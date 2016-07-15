A Grunt plugin for setting up a Stubby mock server based on YAML/JSON/JS configuration files
This plugin requires Grunt
~0.4.1
If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:
npm install grunt-stubby --save-dev
Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-stubby');
grunt.initConfig({
stubby: {
stubsServer: {
// note the array collection instead of an object
files: [{
src: [ 'mocks/*.{json,yaml,js}' ]
}]
}
}
})
grunt.initConfig({
stubby: {
stubsServer: {
options: {
callback: function (server, options) {
server.get(1, function (err, endpoint) {
if (!err)
console.log(endpoint);
});
},
stubs: 8000,
tls: 8443,
admin: 8010
},
// note the array collection instead of an object
files: [{
src: [ 'mocks/*.{json,yaml,js}' ]
}]
}
}
})
Type:
Number
Default value:
8882
Port number to run the stubs portal
Type:
Number
Default value:
7443
Port number to run the stubs portal over https
Type:
Number
Default value:
8889
Port number to run the admin portal
Type:
Array/Object
Default value:
null
JavaScript Object/Array containing endpoint data. This option will be automatically filled from the JSON/YAML config files, however you can additionally add a customized data
Type:
String
Default value:
localhost
Address/hostname at which to run stubby
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
false
When you use the 'file' property for the request/response config Objects, enabling this options the data file path is relative to the the config file where it has been declared.
Type:
String
Default value:
null
Path to keyfile contents (in PEM format)
Type:
String
Default value:
null
Certificate file path contents (in PEM format)
Type:
String
Default value:
null
Pfx file path contents (mutually exclusive with key/cert options)
Type:
String
Default value:
null
Filename to monitor and load as stubby's data when changes occur
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
true
Pass in false to have console output (if available)
Type:
Function
Default value:
null
Callback function when the server starts successfully. The passed arguments are:
server - The Stubby server instance object
options - The server config options object
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
false
Run the task in a persistent keep-alive server mode. Other tasks not will run until the Stubby server stops
In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style.
Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Grunt.
Clone the repository
$ git clone https://github.com/h2non/grunt-stubby.git && cd grunt-stubby
Install dependencies
$ npm install
Run tests
$ npm test
Under MIT license