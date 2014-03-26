openbase logo
grunt-stylestats

by Tim von Oldenburg
0.1.3

Analyze your CSS using stylestats.

Downloads/wk

346

GitHub Stars

39

Maintenance

Last Commit

8yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

5

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

grunt-stylestats

Analyze your CSS using stylestats.

Getting Started

This plugin requires Grunt ~0.4.1

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-stylestats --save-dev

Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-stylestats');

The "stylestats" task

Overview

In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named stylestats to the data object passed into grunt.initConfig().

grunt.initConfig({
  stylestats: {
    options: {
      // Task-specific options go here.
    },
    your_target: {
      // Target-specific file lists and/or options go here.
    },
  },
})

Options

The options are exactly the same as in the stylestats library. Those are the defaults:

{
  "size": true,
  "gzippedSize": false,
  "simplicity": true,
  "rules": true,
  "selectors": true,
  "lowestCohesion": true,
  "lowestCohesionSelector": true,
  "totalUniqueFontSizes": true,
  "uniqueFontSize": true,
  "totalUniqueColors": true,
  "uniqueColor": true,
  "idSelectors": true,
  "universalSelectors": true,
  "importantKeywords": true,
  "mediaQueries": true,
  "propertiesCount": 10
}

Usage Examples

Basic example

The most basic example of using grunt-stylestats. Just pass the configuration object a src property with an array of files to analyze (globbing allowed).

grunt.initConfig({
  stylestats: {
    src: ['path/to/style.css']
  }
});

Multiple targets

If you need to configure multiple targets, you can do it this way:

grunt.initConfig({
  stylestats: {
    dev: {
      src: ['src/style.css']
    },
    dist: {
      src: ['dist/style.css']
    }
  }
});

Custom options

Custom options, as shown above, are simply passed to the options object (either task-specific or target-specific).

grunt.initConfig({
  stylestats: {
    options: {
      propertiesCount: 3,
      mediaQueries: false,
      size: false,
      totalUniqueColors: false,
      totalUniqueFontSizes: false
    },
    src: ['path/to/style.css']
  }
});

Contributing

  1. Fork
  2. Clone
  3. Fix / Enhance
  4. Commit
  5. Pull Request
  6. Smile :)

