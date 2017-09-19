Grunt plugin to rasterize SVG to PNG images using PhantomJS

Getting Started

This plugin requires Grunt ~0.4.1

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-svg2png' ); grunt.initConfig({ svg2png : { all : { files : [ { cwd : 'img/' , src : [ '**/*.svg' ], dest : 'img/png/' } ] } } });

This task works well between SVGO Grunt and Grunt ImageOptim!

2014-06-23 pulled in path fix and option for use case without terminal. You may need to update your files config to include cwd and dest options.

Created by David Bushell | @dbushell

Copyright © 2013 David Bushell | MIT license