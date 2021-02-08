A grunt task to keep directories in sync. It is very similar to grunt-contrib-copy but tries to copy only those files that has actually changed.

Deprecation notice

This package is not actively developed any more.

Usage

npm install grunt-sync --save

Within your grunt file:

grunt.initConfig({ sync : { main : { files : [{ cwd : 'src' , src : [ '**' , '!**/*.txt' ], dest : 'bin' , }], pretend : true , verbose : true } } }); grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-sync' ); grunt.registerTask( 'default' , 'sync' );

More examples

sync: { main : { files : [ { src : [ 'path/**' ], dest : 'dest/' }, { cwd : 'path/' , src : [ '**/*.js' , '**/*.css' ], dest : 'dest/' }, ], verbose : true , pretend : true , failOnError : true , ignoreInDest : "**/*.js" , updateAndDelete : true , compareUsing : "md5" } }

Installation

npm install grunt-sync --save

How it works?

In the first phase the plugin compares modification times of files in src and dest . It only copies files with newer modification time. Second phase deletes files that exists in dest but have not been found in src .

Details:

[1st phase] Read modification time of all files in src . [1] Overwrite destination if modification time is newer or destination is directory not file. [2nd phase]* Get a list of the files in dest and calculate difference between destination and source. [2]* Delete all files (and directories) that have been found in dest but are not found src excluding ignored files.

*second phase only occurs if updateAndDelete is set to true (whitch is set to false by default)

Changelog

0.7.0 - Pass down grunt-copy options

0.6.2 - Bumped major versions of important dependencies

0.5.0 - Synchronous removal of directories (to avoid race conditions)

0.4.0 - Adding better patterns support for ignoreInDest

0.3.0 - Comparison using md5 hash of file contents or modification time

0.2.4 - failOnError option

option 0.2.3 - Fixed issue with files defined as array when using updateAndDelete .

. 0.2.2 - Fixed issue with updateAndDelete when source patterns matches only files.

when source patterns matches only files. 0.2.1 - Fixed grunt Compact Format.

0.2.0 - Default configuration will not remove any files any more. You have to specify updateAndDelete option to remove any files from destination.

option to remove any files from destination. 0.1.2 - Deleting all files in destination on Windows solved.

0.1.1 - Fixed issue with trailing slash in destination.

0.1.0 - Files missing that are not in src are deleted from dest (unless you specify updateOnly )

Migration 0.1.x -> 0.2.x

In version 0.2 you have to explicitly specify that you want the plugin to remove files from destination. See updateAndDelete option and run with pretend:true first to make sure that it doesn't remove any crucial files. You can tune what files should be left untouched with ignoreInDest property.

If you have updateOnly:true in your 0.1 config you can remove this option. For those who used updateOnly:false you have to include updateAndDelete:true in 0.2 config to keep the same behavior.

Contributors

Michael Mifsud (xzyfer)

Erwan Jegouzo (erwanjegouzo)

Janek Lasocki-Biczysko (janeklb)

TODO