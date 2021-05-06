Run sub-projects' grunt tasks. This plugin was inspired by https://gist.github.com/cowboy/3819170.
If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:
npm install grunt-subgrunt --save-dev
Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-subgrunt');
For change logs and release notes, see the changelog file.
In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named
subgrunt to the data object passed into
grunt.initConfig().
grunt.initConfig({
subgrunt: {
options: {
// Task-specific options go here.
},
your_target: {
options: {
// Target-specific options
},
projects: {
// Paths to sub-projects' gruntfiles
}
},
},
})
Type:
bool
Default value:
true
Determines wether
npm install will be ran for the sub-project (thus installing dev dependencies).
Type:
bool
Default value:
false
Requires npm >= 1.3.10
When enabled, runs
npm prune --production to clean development dependencies.
Type:
string
Default value:
'npm'
The location of the
npm executable. Defaults to
'npm' as it should be available in the
$PATH environment variable.
Type:
bool
Default value:
true
When enabled, passes the grunt.options thru to the subgrunt task.
Type:
Number
Default value: Number of CPU cores (
require('os').cpus().length) with a minimum of 2
Limit how many sub-grunt projects are launched concurrently.
grunt.initConfig({
subgrunt: {
target0: {
projects: {
// For each of these projects, the specified grunt task will be executed:
'node_modules/module1': 'default',
'node_modules/module2': 'bower:install'
}
},
target1: {
// Without target-specific options, the projects object is optional:
'node_modules/module1': 'default',
'node_modules/module2': 'bower:install'
},
target2: {
// Use an array to run multiple tasks:
'node_modules/module1': [ 'clean', 'test' ]
},
target3: {
// you can use this array to add parameters:
'node_modules/module1': [ 'clean', '--myParam="foobar"', '--verbose' ]
},
target4: [
// Using an array will just execute the 'default' grunt task:
'node_modules/module3',
'node_modules/module4'
],
target5: {
// npm install will not be ran for this target:
options: {
npmInstall: false
},
projects: {
'sub-projects/my-awesome-module': 'build:dist'
}
},
target6: {
// The npm devDependencies will be cleaned out after running the grunt tasks.
options: {
npmClean: true
},
projects: {
'node_modules/module1': [ 'preprocess', 'build' ]
}
},
target7: {
// grunt option flags will not be passed to the subgrunts
options: {
passGruntFlags: false
},
projects: {
'baz': [ 'foo', 'bar' ]
}
}
}
})
In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Grunt.