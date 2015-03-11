Please note grunt-styleguide is no longer actively maintained. If you would like to maintain please raise an issue.

If you are looking for a replacement and are using kss or styledocco see below.

Universal CSS styleguide generator for grunt. Easily integrate Styledocco or KSS styleguide generation into your development workflow.

Frameworks

Supported

Framework Preprocessor Templates styledocco Less, Sass Default template provided by styledocco is used kss-node Less Custom templates can be used

Getting Started

If you haven't used grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide.

From the same directory as your project's Gruntfile and package.json, install this plugin with the following command:

npm install grunt-styleguide --save-dev

Once that's done, add this line to your project's Gruntfile:

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-styleguide' );

If the plugin has been installed correctly, running grunt --help at the command line should list the newly-installed plugin's task or tasks. In addition, the plugin should be listed in package.json as a devDependency , which ensures that it will be installed whenever the npm install command is run.

The "styleguide" task

Overview

In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named styleguide to the data object passed into grunt.initConfig() .

grunt .initConfig ({ styleguide : { options : { }, your_target : { options : { }, files : { } } } })

An example configuration can be viewed here

Options

By default grunt-styleguide will attempt to rationalize options for each of the styleguide frameworks supported depending upon the features available to the framework in use.

Defaults

Key Type Default Required Description framework String, object, function (*) styledocco No Details about the styleguide framework name String undefined No Title of the styleguide template Object Template bundled with framework No Details of the templates to use for rendering if supported files Object, String, Array undefined Yes Details of the templates to use for rendering if supported

Framework Options

Should you wish to pass additional options which are supported by a framework then these can be passed as an options as part of the framework object.

styleguide : { dist : { options : { framework : { name : 'framework_name' , options : { 'somearg' : 'somevalue' , ' someflag : true } } }, files : { 'path/to/dest' : 'path/to/source' } } }

Template Options

Depending upon the framework, it may be possible to also pass templates to use for rending a styleguide.

styleguide : { dist : { options : { template : { src : 'path/to/templates' , include : [ 'path/of/resources/to/include' ] } }, files : { 'path/to/dest' : 'path/to/source' } } }

Key Type Required Description src String No Location of the template to use include String, Array No Resources to include

Depending upon the framework you wish to use example templates can be found in:

node_modules/grunt-styleguide/templates/<framwork.name>/templates

A generic template is provide also:

node_modules/grunt-styleguide/templates/generic

Copy these to a location which is part of your project and modify your gruntfile to support your individual requirements.

CSS Preprocessors

By default grunt-styleguide will determine the CSS preprocessor to use by evaluating the selected source files. This value will be passed as an option to framework and if supported will be used by it.

Usage Examples

Default Options

In this example a styleguide will be generated using the default generator, styledocco . Guides will be created for css/scss located within the core and plugins directory and output them to the appropriate destination specified.

grunt .initConfig ({ styleguide : { dist: { files: { 'docs/core' : 'stylesheets/sass/core/*.scss' , 'docs/plugins' : 'stylesheets/sass/plugins/*.scss' } } } });

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using grunt.

Release History