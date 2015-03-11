openbase logo
grunt-styleguide

by Jonathan Barnett
0.2.17 (see all)

Universal CSS styleguide generator for grunt. Easily integrate Styledocco or KSS styleguide generation into your development workflow.

Deprecated!
Nolonger actively maintained. See http://github.com/indieisaconcept/grunt-styleguide for more detail

Readme

Please note grunt-styleguide is no longer actively maintained. If you would like to maintain please raise an issue.

If you are looking for a replacement and are using kss or styledocco see below.

grunt-styleguide

NPM

Frameworks

Supported

Framework Preprocessor Templates
styledocco Less, Sass Default template provided by styledocco is used
kss-node Less Custom templates can be used

Getting Started

If you haven't used grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide.

From the same directory as your project's Gruntfile and package.json, install this plugin with the following command:

npm install grunt-styleguide --save-dev

Once that's done, add this line to your project's Gruntfile:

grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-styleguide');

If the plugin has been installed correctly, running grunt --help at the command line should list the newly-installed plugin's task or tasks. In addition, the plugin should be listed in package.json as a devDependency, which ensures that it will be installed whenever the npm install command is run.

The "styleguide" task

Overview

In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named styleguide to the data object passed into grunt.initConfig().

grunt.initConfig({

  styleguide: {

    options: {
      // global options
    },

    your_target: {

        options: {
            // task options
        },

        files: {
            // files to process
        }

    }

  }

})

An example configuration can be viewed here

Options

By default grunt-styleguide will attempt to rationalize options for each of the styleguide frameworks supported depending upon the features available to the framework in use.

Defaults
Key Type Default Required Description
framework String, object, function (*) styledocco No Details about the styleguide framework
name String undefined No Title of the styleguide
template Object Template bundled with framework No Details of the templates to use for rendering if supported
files Object, String, Array undefined Yes Details of the templates to use for rendering if supported

* See extending grunt-styleguide

Framework Options

Should you wish to pass additional options which are supported by a framework then these can be passed as an options as part of the framework object.

styleguide: {

    dist: {

        options: {

            framework: {
                name: 'framework_name',
                options: {
                    'somearg': 'somevalue',
                    'someflag: true
                }
            }

        },

        files: {
            'path/to/dest': 'path/to/source'
        }

    }

}

Template Options

Depending upon the framework, it may be possible to also pass templates to use for rending a styleguide.

styleguide: {

    dist: {

        options: {

            template: {
                src: 'path/to/templates',
                include: ['path/of/resources/to/include']
            }

        },

        files: {
            'path/to/dest': 'path/to/source'
        }

    }

}
Key Type Required Description
src String No Location of the template to use
include String, Array No Resources to include

Depending upon the framework you wish to use example templates can be found in:

node_modules/grunt-styleguide/templates/<framwork.name>/templates

A generic template is provide also:

node_modules/grunt-styleguide/templates/generic

Copy these to a location which is part of your project and modify your gruntfile to support your individual requirements.

CSS Preprocessors

By default grunt-styleguide will determine the CSS preprocessor to use by evaluating the selected source files. This value will be passed as an option to framework and if supported will be used by it.

Usage Examples

Default Options

In this example a styleguide will be generated using the default generator, styledocco. Guides will be created for css/scss located within the core and plugins directory and output them to the appropriate destination specified.

grunt.initConfig({

  styleguide: {

    dist: {

        files: {
          'docs/core': 'stylesheets/sass/core/*.scss',
          'docs/plugins': 'stylesheets/sass/plugins/*.scss'
        }

    }

  }

});

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using grunt.

Release History

  • 0.2.17

    • Fix KssStateGenerator ( @stickel )

  • 0.2.16

    • Remove direct dependency upon grunt-lib-contrib
    • Readme fix ( @firehist )
    • Readme fix ( @ryanmargheriti )
    • Readme fix ( @andrew-luhring )

  • 0.2.15

    • Dependencies updates ( @shinnn )
    • Move helper out of tasks directory to avoid "No tasks were registered or unregistered." warning ( @princed )
    • Config example error fixes ( @levito )

  • 0.2.14

    • Lock version of styledocco ( @jreading )

  • 0.2.13

    • Relativize absolute paths
    • Rewrite findBasePath function ( @mikedingjan )
    • Update Grunt getting started docs url ( @iamblue )
    • It's Sass, not SASS ( @kaelig )

  • 0.2.12

    • Cleanup release history
    • Use inherited version of LESS ( @pokornyr )
    • Small documentation typo ( @simonwjackson )

  • 0.2.11 | Updated styledocco dependency (#16)

  • 0.2.10 | KSS fix (#15)

  • 0.2.9 | Simplify styledocco plugin

  • 0.2.8

    • Updated styledocco dependencies
    • Added Stylus

  • 0.2.7 | Cumulative fixes (Issues #18, #14, #11) [ sorry for the delay ]

  • 0.2.6 | Minor code tweaks to resolve some user issues

  • 0.2.5 | Node.js ~0.10.0 compatibility

  • 0.2.4 | Pass local less path to styledocco

  • 0.2.3 | Styleguide nolonger uses custom node-kss fork (includes nolonger supported for KSS beware)

  • 0.2.2 | Grunt 0.4.0 support (~0.3.0 no longer supported)

  • 0.2.1 | Minor bug fix

  • 0.2.0

    • Revised documentation
    • Revised options structure
    • Introduced template options
    • Introduced node-kss

  • 0.1.1

    • Travis support
    • Grunt compatibility tweaks

  • 0.1.0 | Initial Release

