openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

grunt-stryker

by stryker-mutator
5.5.1 (see all)

Mutation testing for JavaScript and friends

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

23

GitHub Stars

2.1K

Maintenance

Last Commit

7d ago

Contributors

112

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Mutation testing badge Build Status NPM Node version Slack Chat

Stryker

StrykerJS

Professor X: For someone who hates mutants... you certainly keep some strange company. William Stryker: Oh, they serve their purpose... as long as they can be controlled.

Welcome to StrykerJS's monorepo. This is where all official stryker packages are maintained. If you're new to monorepos: don't be scared. You'll find the packages in the packages folder.

If you're interested in why we chose a monorepo, please read babeljs's design document about monorepos. We use it for the same reasons as they do.

Introduction

For an introduction to mutation testing and Stryker's features, see stryker-mutator.io.

Getting started

Please follow the quickstart on the website.

For small js projects, you can try the following command:

npm install --save-dev @stryker-mutator/core
# Only for small projects:
npx stryker run

It will run stryker with default values:

  • Uses npm test as your test command
  • Searches for files to mutate in the lib and src directories

Usage

$ npx stryker <command> [options] [configFile]

See usage on stryker-mutator.io

Supported mutators

See our website for the list of currently supported mutators.

Configuration

See configuration on stryker-mutator.io.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial