Grunt plugin for running stylelint
If this is the first time you're using Grunt, the getting started guide will show you how to get up and running.
Once you have that installed, with a Gruntfile set for your code, you can install the plugin with:
npm install grunt-stylelint stylelint --save-dev
Note that this installs both grunt-stylelint and the stylelint tool itself, which is a peer dependency. If you do not explicitly depend on stylelint in your
package.json file and do not have it available, grunt-stylelint will not work. Modern versions of npm will warn you of such unmet peer dependencies.
In your Gruntfile, add the line:
grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-stylelint' );
stylelint task
Run this task with the
grunt stylelint command.
You can specify the targets and options for the task using the normal Grunt configuration – see Grunt's guide on how to configure tasks in general.
For more explanations of the lint errors stylelint will throw at you please visit http://stylelint.io/.
In this example, running
grunt stylelint:all (or
grunt stylelint because
stylelint is a multi task) will lint the project's CSS and Sass files in the
css and
sass directories and their subdirectories, using the default stylelint options or the options specified in the
.stylelintrc in the root of the project. For an example config see http://stylelint.io/user-guide/example-config/.
// Project configuration.
grunt.initConfig({
stylelint: {
all: ['css/**/*.css', 'sass/**/*.scss']
}
});
A full set of config with default options would be:
// Project configuration.
grunt.initConfig( {
stylelint: {
options: {
configFile: '.stylelintrc',
formatter: 'string',
ignoreDisables: false,
failOnError: true,
outputFile: '',
reportNeedlessDisables: false,
fix: false,
syntax: ''
},
src: [
'src/**/*.{css,less,scss}',
…,
'!src/badstyles/*.css'
]
}
}
The
options object is passed through to
stylelint. Options you may wish to set are:
Type:
function or
string
Default value:
"string"
Values:
"string"|
"verbose"|
"json"
In which output format would you like results. If
grunt is run with
--verbose and this is not explicitly set, it will act as though you passed in
"verbose".
Type:
boolean
Default value:
false
Whether to ignore inline comments that disable stylelint.
Type:
string
Output the report to a file.
Type:
boolean
Default value:
false
Whether to ignore inline comments that disable stylelint and report which ones did not block a lint warning.
Type:
boolean
Default value:
true
Whether to fail if stylelint detects an error.
Type:
boolean
Default value:
false
Automatically fix, where possible, violations reported by rules. If
grunt is run with
--fix and this is not explicitly set, it will be set to
true.
Type:
string
Values:
"scss"|
"less"|
"sugarss"
Which syntax standard should be used to parse source stylesheets. If this is unset,
stylelint will attempt to guess which syntax is used by the files' extensions.