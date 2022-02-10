is a Grunt plugin wrapping around svg-sprite which takes a bunch of SVG files, optimizes them and bakes them into SVG sprites of several types:
<view> elements, useful for foreground images as well,
<defs> element,
<symbol> element
This document covers only Grunt specific installation and configuration aspects. For a full list of features and options, please see the svg-sprite manual.
This plugin requires Grunt
>=0.4.5
If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:
npm install grunt-svg-sprite --save-dev
Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-svg-sprite');
In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named
svg_sprite to the data object passed into
grunt.initConfig().
grunt.initConfig({
svg_sprite: {
options: {
// Task-specific options go here.
},
your_target: {
// Target-specific file lists and/or options go here.
},
}
});
The task-specific
options are optional and affect all defined targets. You may define as many targets (
your_target) as you want.
In the simplest case an «svg_sprite» target looks like this:
your_target: {
src: ['path/to/assets/**/*.svg'],
dest: 'path/to/css/dir',
options: {
// Target-specific options
}
},
However, as the
path/to/assets would become part of the shape IDs, you will most likely want to add a working directory in most cases:
your_target: {
expand: true,
cwd: 'path/to/assets',
src: ['**/*.svg'],
dest: 'path/to/css/dir',
options: {
// Target-specific options
}
},
As target-specific options you may provide a main configuration object as described in the svg-sprite manual. Configuration-wise, svg-sprite and grunt-svg-sprite differ only in one respect:
Type:
String
Default value:
'.'
Instead of being nested inside the
options object, svg-sprite's
dest property gets promoted one level up and becomes part of the Grunt target configuration itself (see examples above).
In this very basic example, mostly default settings will be applied to create a traditional CSS sprite (bundle of SVG sprite and CSS stylesheet).
grunt.initConfig({
svg_sprite: {
basic: {
// Target basics
expand: true,
cwd: 'assets',
src: ['**/*.svg'],
dest: 'out',
// Target options
options: {
mode: {
css: { // Activate the «css» mode
render: {
css: true // Activate CSS output (with default options)
}
}
}
}
}
}
});
The following files and directories are created:
out
`-- css
|-- sprite.css
`-- svg
`-- sprite.css-495d2010.svg
The cryptical looking part in the SVG's file name is the result of svg-sprite's cache busting feature which is enabled by default for CSS sprites. We'll turn this off in the next example.
The following example is a little more complex:
grunt.initConfig({
svg_sprite: {
complex: {
// Target basics
expand: true,
cwd: 'assets',
src: ['**/*.svg'],
dest: 'out',
// Target options
options: {
shape: {
dimension: { // Set maximum dimensions
maxWidth: 32,
maxHeight: 32
},
spacing: { // Add padding
padding: 10
},
dest: 'out/intermediate-svg' // Keep the intermediate files
},
mode: {
view: { // Activate the «view» mode
bust: false,
render: {
scss: true // Activate Sass output (with default options)
}
},
symbol: true // Activate the «symbol» mode
}
}
}
}
});
The following files and directories are created:
out
|-- intermediate-svg
| |-- weather-clear.svg
| |-- weather-snow.svg
| `-- weather-storm.svg
|-- symbol
| `-- svg
| `-- sprite.symbol.svg
`-- view
|-- sprite.scss
`-- svg
`-- sprite.view.svg
For more advanced features like
please refer to the svg-sprite manual.
In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Grunt.
Copyright © 2018 Joschi Kuphal joschi@kuphal.net / @jkphl. grunt-svg-sprite is licensed under the terms of the MIT license. The contained example SVG icons are part of the Tango Icon Library and belong to the Public Domain.