The grunt-strip-code plugin is used to remove sections of code from production builds that are only needed in development and test environments. grunt-strip-code uses start and end comments to identify the code sections to strip out. For example:
/* test-code */
removeMeInProduction();
/* end-test-code */
doNotRemoveMe();
A use-case for this practice is to make private JavaScript functions accessible to unit tests without exposing them in production builds. This blog post goes into more detail about the concept and implementation.
This plugin requires Grunt
>=0.4.0
If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:
npm install grunt-strip-code --save-dev
Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-strip-code');
In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named
strip_code to the data object passed into
grunt.initConfig().
grunt.initConfig({
strip_code: {
options: {
// Task-specific options go here.
},
your_target: {
// Target-specific file lists and/or options go here.
},
},
})
Type:
Array
Default value:
blocks: [
{
start_block: "/* test-code */",
end_block: "/* end-test-code */"
}
]
The
blocks array contains one or more objects which define the boundaries of the text blocks to be deleted.
Type:
String
Default value:
/* test-code */
The text of the opening comment used to identify code to strip.
Type:
String
Default value:
/* end-test-code */
The text of the closing comment used to identify code to strip.
Type:
array
Default value:
[]
You can also supply your own RegExps to match against.
Type:
boolean
Default value:
false
Turns on check that makes sure if you blocks have same amount of start/end pairs in your code.
Type:
boolean
Default value:
false
Turns on check that makes sure if you blocks does not intersect between each other.
Type:
String
Choices:
'lf',
'cr',
'crlf'
Default value:
''
Unless one of the choices is explicitly specified, end-of-line defaults to the operating system specific character(s).
The following source code exposes the
bar function to the public API for testing, but the
bar function should not be accessible in the released library. grunt-strip-code (with the default options) will remove the comment blocks from the example below keeping the
bar function private in production:
(function() {
function bar() {
doSomething();
}
var api = {
foo: function() {
bar();
return "foo";
}
}
/* test-code */
api._bar = bar;
/* end-test-code */
return api;
}());
The following configuration will strip out code that begins with the
/* start-test-block */ comment and ends with the
/* end-test-block */ comment, and code that begins with the
<!-- start-html-test-code --> comment and ends with the
<!-- end-html-test-code --> comment from all
.js files in the
dist/ folder.
grunt.initConfig({
strip_code: {
options: {
blocks: [
{
start_block: "/* start-test-block */",
end_block: "/* end-test-block */"
},
{
start_block: "<!-- start-html-test-code -->",
end_block: "<!-- end-html-test-code -->"
}
]
},
your_target: {
src: 'dist/*.js'
}
},
})
The following configuration will remove
log() statements from all
.js files in the
dist/ folder
grunt.initConfig({
strip_code: {
options: {
patterns: /log\(\)/g
},
your_target: {
src: 'dist/*.js'
}
},
})
The
patterns property can also take arrays of RegExp objects.
grunt.initConfig({
strip_code: {
options: {
patterns: [/log\(\)/g, / *console\.log\([\w\S ]+\);?\n?/g]
},
your_target: {
src: 'dist/*.js'
}
},
})
The normal behavior is to strip out code in the source files and then save those files with the same name. If you need to save them to a different name, you can specify a
dest option as well.
grunt.initConfig({
strip_code: {
options: { },
your_target: {
files: [
{src: 'tmp/my-app.js', dest: 'dist/my-app.js'},
{src: 'tmp/my-lib.js', dest: 'dist/my-lib.js'}
]
}
},
})
strip_code Tasks.
grunt.initConfig({
strip_code: {
strip_html_and_js_: {
options: {
blocks: [{
start_block: "/* start-test-block */",
end_block: "/* end-test-block */"
}, {
start_block: "<!-- start-html-test-code -->",
end_block: "<!-- end-html-test-code -->"
}]
},
src: 'src/*.html'
},
strip_php: {
options: {
blocks: [{
start_block: "/* start-test-block */",
end_block: "/* end-test-block */"
}]
},
src: ['src/file1.php', 'src/file2.php']
},
strip_log_: {
options: {
patterns: /log\(\)/g
},
files: [{
src: 'src/src-test.js',
dest: 'dest/src-test.js'
}, {
src: 'src/src-test2.js',
dest: 'dest/src-test2.js'
}]
}
},
})
The following configuration will strip out code that begins with the
/* start-test-block */ comment and ends with the
/* end-test-block */ comment from all
.js files in the
dist/ folder.
grunt.initConfig({
strip_code: {
options: {
start_comment: 'start-test-block',
end_comment: 'end-test-block',
},
your_target: {
src: 'dist/*.js'
}
},
})
Note: if legacy
pattern is declared, it will supercede legacy
start_comment and
end_comment.
The following configuration will remove
log() statements from all
.js files in the
dist/ folder
grunt.initConfig({
strip_code: {
options: {
pattern: /log\(\)/g
},
your_target: {
src: 'dist/*.js'
}
},
})
In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Grunt.
--verbose,
-v) to get verbose logs.
Custom line endings contributed.
Added Coveralls.
Documentation changes.
options.blocks to take arrays of different start and end capture blocks.