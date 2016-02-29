StyleDocco generates documentation and style guide documents from your stylesheets.
DEPRICATION NOTICE: this project hasn't been maintained and updated for a while now. Please use as is and send PRs if you need changes.
This plugin requires Grunt
~0.4.1
If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:
npm install grunt-styledocco --save-dev
Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-styledocco');
Run this task with the
grunt styledocco command.
StyleDocco generates documentation and style guide documents from your stylesheets.
Stylesheet comments will be parsed through Markdown and displayed in a generated HTML document. You can write HTML code prefixed with 4 spaces or between code fences (```) in your comments, and StyleDocco show a preview with the styles applied, and displays the example HTML code.
The previews are rendered in a resizable iframes to make it easy to demonstrate responsive designs at different viewport sizes.
If you don't have a global install of StyleDocco which can be achieved by
npm install -g styledocco , you need to specify options.cmd to the binary you want to use.
Type:
String
Default value:
Styledocco
The name of the project.
Type:
String
Default value:
null
Include specified CSS and/or JavaScript files in the previews. (ex:
["mysite.css", "app.js"])
Type:
String
Default value:
null
A custom preprocessor command (ex:
"~/bin/lessc").
Type:
String
Default value:
styledocco
A custom Styledocco command (ex:
"./node_modules/.bin/styledocco").
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
false
Show log messages when generating the documentation.
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
false
Do not minify the code.
Note: Styledocco only takes in one
path/to/docs and one
path/to/styles argument so you can only use single static file mapping!
grunt.initConfig({
styledocco: {
dist: {
options: {
name: 'My Project'
},
files: {
'path/to/docs': 'path/to/styles'
}
}
}
});
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-styledocco');
grunt.registerTask('default', ['styledocco']);
grunt.initConfig({
styledocco: {
dist: {
options: {
name: 'My Project'
},
files: {
'path/to/docs1': 'path/to/styles1',
'path/to/docs2': 'path/to/styles2'
}
}
}
});
Check out the StyleDocco Website for further reading.
In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Grunt.
git checkout -b my-new-feature)
git commit -am 'Add some feature')
git push origin my-new-feature)
Copyright (c) We Are Interactive under the MIT license.