptions: {
          requireConfigFile: ['src/config.js', 'spec/config.js']
          requireConfig: {
            baseUrl: 'overridden/baseUrl'
          }
        }
      }
    }
  }
});

Note the usage of the 'connect' task configuration. You will need to use a task like grunt-contrib-connect if you need to test your tasks on a running server.

RequireJS notes

If you end up using this template, it's worth looking at the source in order to familiarize yourself with how it loads your files. The load process consists of a series of nested require blocks, incrementally loading your source and specs:

require([*YOUR SOURCE*], function() {
  require([*YOUR SPECS*], function() {
    require([*GRUNT-CONTRIB-JASMINE FILES*], function() {
      // at this point your tests are already running.
    }
  }
}

If "callback" function is defined in requireConfig, above code will be injected to the end of body of "callback" definition

templateOptions: {
  callback: function() {
    // suppose we define a module here
    define("config", {
      "endpoint": "/path/to/endpoint"
    })
  }
}

Generated runner page with require configuration looks like:

var require = {
  ...
  callback: function() {
    // suppose we define a module here
    define("config", {
      "endpoint": "/path/to/endpoint"
    })

    require([*YOUR SOURCE*], function() {
      require([*YOUR SPECS*], function() {
        require([*GRUNT-CONTRIB-JASMINE FILES*], function() {
          // at this point your tests are already running.
        }
      }
    }
  }
  ...
}

This automation can help to avoid unexpected dependency order issue

Change Log

  • v0.2.3 Fixed path issues #77
  • v0.2.2 Fixed regression which casued by #65
  • v0.2.1 Fixed #65
  • v0.2.0 Added Jasmine 2 support
  • v0.1.10 03.14.14, Fixed #53, #52, #46, #36 wrong path error when runner outfile is specified at elsewhere
  • v0.1.9, 02.04.14, #57 prevents conflict with grunt-contrib-jasmine 0.6.x, added requirejs 2.1.9 & 2.1.10

Authors / Maintainers

  • Jarrod Overson (@jsoverson)
  • Cloud Chen (@cloudchen)

