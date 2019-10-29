npm install grunt-template-jasmine-istanbul --save-dev
Type:
String
Mandatory.
The file path where to store the
coverage.json.
Type:
String | Object | Array
Mandatory.
If a
String is given, it will be used as the path where a HTML report is generated.
If an
Object is given, it must have the properties
type and
options, where
type is a
String and
options an
Object.
type and
options are used to create the report by passing it to
istanbuls
Report.create(type, options).
For example, if you want to generate a Cobertura report at
bin/coverage/cobertura, use this:
report: {
type: 'cobertura',
options: {
dir: 'bin/coverage/cobertura'
}
}
If an
Array is given, it must consist of
Objects of the form just described.
The supported types are:
Type:
String|Array
Default:
**/*
A globbing pattern or multiple patterns for the source files to instrument.
All source files that do match will be instrumented, those who don't won't.
E.g.
['**/*', '!src/main/js/uninteresting.js'] will result in all source files being instrumented except
src/main/js/uninteresting.js.
Type:
Boolean|Function
Default:
true
Whether or not the
src scripts are replaced by the paths to their instrumented versions.
This is useful when you want the mixed-in template to work with the original sources, and you want to serve the instrumented sources by redirecting request on the server side.
If you don't want the sources to be replaced, set it to
false.
If it is a function, it receives the arguments
ìnstrumentedSource and
source which represent the URI to the instrumented file and the uninstrumented file respectively, relative to the directory specified by
outfile.
Type:
Object
Default:
undefined
Thresholds for any of the metrics that Istanbul measures. If a threshold is not met, a warning is emitted. See example below for available metrics.
Type:
String | Object
Default: jasmine's default template
The template to mix-in coverage.
Type:
Object
Default:
undefined
The options to pass to the mixed-in template.
// Example configuration
grunt.initConfig({
jasmine: {
coverage: {
src: ['src/main/js/*.js'],
options: {
specs: ['src/test/js/*.js'],
template: require('grunt-template-jasmine-istanbul'),
templateOptions: {
coverage: 'bin/coverage/coverage.json',
report: 'bin/coverage',
thresholds: {
lines: 75,
statements: 75,
branches: 75,
functions: 90
}
}
}
}
}
}
Note that you need to configure the
baseUrl to point to the instrumented sources, as described in the section below.
grunt.initConfig({
jasmine: {
coverage: {
src: ['src/main/js/*.js'],
options: {
specs: ['src/test/js/*.js'],
template: require('grunt-template-jasmine-istanbul'),
templateOptions: {
coverage: 'bin/coverage/coverage.json',
report: 'bin/coverage',
template: require('grunt-template-jasmine-requirejs'),
templateOptions: {
requireConfig: {
baseUrl: '.grunt/grunt-contrib-jasmine/src/main/js/'
}
}
}
}
}
}
}
No.
Setting
baseUrl to that location may screw up your whole configuration, because paths relative to the original sources are broken.
Therefore, if this happens to you, instead of directly loading the instrumented sources, set
replace: false, intercept request to the original sources and redirect them to the instrumented versions.
You can do this on both the client side, or the server side.
Look at the corresponding
Grunfile.js files and be filled with horror: Yes, this is nasty, but it (seems to) works.
Do you have another template you want to use, but you also want to collect code coverage at the same time?
Then you can use a mixed-in template, that's what they are for.
The idea behind a mixed-in template is simple:
Istanbul generates code coverage information by instrumenting the sources before they are run and by generating reports after they have run.
Therefore this templates acts as a test pre- and post-processor, but it doesn't interfere with the actual running of the tests.
This makes it possible to use another template as a mix-in template to run the tests, defined by
templateOptions.template and can be configured with
templateOptions.templateOptions.
A mixed-in template needs to load the instrumented sources in order for the coverage reports to be correctly generated.
This template copies instrumented versions of the sources to a temporary location at
.grunt/grunt-contrib-jasmine/.
If your mixed-in template simply includes the sources, as the default template does, you don't need to account for that, since this template replaces the
src option with the paths to the instrumented versions.
If your mixed-in template loads the sources differently, e.g. directly from the file system, you may need to reconfigure the mixed-in template.
istanbul,
grunt and dev deps to work with the latest version of Grunt 1.0, use caret qualifier for versions
istanbul and removed
lodash to only use
lodash.template.
files option and function support for
replace option
thresholds from @larsthorup #9 which can abort a build with too low coverage
replace option, so it can be prevented that the original
src option is replaced with their instrumented versions