A Grunt.js plugin that provides easy access to Subversion working copy metadata (svn info).

Getting Started

This plugin requires Grunt ~0.4.0

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-svninfo --save-dev

Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-svninfo' );

That's about it, no configuration necessary.

The "svninfo" task

Overview

In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named svninfo to the data object passed into grunt.initConfig() . Executing the task svninfo would run svn info in the command line and would make the retrieved data available via grunt.config (e.g. <%= svninfo.rev %> ) in your build. The resulting svninfo object has the following structure:

{ "rev" : "321" , "url" : "https://yourproject.unfuddle.com/svn/repo/trunk" , "last" : { "rev" : "321" , "author" : "me" , "date" : "2013-02-10 12:35:30 +0200" }, "repository" : { "root" : "https://yourproject.unfuddle.com/svn/repo" , "id" : "f5d41312-1fa6-4ca6-a93e-e27d7e98fc43" } }

Options

cwd

Type: String

Allows to specify a cwd (current working directory) path for the SVN repository of which to retrieve the information. The default directory is the where you run grunt from ( '.' ).

Example:

svninfo: { options : { cwd : './myproject/ishere' }, ... }

output

Type: String

Allows to specify a custom object that would contain the retrieved and parsed SVN info. Defaults to 'svninfo'. This feature came about to support projects with multiple external dependencies ("extenals"), in which each external would have its own info object instead of having them override each other with each 'info' call.

Name of object can be redefined or specified by the first argument of task (see below).

Example:

svninfo: { options : { output : 'myExternal_svninfo' }, ... }

args

Type: Array

Allows to specify options for svn info command (e.g. target, username, password etc).

Example:

svninfo: { options : { args : [ 'http://some.svn-server.net/repo/project/trunk' , '--username' , 'name' , '--password' , 'pass' ] }, ... }

It is possible to retrieve command options from other option instead of args . It can be done by using the second argument of task (see below).

Task arguments

Two arguments can be passed to the task:

Allows to specify a custom object that would contain the retrieved and parsed SVN info. This argument has priority over the output option. Allows to specify name of options field that contains list of command options. This argument has priority over the args option.

Example:

grunt.initConfig({ svninfo : { options : { abcArgs : [ 'http://some.svn-server.net/repo/abc/trunk' , '--username' , 'name' , '--password' , 'pass' ] }, ... } ... grunt.registerTask( "abcInfo" , [ "svninfo:abc:abcArgs" ]); });

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Grunt.

Release History