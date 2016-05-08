openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
gsj

grunt-swagger-js-codegen

by William Candillon
0.4.6 (see all)

Grunt Task for Swagger JS Codegen

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

20

GitHub Stars

17

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

5

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

#Grunt Task for Swagger JS Codegen

Build Status NPM version Code Climate

##Examples ###Nodejs generation See example.

    grunt.initConfig({
        'swagger-js-codegen': {
            queries: {
                options: {
                    apis: [
                        {
                            swagger: 'swagger/_queries',
                            className: 'Model',
                            moduleName: 'Model' // This is the model and file name
                        }
                    ],
                    dest: 'lib'
                },
                dist: {
                }
            }
        }
    });

###Angularjs generation See example.

    grunt.initConfig({
        'swagger-js-codegen': {
            queries: {
                options: {
                    apis: [
                        {
                            swagger: 'swagger/_queries',
                            className: 'Model',
                            moduleName: 'Model', // This is the model and file name
                            angularjs: true
                        }
                    ],
                    dest: 'lib'
                },
                dist: {
                }
            }
        }
    });

###Custom generation

    grunt.initConfig({
        'swagger-js-codegen': {
            queries: {
                options: {
                    apis: [
                        {
                            swagger: 'swagger/_queries.json',
                            moduleName: 'Model' // This is the file name
                            className: 'Model',
                            mustache: {
                                moduleName: 'Model' // This is the model name - it should be repeated here if you want to use it in mustache templates
                                customParam: 'foo'  //some custom param used in mustache templates
                            },
                            template: {
                              class: 'custom-angular-class.mustache',
                              method: 'custom-method.mustache',
                              request: 'custom-angular-request.mustache'
                            },
                            custom : true
                        }
                    ],
                    dest: 'lib'
                },
                dist: {
                }
            }
        }
    });

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial