Run sub-projects' grunt tasks. This plugin was inspired by https://gist.github.com/cowboy/3819170.

Getting started

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-subgrunt --save-dev

Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-subgrunt' );

Release notes

For change logs and release notes, see the changelog file.

The "subgrunt" task

Overview

In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named subgrunt to the data object passed into grunt.initConfig() .

grunt.initConfig({ subgrunt : { options : { }, your_target : { options : { }, projects : { } }, }, })

Options

Type: bool

Default value: true

Determines wether npm install will be ran for the sub-project (thus installing dev dependencies).

Type: bool

Default value: false

Requires npm >= 1.3.10

When enabled, runs npm prune --production to clean development dependencies.

Type: string

Default value: 'npm'

The location of the npm executable. Defaults to 'npm' as it should be available in the $PATH environment variable.

Type: bool

Default value: true

When enabled, passes the grunt.options thru to the subgrunt task.

Type: Number

Default value: Number of CPU cores ( require('os').cpus().length ) with a minimum of 2

Limit how many sub-grunt projects are launched concurrently.

Usage examples

grunt.initConfig({ subgrunt : { target0 : { projects : { 'node_modules/module1' : 'default' , 'node_modules/module2' : 'bower:install' } }, target1 : { 'node_modules/module1' : 'default' , 'node_modules/module2' : 'bower:install' }, target2 : { 'node_modules/module1' : [ 'clean' , 'test' ] }, target3 : { 'node_modules/module1' : [ 'clean' , '--myParam="foobar"' , '--verbose' ] }, target4 : [ 'node_modules/module3' , 'node_modules/module4' ], target5 : { options : { npmInstall : false }, projects : { 'sub-projects/my-awesome-module' : 'build:dist' } }, target6 : { options : { npmClean : true }, projects : { 'node_modules/module1' : [ 'preprocess' , 'build' ] } }, target7 : { options : { passGruntFlags : false }, projects : { 'baz' : [ 'foo' , 'bar' ] } } } })

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Grunt.