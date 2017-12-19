A static site compiler for grunt based on swig templates
Features being worked on: support for flat trees testing and rewrite
As time has passed, I haven't had a need to use this beyond the initial creation of the task. I've tried to keep up with it, but I no longer have the time to bug fix and verify the pull requests. If you are interested in helping out, get some pull requests coming in and let me know you are interested in maintaining this package.
The only thing I want to verify before I give out access is the code is somewhat clean, and the tests are are there.
Thanks!
This plugin requires Grunt
~0.4.1
If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:
npm install grunt-swig --save-dev
One the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-swig');
In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named
swig to the data object passed into
grunt.initConfig().
swig: {
development: {
init: {
autoescape: true
},
dest: "www/",
src: ['**/*.swig'],
generateSitemap: true,
generateRobotstxt: true,
siteUrl: 'http://mydomain.net/',
production: false,
fb_appid: '1349v',
ga_account_id: 'UA-xxxxxxxx-1',
robots_directive: 'Disallow /',
sitemap_priorities: {
'_DEFAULT_': '0.5',
'index.html': '0.8',
'subpage.html': '0.7'
}
}
}
Grunt Swig will loop through files listed in
src
Ex.
source/index.swig. It will look for a
source/index.json and add it to
the rest of the variables provided in
swig:development or in
global.js, and then run swig
against
source/index.swig saving the output to
www/index.html
You can also provide context, for example
swig:development:blue which will
perform the same actions above, but after process the JSON it will also expand
the variable list with
source/index.blue.json and provide the variable
context to the rest of the swig template.
The siteUrl is used to build a sitemap. Right now all the other elements are hard coded, eventually this could be set in the config object.
The 'sitemappriorities' will set custom priorities based on the page name when building the sitemap. The first item '_DEFAULT' will be the default priority used if a page name is not explicitly set. In the above example the page 'index.html' would be given priority of '0.8', 'subpage.html' would be given a priority of '0.7', and all other pages would get a priority of '0.5', You need to give the relative path to the output html file for this to work.
Path and base name of the source template file are available in
tplFile variable,
tplFile.path for
the path and
tplFile.basename for the basename.
In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Grunt.
ANYONE RUNNING 0.1.1 IS ADVISED TO UPGRADE TO 0.1.2 - There is an error in 0.1.1 package.json