#Grunt Task for Swagger JS Codegen
##Examples ###Nodejs generation See example.
grunt.initConfig({
'swagger-js-codegen': {
queries: {
options: {
apis: [
{
swagger: 'swagger/_queries',
className: 'Model',
moduleName: 'Model' // This is the model and file name
}
],
dest: 'lib'
},
dist: {
}
}
}
});
###Angularjs generation See example.
grunt.initConfig({
'swagger-js-codegen': {
queries: {
options: {
apis: [
{
swagger: 'swagger/_queries',
className: 'Model',
moduleName: 'Model', // This is the model and file name
angularjs: true
}
],
dest: 'lib'
},
dist: {
}
}
}
});
###Custom generation
grunt.initConfig({
'swagger-js-codegen': {
queries: {
options: {
apis: [
{
swagger: 'swagger/_queries.json',
moduleName: 'Model' // This is the file name
className: 'Model',
mustache: {
moduleName: 'Model' // This is the model name - it should be repeated here if you want to use it in mustache templates
customParam: 'foo' //some custom param used in mustache templates
},
template: {
class: 'custom-angular-class.mustache',
method: 'custom-method.mustache',
request: 'custom-angular-request.mustache'
},
custom : true
}
],
dest: 'lib'
},
dist: {
}
}
}
});