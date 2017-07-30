Preprocess HTML files by using target tags depending on current grunt target. This grunt plugin allows you to specify different sets of assets for
dev or
release versions of your HTML files.
Install this grunt plugin by running this command in root of your project,
npm install grunt-targethtml
Then add this line to your project's
Gruntfile.js.
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-targethtml');
Configure task in
Gruntfile.js,
targethtml: {
dist: {
files: {
'dist/public/index.html': 'src/public/index.html'
}
}
}
This instructs
targethtml to process source file
src/public/index.html and store processed file into
dist/public/index.html. Use target tags in your HTML files like this:
<!--(if target dev)><!-->
<link rel="stylesheet" href="dev.css">
<!--<!(endif)-->
<!--(if target dev)><!-->
<script src="dev.js"></script>
<script>
var less = { env:'development' };
</script>
<!--<!(endif)-->
<!--(if target dist)>
<link rel="stylesheet" href="release.css">
<!(endif)-->
<!--(if target dist)>
<script src="release.js"></script>
<!(endif)-->
Note, that
dist section is commented out - during development you are working with
dev set of assets.
During processing
targethtml:dist,
dist section gets active and any other sections (other than
dist) gets removed.
Resulting HTML code
<link rel="stylesheet" href="release.css">
<script src="release.js"></script>
The plugin allows to process multiple files within one target:
targethtml: {
dist: {
files: {
'dist/public/index.html': 'src/public/index.html',
'dist/public/mobile.html': 'src/public/mobile.html'
}
}
}
You could use the [if...] notation like we're used from the [if lt IE 9], but ironically that fails in IE.
You can also use || and ! logical operators to match a target. It can be useful when one base code is used to build applications with more or less abilities
<!--(if target dev || foo)><!-->
<link rel="stylesheet" href="dev_or_foo.css">
<!--<!(endif)-->
<!--(if target !(foo || bar))><!-->
<script src="not_foo_and_not_bar.js"></script>
<script>
var less = { env:'development' };
</script>
<!--<!(endif)-->
Between target tags you can use simple templating by empowering curly tags to pass custom variables. Curly tags must be defined like this:
<!--(if target dist)>
<link rel="stylesheet" href="release.css?{{rlsdate}}">
<!(endif)-->
<!--(if target dist)>
<script src="release.js?{{rlsdate}}"></script>
<!(endif)-->
Curly tags helps you implement cache busting technique to update assets paths in production. Curly tags are defined in the
options of
targethtml task. You can effectively use Grunt's templating when definig value of curly tags.
targethtml: {
dist: {
options: {
curlyTags: {
rlsdate: '<%= grunt.template.today("yyyymmdd") %>'
}
},
files: {
'dist/public/index.html': 'src/public/index.html'
}
}
}
Running
targethtml:dist target will yield (at Jan 1st, 2013):
<link rel="stylesheet" href="release.css?20130101">
<script src="release.js?20130101"></script>
Please note that you can use only string as name and value of curly tag!
In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using grunt.
Copyright (c) 2012 Ruben Stolk Licensed under the MIT license.