If you are looking for a replacement and are using kss or styledocco see below.
Universal CSS styleguide generator for grunt. Easily integrate Styledocco or KSS styleguide generation into your development workflow.
|Framework
|Preprocessor
|Templates
|styledocco
|Less, Sass
|Default template provided by styledocco is used
|kss-node
|Less
|Custom templates can be used
If you haven't used grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide.
From the same directory as your project's Gruntfile and package.json, install this plugin with the following command:
npm install grunt-styleguide --save-dev
Once that's done, add this line to your project's Gruntfile:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-styleguide');
If the plugin has been installed correctly, running
grunt --help at the command line should list the newly-installed plugin's task or tasks. In addition, the plugin should be listed in package.json as a
devDependency, which ensures that it will be installed whenever the
npm install command is run.
In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named
styleguide to the data object passed into
grunt.initConfig().
grunt.initConfig({
styleguide: {
options: {
// global options
},
your_target: {
options: {
// task options
},
files: {
// files to process
}
}
}
})
An example configuration can be viewed here
By default grunt-styleguide will attempt to rationalize options for each of the styleguide frameworks supported depending upon the features available to the framework in use.
|Key
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
|framework
|String, object, function (*)
|styledocco
|No
|Details about the styleguide framework
|name
|String
|undefined
|No
|Title of the styleguide
|template
|Object
|Template bundled with framework
|No
|Details of the templates to use for rendering if supported
|files
|Object, String, Array
|undefined
|Yes
|Details of the templates to use for rendering if supported
Should you wish to pass additional options which are supported by a framework then these can be passed as an options as part of the framework object.
styleguide: {
dist: {
options: {
framework: {
name: 'framework_name',
options: {
'somearg': 'somevalue',
'someflag: true
}
}
},
files: {
'path/to/dest': 'path/to/source'
}
}
}
Depending upon the framework, it may be possible to also pass templates to use for rending a styleguide.
styleguide: {
dist: {
options: {
template: {
src: 'path/to/templates',
include: ['path/of/resources/to/include']
}
},
files: {
'path/to/dest': 'path/to/source'
}
}
}
|Key
|Type
|Required
|Description
|src
|String
|No
|Location of the template to use
|include
|String, Array
|No
|Resources to include
Depending upon the framework you wish to use example templates can be found in:
node_modules/grunt-styleguide/templates/<framwork.name>/templates
A generic template is provide also:
node_modules/grunt-styleguide/templates/generic
Copy these to a location which is part of your project and modify your gruntfile to support your individual requirements.
By default grunt-styleguide will determine the CSS preprocessor to use by evaluating the selected source files. This value will be passed as an option to framework and if supported will be used by it.
In this example a styleguide will be generated using the default generator,
styledocco. Guides will be created for css/scss located within the core and plugins directory and output them to the appropriate destination specified.
grunt.initConfig({
styleguide: {
dist: {
files: {
'docs/core': 'stylesheets/sass/core/*.scss',
'docs/plugins': 'stylesheets/sass/plugins/*.scss'
}
}
}
});
In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using grunt.
0.2.11 | Updated styledocco dependency (#16)
0.2.10 | KSS fix (#15)
0.2.9 | Simplify styledocco plugin
0.2.7 | Cumulative fixes (Issues #18, #14, #11) [ sorry for the delay ]
