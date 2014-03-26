Analyze your CSS using stylestats.
This plugin requires Grunt
~0.4.1
If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:
npm install grunt-stylestats --save-dev
Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-stylestats');
In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named
stylestats to the data object passed into
grunt.initConfig().
grunt.initConfig({
stylestats: {
options: {
// Task-specific options go here.
},
your_target: {
// Target-specific file lists and/or options go here.
},
},
})
The options are exactly the same as in the stylestats library. Those are the defaults:
{
"size": true,
"gzippedSize": false,
"simplicity": true,
"rules": true,
"selectors": true,
"lowestCohesion": true,
"lowestCohesionSelector": true,
"totalUniqueFontSizes": true,
"uniqueFontSize": true,
"totalUniqueColors": true,
"uniqueColor": true,
"idSelectors": true,
"universalSelectors": true,
"importantKeywords": true,
"mediaQueries": true,
"propertiesCount": 10
}
The most basic example of using grunt-stylestats. Just pass the configuration object a
src property with an array of files to analyze (globbing allowed).
grunt.initConfig({
stylestats: {
src: ['path/to/style.css']
}
});
If you need to configure multiple targets, you can do it this way:
grunt.initConfig({
stylestats: {
dev: {
src: ['src/style.css']
},
dist: {
src: ['dist/style.css']
}
}
});
Custom options, as shown above, are simply passed to the options object (either task-specific or target-specific).
grunt.initConfig({
stylestats: {
options: {
propertiesCount: 3,
mediaQueries: false,
size: false,
totalUniqueColors: false,
totalUniqueFontSizes: false
},
src: ['path/to/style.css']
}
});