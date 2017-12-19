A static site compiler for grunt based on swig templates

Features being worked on: support for flat trees testing and rewrite

Call for Help

As time has passed, I haven't had a need to use this beyond the initial creation of the task. I've tried to keep up with it, but I no longer have the time to bug fix and verify the pull requests. If you are interested in helping out, get some pull requests coming in and let me know you are interested in maintaining this package.

The only thing I want to verify before I give out access is the code is somewhat clean, and the tests are are there.

Thanks!

Getting Started

This plugin requires Grunt ~0.4.1

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-swig --save-dev

One the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-swig' );

The "swig" task

Overview

In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named swig to the data object passed into grunt.initConfig() .

swig: { development : { init : { autoescape : true }, dest : "www/" , src : [ '**/*.swig' ], generateSitemap : true , generateRobotstxt : true , siteUrl : 'http://mydomain.net/' , production : false , fb_appid : '1349v' , ga_account_id : 'UA-xxxxxxxx-1' , robots_directive : 'Disallow /' , sitemap_priorities : { '_DEFAULT_' : '0.5' , 'index.html' : '0.8' , 'subpage.html' : '0.7' } } }

Grunt Swig will loop through files listed in src

Ex. source/index.swig . It will look for a source/index.json and add it to the rest of the variables provided in swig:development or in global.js , and then run swig against source/index.swig saving the output to www/index.html

You can also provide context, for example swig:development:blue which will perform the same actions above, but after process the JSON it will also expand the variable list with source/index.blue.json and provide the variable context to the rest of the swig template.

The siteUrl is used to build a sitemap. Right now all the other elements are hard coded, eventually this could be set in the config object.

The 'sitemappriorities' will set custom priorities based on the page name when building the sitemap. The first item '_DEFAULT' will be the default priority used if a page name is not explicitly set. In the above example the page 'index.html' would be given priority of '0.8', 'subpage.html' would be given a priority of '0.7', and all other pages would get a priority of '0.5', You need to give the relative path to the output html file for this to work.

Path and base name of the source template file are available in tplFile variable, tplFile.path for the path and tplFile.basename for the basename.

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Grunt.

Release History

2013-12-20 - v(0.2.1) Fix Issue #20, bad logic in config variables

2013-11-18 - (v0.2.0) Swig 1.0 support, major refactor by @nickpack

2013-09-23 - Template basename and path added - Thanks @polem!

2013-06-08 - Fixed regression caused by init block addition preventing finding associated json payloads

2013-05-26 - Added init key to grunt config to allow passing over of swig options.

2013-05-24 - Added options to enable/disable sitemap.xml and robots.txt generation, added travis ci config.

2013-05-14 - Basic test suite added by Thomas Lebeau

2013-05-14 - respect the full source path

2013-04-13 - @nickpack - Refactored to work with the latest version of grunt, tidied up code and added global variable js

2012-11-04 - Added custom priorities to sitemap.xml when built (kengoldfarb)

2012-11-04 - Added ability to build robots.txt (kengoldfarb)

2012-11-04 - Added ability to build sitemap

Initial Commit - compiles templates with context