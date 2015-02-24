Mobile-first CSS Fallback
grunt-stripmq is a Grunt task to generate a fallback version of your fancy mobile first stylesheet. Since IE8 and lower dont support media queries, you can use a javascript library like respond.js to enable this, or generate a fallback version on build-time with this task.
Here's the workflow:
grunt-stripmq
This plugin requires Grunt
~0.4.0, and is available on npmjs.org
npm install grunt-stripmq --save-dev
Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-stripmq');
In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named
stripmq to the data object passed into
grunt.initConfig().
grunt.initConfig({
stripmq: {
//Viewport options
options: {
width: 1000,
type: 'screen'
},
all: {
files: {
//follows the pattern 'destination': ['source']
'css/app-old-ie.css': ['css/app.css']
}
}
}
});
Some mobile-first CSS that manipulates the background based on the viewport's width.
body {
background: url('mobile-background.png');
margin: 100px;
}
/* Change the background for tablets */
@media screen and (min-width: 640px) {
body {
background: url('tablet-background.png');
margin: 120px;
}
}
/* Change the background again for desktop and increase the font-size */
@media (min-width: 900px) {
body {
background: url('desktop-background.png');
font-size: 120%;
}
}
/* If it's a monochrome screen, show a black background */
@media (monochrome) {
body {
background: black;
}
}
Note how the media queries were removed. The
monochrome media query did not match the default
options that were passed in, and were therefore discarded.
body {
margin: 120px;
background: url(desktop-background.png);
font-size: 120%;
}
In your
index.html, add in conditional comments to serve
app-old-ie.css to old IE browsers, and your mobile-first styles to modern browsers that support media queries.
<!--[if lt IE 9]><link rel="stylesheet" href="app-old-ie.css"><![endif]-->
<!--[if gt IE 8]><!--><link rel="stylesheet" href="app.css"><!--<![endif]-->
Here's what the
stripmq task does under the hood:
source.css files and copies over all default CSS rules to the
destination.css file
options (more on this below)
destination.css file in the same place
destination.css file.
The
options object is used to specify a "viewport" that you want your old IE users to see. The media queries in your mobile-first stylesheet will be compared against the properties of the
options object.
The
options follows the W3C Recommendations for CSS3 Media Queries and CSS3 Values and Units. It supports all of the Media Features and will properly convert values to a common unit before comparing them.
Type:
String
Default value:
"screen"
Type:
Integer
Default value:
1024
If you pass in a number, the unit is assumed to be
px. The following units are also supported:
em,
rem,
cm,
mm,
in,
pt, and
pc.
Type:
Integer
Default value: Defaults to
options.width if provided,
1024 otherwise
Type:
Integer
Default value:
768
Type:
Integer
Default value: Defaults to
options.height if provided,
768 otherwise
Type:
String
Default value:
"1dppx"
This property also supports other resolution units.
Type:
String
Default value:
"landscape"
Type:
String
Default value: Defaults to
options.width/options.height if both are provided,
1024/768 otherwise.
Type:
Integer
Default value:
3
In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Grunt.