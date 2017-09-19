Grunt plugin to rasterize SVG to PNG images using PhantomJS
This plugin requires Grunt
~0.4.1
// Gruntfile.js configuration
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-svg2png');
grunt.initConfig({
svg2png: {
all: {
// specify files in array format with multiple src-dest mapping
files: [
// rasterize all SVG files in "img" and its subdirectories to "img/png"
{ cwd: 'img/', src: ['**/*.svg'], dest: 'img/png/' }
]
}
}
});
This task works well between SVGO Grunt and Grunt ImageOptim!
2014-06-23 pulled in path fix and option for use case without terminal. You may need to update your
files config to include
cwd and
dest options.
Created by David Bushell | @dbushell
Copyright © 2013 David Bushell | MIT license