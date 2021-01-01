Minify SVG using SVGO

Issues with the output should be reported on the SVGO issue tracker.

Install

$ npm install

Usage

require ( 'load-grunt-tasks' )(grunt); grunt.initConfig({ svgmin : { options : { plugins : [ { removeViewBox : false }, { removeUselessStrokeAndFill : false }, { removeAttrs : { attrs : [ 'xmlns' ] } } ] }, dist : { files : { 'dist/unicorn.svg' : 'app/unicorn.svg' } } } }); grunt.registerTask( 'default' , [ 'svgmin' ]);

Available Options/Plugins

This module makes use of the standard SVGO plugin architecture. Therefore, to customize SVG optimization, you can disable/enable/configure any SVGO plugins listed at the SVGO repository.

To disable plugins with the gruntfile.js, look for the plugin name at the SVGO repository and copy the plugin name (minus the file extension). Then set its value in the JSON to false in comma-separated objects. To exemplify, here is how the plugins section in the example configuration (illustrated above) might be written with some of the standard SVGO plugins disabled:

plugins: [ { removeViewBox : false }, { removeUselessStrokeAndFill : false }, { removeEmptyAttrs : false } ]

Check each plugin for exports.active = [true/false] to see if the plugin is enabled. Most of the plugins are enabled by default but you may want to prevent a couple, particularly removeUselessStrokeAndFill as that may remove small details with subtracted / extruded complex paths.

To configure specific parameters for a plugin with the gruntfile.js, set its value in the JSON to a params object:

plugins: [ { removeAttrs : { attrs : [ 'xmlns' ] } } ]

Check each plugin for exports.params to see if it has default parameters and what they are.

Note

Per-file savings are only printed in verbose mode ( grunt svgmin --verbose ).

