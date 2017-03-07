Remove comments from code
This plugin requires Grunt
=>0.4.0
If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:
npm install grunt-stripcomments --save-dev
Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-stripcomments');
In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named
comments to the data object passed into
grunt.initConfig().
grunt.initConfig({
comments: {
your_target: {
// Target-specific file lists and/or options go here.
options: {
singleline: true,
multiline: true,
keepSpecialComments: false
},
src: [ 'src/*.js'] // files to remove comments from
},
},
});
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
true
Determines whether or not to remove comments starting with
/*!.
Note: NO special comments should be removed if the code is not yours. Special comments are used as attribution and you should consult with the authors before even considering stripping them from the source.
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
true
Determines whether or not to remove single line comments
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
true
Determines whether or not to remove multi line comments
grunt.initConfig({
comments: {
js: {
options: {
singleline: true,
multiline: false
},
src: [ 'src/*.js' ]
},
php: {
options: {
singleline: true,
multiline: true
},
src: [ 'lib/*.php' ]
}
},
});
In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Grunt.
v 0.1.0 - alpha release
v 0.5.0 - update to support Grunt 1.0
v 0.5.1 - update ownership
v 0.6.0 - added support for file destination and nodeunit testing
v 0.7.0 - added support for special comments
v 0.7.1 - lint update
v 0.7.2 - EOL bug fix in unit tests