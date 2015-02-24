Mobile-first CSS Fallback

grunt-stripmq is a Grunt task to generate a fallback version of your fancy mobile first stylesheet. Since IE8 and lower dont support media queries, you can use a javascript library like respond.js to enable this, or generate a fallback version on build-time with this task.

Here's the workflow:

Write Mobile-first CSS Generate Desktop Fallback for IE < 9 with grunt-stripmq Old IE Users see the desktop version of your mobile-first website Profit!

Getting Started

This plugin requires Grunt ~0.4.0 , and is available on npmjs.org

npm install grunt-stripmq --save-dev

Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-stripmq');

The "stripmq" task

Overview

In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named stripmq to the data object passed into grunt.initConfig() .

grunt.initConfig({ stripmq : { options : { width : 1000 , type : 'screen' }, all : { files : { 'css/app-old-ie.css' : [ 'css/app.css' ] } } } });

Demo

Some mobile-first CSS that manipulates the background based on the viewport's width.

body { background : url ( 'mobile-background.png' ); margin : 100px ; } @ media screen and (min-width: 640px ) { body { background : url ( 'tablet-background.png' ); margin : 120px ; } } @ media (min-width: 900px ) { body { background : url ( 'desktop-background.png' ); font-size : 120% ; } } @ media (monochrome) { body { background : black; } }

app-old-ie.css (generated by grunt-stripmq)

Note how the media queries were removed. The monochrome media query did not match the default options that were passed in, and were therefore discarded.

body { margin : 120px ; background : url (desktop-background.png); font-size : 120% ; }

In your index.html , add in conditional comments to serve app-old-ie.css to old IE browsers, and your mobile-first styles to modern browsers that support media queries.

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "app.css" >

How it works

Here's what the stripmq task does under the hood:

It parses your source.css files and copies over all default CSS rules to the destination.css file

files and copies over all default CSS rules to the file When it encounters a media query, it parses the media query using css-mediaquery

It compares the parsed media query to the JavaScript object that you pass into options (more on this below) If the comparison passes, it unwraps all the rules from the media query and adds them to destination.css file in the same place If the comparison fails, it ignores all the rules within the media query

(more on this below) Cleans the CSS with clean-css, by merging selectors and properties.

It outputs the destination.css file.

Options

The options object is used to specify a "viewport" that you want your old IE users to see. The media queries in your mobile-first stylesheet will be compared against the properties of the options object.

The options follows the W3C Recommendations for CSS3 Media Queries and CSS3 Values and Units. It supports all of the Media Features and will properly convert values to a common unit before comparing them.

Type: String Default value: "screen"

Type: Integer Default value: 1024

If you pass in a number, the unit is assumed to be px . The following units are also supported: em , rem , cm , mm , in , pt , and pc .

Type: Integer Default value: Defaults to options.width if provided, 1024 otherwise

Type: Integer Default value: 768

Type: Integer Default value: Defaults to options.height if provided, 768 otherwise

Type: String Default value: "1dppx"

This property also supports other resolution units.

Type: String Default value: "landscape"

Type: String Default value: Defaults to options.width/options.height if both are provided, 1024/768 otherwise.

Type: Integer Default value: 3

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Grunt.