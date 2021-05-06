openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
gs

grunt-subgrunt

by Bertrand Marron
1.3.0 (see all)

Run sub-projects’ grunt tasks.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.5K

GitHub Stars

42

Maintenance

Last Commit

9mos ago

Contributors

14

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

grunt-subgrunt Circle CI

npm version Travis Dependencies Status Dev Dependencies Status XO code style

Run sub-projects' grunt tasks. This plugin was inspired by https://gist.github.com/cowboy/3819170.

Getting started

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-subgrunt --save-dev

Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-subgrunt');

Release notes

For change logs and release notes, see the changelog file.

The "subgrunt" task

Overview

In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named subgrunt to the data object passed into grunt.initConfig().

grunt.initConfig({
  subgrunt: {
    options: {
      // Task-specific options go here.
    },
    your_target: {
      options: {
        // Target-specific options
      },
      projects: {
        // Paths to sub-projects' gruntfiles
      }
    },
  },
})

Options

options.npmInstall

Type: bool
Default value: true

Determines wether npm install will be ran for the sub-project (thus installing dev dependencies).

options.npmClean

Type: bool
Default value: false
Requires npm >= 1.3.10

When enabled, runs npm prune --production to clean development dependencies.

options.npmPath

Type: string
Default value: 'npm'

The location of the npm executable. Defaults to 'npm' as it should be available in the $PATH environment variable.

options.passGruntFlags

Type: bool
Default value: true

When enabled, passes the grunt.options thru to the subgrunt task.

options.limit

Type: Number
Default value: Number of CPU cores (require('os').cpus().length) with a minimum of 2

Limit how many sub-grunt projects are launched concurrently.

Usage examples

grunt.initConfig({
  subgrunt: {
    target0: {
      projects: {
        // For each of these projects, the specified grunt task will be executed:
        'node_modules/module1': 'default',
        'node_modules/module2': 'bower:install'
      }
    },
    target1: {
      // Without target-specific options, the projects object is optional:
      'node_modules/module1': 'default',
      'node_modules/module2': 'bower:install'
    },
    target2: {
      // Use an array to run multiple tasks:
      'node_modules/module1': [ 'clean', 'test' ]
    },
    target3: {
      // you can use this array to add parameters:
      'node_modules/module1': [ 'clean', '--myParam="foobar"', '--verbose' ]
    },
    target4: [
      // Using an array will just execute the 'default' grunt task:
      'node_modules/module3',
      'node_modules/module4'
    ],
    target5: {
      // npm install will not be ran for this target:
      options: {
        npmInstall: false
      },
      projects: {
        'sub-projects/my-awesome-module': 'build:dist'
      }
    },
    target6: {
      // The npm devDependencies will be cleaned out after running the grunt tasks.
      options: {
        npmClean: true
      },
      projects: {
        'node_modules/module1': [ 'preprocess', 'build' ]
      }
    },
    target7: {
      // grunt option flags will not be passed to the subgrunts
      options: {
        passGruntFlags: false
      },
      projects: {
        'baz': [ 'foo', 'bar' ]
      }
    }
  }
})

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Grunt.

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial