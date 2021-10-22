Grunt plugin for running stylelint

Getting started

If this is the first time you're using Grunt, the getting started guide will show you how to get up and running.

Once you have that installed, with a Gruntfile set for your code, you can install the plugin with:

npm install grunt-stylelint stylelint --save-dev

Note that this installs both grunt-stylelint and the stylelint tool itself, which is a peer dependency. If you do not explicitly depend on stylelint in your package.json file and do not have it available, grunt-stylelint will not work. Modern versions of npm will warn you of such unmet peer dependencies.

In your Gruntfile, add the line:

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-stylelint' );

Running and configuring stylelint task

Run this task with the grunt stylelint command.

You can specify the targets and options for the task using the normal Grunt configuration – see Grunt's guide on how to configure tasks in general.

For more explanations of the lint errors stylelint will throw at you please visit http://stylelint.io/.

Usage examples

Example simple config

In this example, running grunt stylelint:all (or grunt stylelint because stylelint is a multi task) will lint the project's CSS and Sass files in the css and sass directories and their subdirectories, using the default stylelint options or the options specified in the .stylelintrc in the root of the project. For an example config see http://stylelint.io/user-guide/example-config/.

grunt.initConfig({ stylelint : { all : [ 'css/**/*.css' , 'sass/**/*.scss' ] } });

Example full config

A full set of config with default options would be:

grunt.initConfig( { stylelint : { options : { configFile : '.stylelintrc' , formatter : 'string' , ignoreDisables : false , failOnError : true , outputFile : '' , reportNeedlessDisables : false , fix : false , syntax : '' }, src : [ 'src/**/*.{css,less,scss}' , …, '!src/badstyles/*.css' ] } }

Options

The options object is passed through to stylelint . Options you may wish to set are:

formatter

Type: function or string Default value: "string" Values: "string" | "verbose" | "json"

In which output format would you like results. If grunt is run with --verbose and this is not explicitly set, it will act as though you passed in "verbose" .

ignoreDisables

Type: boolean Default value: false

Whether to ignore inline comments that disable stylelint.

outputFile

Type: string

Output the report to a file.

reportNeedlessDisables

Type: boolean Default value: false

Whether to ignore inline comments that disable stylelint and report which ones did not block a lint warning.

failOnError

Type: boolean Default value: true

Whether to fail if stylelint detects an error.

fix

Type: boolean Default value: false

Automatically fix, where possible, violations reported by rules. If grunt is run with --fix and this is not explicitly set, it will be set to true .

syntax

Type: string Values: "scss" | "less" | "sugarss"