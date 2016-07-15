openbase logo
grunt-stubby

by Tom
0.2.1 (see all)

Grunt task to setup a stub/mock server based on JSON/YAML/JS configuration files

Overview

Readme

Grunt Stubby Build Status Dependency Status

A Grunt plugin for setting up a Stubby mock server based on YAML/JSON/JS configuration files

Getting Started

This plugin requires Grunt ~0.4.1

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-stubby --save-dev

Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-stubby');

The "stubby" task

Usage Examples

Default Options

grunt.initConfig({
  stubby: {
    stubsServer: {
      // note the array collection instead of an object
      files: [{
        src: [ 'mocks/*.{json,yaml,js}' ]
      }]
    }
  }
})

Custom Options

grunt.initConfig({
  stubby: {
    stubsServer: {
      options: {
        callback: function (server, options) {
          server.get(1, function (err, endpoint) {
            if (!err)
             console.log(endpoint);
          });
        },
        stubs: 8000,
        tls: 8443,
        admin: 8010
      },
      // note the array collection instead of an object
      files: [{
        src: [ 'mocks/*.{json,yaml,js}' ]
      }]
    }
  }
})

Options

options.stubs

Type: Number Default value: 8882

Port number to run the stubs portal

options.tls

Type: Number Default value: 7443

Port number to run the stubs portal over https

options.admin

Type: Number Default value: 8889

Port number to run the admin portal

options.data

Type: Array/Object Default value: null

JavaScript Object/Array containing endpoint data. This option will be automatically filled from the JSON/YAML config files, however you can additionally add a customized data

options.location

Type: String Default value: localhost

Address/hostname at which to run stubby

options.relativeFilesPath

Type: Boolean Default value: false

When you use the 'file' property for the request/response config Objects, enabling this options the data file path is relative to the the config file where it has been declared.

options.key

Type: String Default value: null

Path to keyfile contents (in PEM format)

options.cert

Type: String Default value: null

Certificate file path contents (in PEM format)

options.pfx

Type: String Default value: null

Pfx file path contents (mutually exclusive with key/cert options)

options.watch

Type: String Default value: null

Filename to monitor and load as stubby's data when changes occur

options.mute

Type: Boolean Default value: true

Pass in false to have console output (if available)

options.callback

Type: Function Default value: null

Callback function when the server starts successfully. The passed arguments are:

  • server - The Stubby server instance object
  • options - The server config options object

options.persistent

Type: Boolean Default value: false

Run the task in a persistent keep-alive server mode. Other tasks not will run until the Stubby server stops

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style.

Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Grunt.

Testing

Clone the repository

$ git clone https://github.com/h2non/grunt-stubby.git && cd grunt-stubby

Install dependencies

$ npm install

Run tests

$ npm test

Release History

  • 0.1.4 23.09.2013
    • Added persisten task option
  • 0.1.3 18.09.2013
    • Added support to obtain relative paths from config file directory for the request/response data files
  • 0.1.2 13.09.2013
    • Added support to JavaScript sources configuration files
    • Detect and use full paths
  • 0.1.1 09.09.2013
    • Removed basePath files option
  • 0.1.0 01.09.2013
    • Initial release

TODO

You miss something? Open an issue or PR!

License

Under MIT license

