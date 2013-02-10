A Grunt.js plugin that provides easy access to Subversion working copy metadata (svn info).
This plugin requires Grunt
~0.4.0
If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:
npm install grunt-svninfo --save-dev
Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-svninfo');
That's about it, no configuration necessary.
In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named
svninfo to the data object passed into
grunt.initConfig().
Executing the task
svninfo would run
svn info in the command line and would make the retrieved data available via grunt.config (e.g.
<%= svninfo.rev %>) in your build.
The resulting
svninfo object has the following structure:
{
"rev": "321",
"url": "https://yourproject.unfuddle.com/svn/repo/trunk",
"last": {
"rev": "321",
"author": "me",
"date": "2013-02-10 12:35:30 +0200"
},
"repository": {
"root": "https://yourproject.unfuddle.com/svn/repo",
"id": "f5d41312-1fa6-4ca6-a93e-e27d7e98fc43"
}
}
Type:
String
Allows to specify a cwd (current working directory) path for the SVN repository of which to retrieve the information. The default directory is the where you run grunt from (
'.').
Example:
svninfo: {
options: {
cwd: './myproject/ishere'
},
...
}
Type:
String
Allows to specify a custom object that would contain the retrieved and parsed SVN info. Defaults to 'svninfo'. This feature came about to support projects with multiple external dependencies ("extenals"), in which each external would have its own info object instead of having them override each other with each 'info' call.
Name of object can be redefined or specified by the first argument of task (see below).
Example:
svninfo: {
options: {
output: 'myExternal_svninfo'
},
...
}
Type:
Array
Allows to specify options for
svn info command (e.g. target, username, password etc).
Example:
svninfo: {
options: {
args: ['http://some.svn-server.net/repo/project/trunk', '--username', 'name', '--password', 'pass']
},
...
}
It is possible to retrieve command options from other option instead of
args.
It can be done by using the second argument of task (see below).
Two arguments can be passed to the task:
output option.
args option.
Example:
grunt.initConfig({
svninfo: {
options: {
abcArgs: ['http://some.svn-server.net/repo/abc/trunk', '--username', 'name', '--password', 'pass']
},
...
}
...
grunt.registerTask("abcInfo", ["svninfo:abc:abcArgs"]);
// or `grunt svninfo:abc:abcArgs` from command line
});
In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Grunt.