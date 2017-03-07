openbase logo
grunt-stripcomments

by Jonathan Jones
0.7.2 (see all)

removes single line "//" style comments and multiline "/** */" style comments from code

Overview

Readme

grunt-stripcomments

Build Status Dependency Status CircleCI

Remove comments from code

Getting Started

This plugin requires Grunt =>0.4.0

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-stripcomments --save-dev

Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-stripcomments');

The "comments" task

Overview

In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named comments to the data object passed into grunt.initConfig().

grunt.initConfig({
  comments: {
    your_target: {
      // Target-specific file lists and/or options go here.
      options: {
          singleline: true,
          multiline: true,
          keepSpecialComments: false
      },
      src: [ 'src/*.js'] // files to remove comments from
    },
  },
});

Options

options.keepSpecialComments

Type: Boolean Default value: true

Determines whether or not to remove comments starting with /*!.

Note: NO special comments should be removed if the code is not yours. Special comments are used as attribution and you should consult with the authors before even considering stripping them from the source.

options.singleline

Type: Boolean Default value: true

Determines whether or not to remove single line comments

options.multiline

Type: Boolean Default value: true

Determines whether or not to remove multi line comments

Usage Examples

grunt.initConfig({
  comments: {
    js: {
      options: {
        singleline: true,
        multiline: false
      },
      src: [ 'src/*.js' ]
    },
    php: {
      options: {
        singleline: true,
        multiline: true
      },
      src: [ 'lib/*.php' ]
    }
  },
});

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Grunt.

Release History

  • v 0.1.0 - alpha release

  • v 0.5.0 - update to support Grunt 1.0

  • v 0.5.1 - update ownership

  • v 0.6.0 - added support for file destination and nodeunit testing

  • v 0.7.0 - added support for special comments

  • v 0.7.1 - lint update

  • v 0.7.2 - EOL bug fix in unit tests

