Preprocess HTML files by using target tags depending on current grunt target. This grunt plugin allows you to specify different sets of assets for dev or release versions of your HTML files.

Getting Started

Install this grunt plugin by running this command in root of your project,

npm install grunt-targethtml

Then add this line to your project's Gruntfile.js .

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-targethtml' );

Documentation

Configure task in Gruntfile.js ,

targethtml: { dist : { files : { 'dist/public/index.html' : 'src/public/index.html' } } }

This instructs targethtml to process source file src/public/index.html and store processed file into dist/public/index.html . Use target tags in your HTML files like this:

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "dev.css" > < script src = "dev.js" > </ script > < script > var less = { env: 'development' }; </ script >

Note, that dist section is commented out - during development you are working with dev set of assets. During processing targethtml:dist , dist section gets active and any other sections (other than dist ) gets removed.

Resulting HTML code

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "release.css" > < script src = "release.js" > </ script >

The plugin allows to process multiple files within one target:

targethtml: { dist : { files : { 'dist/public/index.html' : 'src/public/index.html' , 'dist/public/mobile.html' : 'src/public/mobile.html' } } }

You could use the [if...] notation like we're used from the [if lt IE 9], but ironically that fails in IE.

Conditional Operators

You can also use || and ! logical operators to match a target. It can be useful when one base code is used to build applications with more or less abilities

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "dev_or_foo.css" > < script src = "not_foo_and_not_bar.js" > </ script > < script > var less = { env: 'development' }; </ script >

Between target tags you can use simple templating by empowering curly tags to pass custom variables. Curly tags must be defined like this:

Curly tags helps you implement cache busting technique to update assets paths in production. Curly tags are defined in the options of targethtml task. You can effectively use Grunt's templating when definig value of curly tags.

targethtml: { dist : { options : { curlyTags : { rlsdate : '<%= grunt.template.today("yyyymmdd") %>' } }, files : { 'dist/public/index.html' : 'src/public/index.html' } } }

Running targethtml:dist target will yield (at Jan 1st, 2013):

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "release.css?20130101" > < script src = "release.js?20130101" > </ script >

Please note that you can use only string as name and value of curly tag!

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using grunt.

Release History

8/31/12 - v0.1.0 - Initial release.

9/1/12 - v0.1.1 - Fixed naming issues

9/7/12 - v0.1.2 - Accept round braces in if statements for IE support

10/14/12 - v0.1.3 - Adjustments towards grunt file api

1/3/13 - v0.2.0 - Compatility with Grunt v0.4

1/29/13 - v0.2.1 - Fixed towards Grunt 0.4

2/26/13 - v0.2.2 - Allows to process multiple files within one target

5/13/13 - v0.2.3 - Supports wildcards in files option

6/15/13 - v0.2.4 - Curly tags

License

Copyright (c) 2012 Ruben Stolk Licensed under the MIT license.