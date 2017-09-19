openbase logo
grunt-svg2png

by David Bushell
0.2.8 (see all)

Grunt plugin to rasterize SVG to PNG images using PhantomJS

npm
GitHub
Documentation
167

GitHub Stars

77

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

grunt-svg2png

Grunt plugin to rasterize SVG to PNG images using PhantomJS

Getting Started

This plugin requires Grunt ~0.4.1

// Gruntfile.js configuration
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-svg2png');

grunt.initConfig({
    svg2png: {
        all: {
            // specify files in array format with multiple src-dest mapping
            files: [
                // rasterize all SVG files in "img" and its subdirectories to "img/png"
                { cwd: 'img/', src: ['**/*.svg'], dest: 'img/png/' }
            ]
        }
    }
});

This task works well between SVGO Grunt and Grunt ImageOptim!

Updates

2014-06-23 pulled in path fix and option for use case without terminal. You may need to update your files config to include cwd and dest options.

Created by David Bushell | @dbushell

Copyright © 2013 David Bushell | MIT license

