Grunt Stubby

A Grunt plugin for setting up a Stubby mock server based on YAML/JSON/JS configuration files

Getting Started

This plugin requires Grunt ~0.4.1

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-stubby --save-dev

Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-stubby' );

The "stubby" task

Usage Examples

Default Options

grunt.initConfig({ stubby : { stubsServer : { files : [{ src : [ 'mocks/*.{json,yaml,js}' ] }] } } })

Custom Options

grunt.initConfig({ stubby : { stubsServer : { options : { callback : function ( server, options ) { server.get( 1 , function ( err, endpoint ) { if (!err) console .log(endpoint); }); }, stubs : 8000 , tls : 8443 , admin : 8010 }, files : [{ src : [ 'mocks/*.{json,yaml,js}' ] }] } } })

Options

Type: Number Default value: 8882

Port number to run the stubs portal

Type: Number Default value: 7443

Port number to run the stubs portal over https

Type: Number Default value: 8889

Port number to run the admin portal

Type: Array/Object Default value: null

JavaScript Object/Array containing endpoint data. This option will be automatically filled from the JSON/YAML config files, however you can additionally add a customized data

Type: String Default value: localhost

Address/hostname at which to run stubby

Type: Boolean Default value: false

When you use the 'file' property for the request/response config Objects, enabling this options the data file path is relative to the the config file where it has been declared.

Type: String Default value: null

Path to keyfile contents (in PEM format)

Type: String Default value: null

Certificate file path contents (in PEM format)

Type: String Default value: null

Pfx file path contents (mutually exclusive with key/cert options)

Type: String Default value: null

Filename to monitor and load as stubby's data when changes occur

Type: Boolean Default value: true

Pass in false to have console output (if available)

Type: Function Default value: null

Callback function when the server starts successfully. The passed arguments are:

server - The Stubby server instance object

- The Stubby server instance object options - The server config options object

Type: Boolean Default value: false

Run the task in a persistent keep-alive server mode. Other tasks not will run until the Stubby server stops

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style.

Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Grunt.

Testing

Clone the repository

git clone https://github.com/h2non/grunt-stubby.git && cd grunt-stubby

Install dependencies

npm install

Run tests

npm test

Release History

0.1.4 23.09.2013 Added persisten task option

23.09.2013 0.1.3 18.09.2013 Added support to obtain relative paths from config file directory for the request/response data files

18.09.2013 0.1.2 13.09.2013 Added support to JavaScript sources configuration files Detect and use full paths

13.09.2013 0.1.1 09.09.2013 Removed basePath files option

09.09.2013 0.1.0 01.09.2013 Initial release

01.09.2013

TODO

You miss something? Open an issue or PR!

License

Under MIT license