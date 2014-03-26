Analyze your CSS using stylestats.

Getting Started

This plugin requires Grunt ~0.4.1

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-stylestats --save-dev

Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-stylestats' );

The "stylestats" task

Overview

In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named stylestats to the data object passed into grunt.initConfig() .

grunt.initConfig({ stylestats : { options : { }, your_target : { }, }, })

Options

The options are exactly the same as in the stylestats library. Those are the defaults:

{ "size" : true , "gzippedSize" : false , "simplicity" : true , "rules" : true , "selectors" : true , "lowestCohesion" : true , "lowestCohesionSelector" : true , "totalUniqueFontSizes" : true , "uniqueFontSize" : true , "totalUniqueColors" : true , "uniqueColor" : true , "idSelectors" : true , "universalSelectors" : true , "importantKeywords" : true , "mediaQueries" : true , "propertiesCount" : 10 }

Usage Examples

Basic example

The most basic example of using grunt-stylestats. Just pass the configuration object a src property with an array of files to analyze (globbing allowed).

grunt.initConfig({ stylestats : { src : [ 'path/to/style.css' ] } });

Multiple targets

If you need to configure multiple targets, you can do it this way:

grunt.initConfig({ stylestats : { dev : { src : [ 'src/style.css' ] }, dist : { src : [ 'dist/style.css' ] } } });

Custom options

Custom options, as shown above, are simply passed to the options object (either task-specific or target-specific).

grunt.initConfig({ stylestats : { options : { propertiesCount : 3 , mediaQueries : false , size : false , totalUniqueColors : false , totalUniqueFontSizes : false }, src : [ 'path/to/style.css' ] } });

Contributing