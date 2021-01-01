openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
gs

grunt-svgmin

by Sindre Sorhus
6.0.1 (see all)

Minify SVG

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

28.8K

GitHub Stars

436

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

22

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

grunt-svgmin Build Status

Minify SVG using SVGO

Issues with the output should be reported on the SVGO issue tracker.

Install

$ npm install --save-dev grunt-svgmin

Usage

require('load-grunt-tasks')(grunt);

grunt.initConfig({
    svgmin: {
        options: {
            plugins: [
                {
                    removeViewBox: false
                },
                {
                    removeUselessStrokeAndFill: false
                },
                {
                    removeAttrs: {
                        attrs: [
                            'xmlns'
                        ]
                    }
                }
            ]
        },
        dist: {
            files: {
                'dist/unicorn.svg': 'app/unicorn.svg'
            }
        }
    }
});

grunt.registerTask('default', ['svgmin']);

Available Options/Plugins

This module makes use of the standard SVGO plugin architecture. Therefore, to customize SVG optimization, you can disable/enable/configure any SVGO plugins listed at the SVGO repository.

To disable plugins with the gruntfile.js, look for the plugin name at the SVGO repository and copy the plugin name (minus the file extension). Then set its value in the JSON to false in comma-separated objects. To exemplify, here is how the plugins section in the example configuration (illustrated above) might be written with some of the standard SVGO plugins disabled:

plugins: [
    {removeViewBox: false},               // Don't remove the viewbox attribute from the SVG
    {removeUselessStrokeAndFill: false},  // Don't remove Useless Strokes and Fills
    {removeEmptyAttrs: false}             // Don't remove Empty Attributes from the SVG
]

Check each plugin for exports.active = [true/false] to see if the plugin is enabled. Most of the plugins are enabled by default but you may want to prevent a couple, particularly removeUselessStrokeAndFill as that may remove small details with subtracted / extruded complex paths.

To configure specific parameters for a plugin with the gruntfile.js, set its value in the JSON to a params object:

plugins: [
    {
        removeAttrs: {
            attrs: [
                'xmlns'
            ]
        }
    }
]

Check each plugin for exports.params to see if it has default parameters and what they are.

Note

Per-file savings are only printed in verbose mode (grunt svgmin --verbose).

License

MIT © Sindre Sorhus

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial